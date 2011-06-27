  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Frontier
  4. Used 2011 Nissan Frontier
  5. Appraisal value

2011 Nissan Frontier Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,222$11,873$13,772
Clean$8,728$11,220$12,988
Average$7,741$9,912$11,421
Rough$6,753$8,604$9,854
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,608$9,003$10,011
Clean$7,201$8,507$9,441
Average$6,386$7,516$8,302
Rough$5,571$6,524$7,163
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,244$13,147$15,226
Clean$9,695$12,423$14,360
Average$8,598$10,975$12,627
Rough$7,501$9,527$10,894
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,666$11,318$13,218
Clean$8,202$10,695$12,466
Average$7,273$9,449$10,962
Rough$6,345$8,202$9,457
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,585$12,993$15,428
Clean$9,071$12,277$14,550
Average$8,045$10,846$12,795
Rough$7,018$9,415$11,039
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,989$11,642$13,541
Clean$8,508$11,001$12,771
Average$7,545$9,719$11,230
Rough$6,582$8,436$9,689
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,324$9,901$11,742
Clean$6,932$9,355$11,074
Average$6,148$8,265$9,738
Rough$5,363$7,175$8,402
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,911$10,577$12,482
Clean$7,487$9,994$11,772
Average$6,640$8,829$10,351
Rough$5,793$7,665$8,931
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,401$12,158$14,131
Clean$8,898$11,488$13,327
Average$7,891$10,149$11,719
Rough$6,884$8,810$10,111
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,409$13,345$15,449
Clean$9,851$12,610$14,570
Average$8,736$11,140$12,811
Rough$7,622$9,671$11,053
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,504$8,761$10,373
Clean$6,156$8,278$9,783
Average$5,459$7,313$8,602
Rough$4,763$6,349$7,422
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,216$8,984$10,253
Clean$6,830$8,489$9,670
Average$6,057$7,499$8,503
Rough$5,284$6,510$7,336
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,763$11,365$13,228
Clean$8,294$10,739$12,475
Average$7,355$9,488$10,970
Rough$6,417$8,236$9,464
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,477$8,698$10,286
Clean$6,130$8,219$9,701
Average$5,436$7,261$8,530
Rough$4,743$6,304$7,360
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,408$11,688$13,324
Clean$8,904$11,044$12,566
Average$7,897$9,757$11,050
Rough$6,889$8,470$9,533
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,026$12,135$14,356
Clean$8,543$11,467$13,539
Average$7,576$10,130$11,905
Rough$6,609$8,794$10,272
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,146$13,042$15,117
Clean$9,602$12,324$14,256
Average$8,516$10,888$12,536
Rough$7,429$9,451$10,816
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,027$10,453$12,190
Clean$7,597$9,878$11,496
Average$6,737$8,726$10,109
Rough$5,877$7,575$8,722
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,591$12,789$15,076
Clean$9,078$12,085$14,218
Average$8,050$10,676$12,502
Rough$7,023$9,268$10,787
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,507$12,327$14,345
Clean$8,998$11,648$13,529
Average$7,980$10,290$11,896
Rough$6,962$8,933$10,264
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,850$11,669$13,684
Clean$8,376$11,026$12,905
Average$7,429$9,741$11,348
Rough$6,481$8,456$9,791
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,168$10,613$12,363
Clean$7,731$10,028$11,659
Average$6,856$8,859$10,252
Rough$5,981$7,691$8,845
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,431$12,182$14,152
Clean$8,926$11,511$13,347
Average$7,916$10,170$11,736
Rough$6,906$8,828$10,126
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,103$10,718$12,589
Clean$7,669$10,128$11,873
Average$6,801$8,947$10,440
Rough$5,933$7,767$9,008
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,377$12,000$13,879
Clean$8,875$11,339$13,089
Average$7,871$10,017$11,510
Rough$6,867$8,696$9,930
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,823$12,816$14,958
Clean$9,297$12,110$14,107
Average$8,245$10,699$12,405
Rough$7,193$9,287$10,702
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,536$11,162$13,041
Clean$8,079$10,547$12,299
Average$7,164$9,318$10,815
Rough$6,250$8,088$9,331
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,868$10,311$12,059
Clean$7,447$9,743$11,372
Average$6,604$8,607$10,000
Rough$5,761$7,472$8,628
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Nissan Frontier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,130 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,219 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Frontier is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,130 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,219 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Nissan Frontier, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,130 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,219 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Nissan Frontier. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Nissan Frontier and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Nissan Frontier ranges from $4,743 to $10,286, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Nissan Frontier is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.