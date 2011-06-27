Estimated values
2000 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,299
|$2,191
|$2,646
|Clean
|$1,169
|$1,971
|$2,387
|Average
|$908
|$1,531
|$1,868
|Rough
|$647
|$1,091
|$1,349
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,103
|$1,838
|$2,212
|Clean
|$992
|$1,653
|$1,995
|Average
|$771
|$1,284
|$1,561
|Rough
|$550
|$915
|$1,128
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,215
|$1,979
|$2,366
|Clean
|$1,093
|$1,780
|$2,134
|Average
|$849
|$1,383
|$1,670
|Rough
|$606
|$986
|$1,206
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,250
|$1,934
|$2,281
|Clean
|$1,124
|$1,740
|$2,057
|Average
|$873
|$1,352
|$1,610
|Rough
|$623
|$963
|$1,162
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,166
|$1,794
|$2,113
|Clean
|$1,049
|$1,614
|$1,906
|Average
|$815
|$1,254
|$1,491
|Rough
|$581
|$894
|$1,077
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,125
|$1,832
|$2,190
|Clean
|$1,012
|$1,648
|$1,975
|Average
|$786
|$1,280
|$1,546
|Rough
|$561
|$912
|$1,116