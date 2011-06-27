Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,222
|$11,873
|$13,772
|Clean
|$8,728
|$11,220
|$12,988
|Average
|$7,741
|$9,912
|$11,421
|Rough
|$6,753
|$8,604
|$9,854
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,608
|$9,003
|$10,011
|Clean
|$7,201
|$8,507
|$9,441
|Average
|$6,386
|$7,516
|$8,302
|Rough
|$5,571
|$6,524
|$7,163
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,244
|$13,147
|$15,226
|Clean
|$9,695
|$12,423
|$14,360
|Average
|$8,598
|$10,975
|$12,627
|Rough
|$7,501
|$9,527
|$10,894
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,666
|$11,318
|$13,218
|Clean
|$8,202
|$10,695
|$12,466
|Average
|$7,273
|$9,449
|$10,962
|Rough
|$6,345
|$8,202
|$9,457
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,585
|$12,993
|$15,428
|Clean
|$9,071
|$12,277
|$14,550
|Average
|$8,045
|$10,846
|$12,795
|Rough
|$7,018
|$9,415
|$11,039
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,989
|$11,642
|$13,541
|Clean
|$8,508
|$11,001
|$12,771
|Average
|$7,545
|$9,719
|$11,230
|Rough
|$6,582
|$8,436
|$9,689
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,324
|$9,901
|$11,742
|Clean
|$6,932
|$9,355
|$11,074
|Average
|$6,148
|$8,265
|$9,738
|Rough
|$5,363
|$7,175
|$8,402
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,911
|$10,577
|$12,482
|Clean
|$7,487
|$9,994
|$11,772
|Average
|$6,640
|$8,829
|$10,351
|Rough
|$5,793
|$7,665
|$8,931
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,401
|$12,158
|$14,131
|Clean
|$8,898
|$11,488
|$13,327
|Average
|$7,891
|$10,149
|$11,719
|Rough
|$6,884
|$8,810
|$10,111
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,409
|$13,345
|$15,449
|Clean
|$9,851
|$12,610
|$14,570
|Average
|$8,736
|$11,140
|$12,811
|Rough
|$7,622
|$9,671
|$11,053
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,504
|$8,761
|$10,373
|Clean
|$6,156
|$8,278
|$9,783
|Average
|$5,459
|$7,313
|$8,602
|Rough
|$4,763
|$6,349
|$7,422
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,216
|$8,984
|$10,253
|Clean
|$6,830
|$8,489
|$9,670
|Average
|$6,057
|$7,499
|$8,503
|Rough
|$5,284
|$6,510
|$7,336
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,763
|$11,365
|$13,228
|Clean
|$8,294
|$10,739
|$12,475
|Average
|$7,355
|$9,488
|$10,970
|Rough
|$6,417
|$8,236
|$9,464
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,477
|$8,698
|$10,286
|Clean
|$6,130
|$8,219
|$9,701
|Average
|$5,436
|$7,261
|$8,530
|Rough
|$4,743
|$6,304
|$7,360
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,408
|$11,688
|$13,324
|Clean
|$8,904
|$11,044
|$12,566
|Average
|$7,897
|$9,757
|$11,050
|Rough
|$6,889
|$8,470
|$9,533
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,026
|$12,135
|$14,356
|Clean
|$8,543
|$11,467
|$13,539
|Average
|$7,576
|$10,130
|$11,905
|Rough
|$6,609
|$8,794
|$10,272
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,146
|$13,042
|$15,117
|Clean
|$9,602
|$12,324
|$14,256
|Average
|$8,516
|$10,888
|$12,536
|Rough
|$7,429
|$9,451
|$10,816
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,027
|$10,453
|$12,190
|Clean
|$7,597
|$9,878
|$11,496
|Average
|$6,737
|$8,726
|$10,109
|Rough
|$5,877
|$7,575
|$8,722
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,591
|$12,789
|$15,076
|Clean
|$9,078
|$12,085
|$14,218
|Average
|$8,050
|$10,676
|$12,502
|Rough
|$7,023
|$9,268
|$10,787
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,507
|$12,327
|$14,345
|Clean
|$8,998
|$11,648
|$13,529
|Average
|$7,980
|$10,290
|$11,896
|Rough
|$6,962
|$8,933
|$10,264
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,850
|$11,669
|$13,684
|Clean
|$8,376
|$11,026
|$12,905
|Average
|$7,429
|$9,741
|$11,348
|Rough
|$6,481
|$8,456
|$9,791
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,168
|$10,613
|$12,363
|Clean
|$7,731
|$10,028
|$11,659
|Average
|$6,856
|$8,859
|$10,252
|Rough
|$5,981
|$7,691
|$8,845
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,431
|$12,182
|$14,152
|Clean
|$8,926
|$11,511
|$13,347
|Average
|$7,916
|$10,170
|$11,736
|Rough
|$6,906
|$8,828
|$10,126
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,103
|$10,718
|$12,589
|Clean
|$7,669
|$10,128
|$11,873
|Average
|$6,801
|$8,947
|$10,440
|Rough
|$5,933
|$7,767
|$9,008
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,377
|$12,000
|$13,879
|Clean
|$8,875
|$11,339
|$13,089
|Average
|$7,871
|$10,017
|$11,510
|Rough
|$6,867
|$8,696
|$9,930
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,823
|$12,816
|$14,958
|Clean
|$9,297
|$12,110
|$14,107
|Average
|$8,245
|$10,699
|$12,405
|Rough
|$7,193
|$9,287
|$10,702
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,536
|$11,162
|$13,041
|Clean
|$8,079
|$10,547
|$12,299
|Average
|$7,164
|$9,318
|$10,815
|Rough
|$6,250
|$8,088
|$9,331
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,868
|$10,311
|$12,059
|Clean
|$7,447
|$9,743
|$11,372
|Average
|$6,604
|$8,607
|$10,000
|Rough
|$5,761
|$7,472
|$8,628