2000 Nissan Pathfinder Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2000 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,299$2,191$2,646
Clean$1,169$1,971$2,387
Average$908$1,531$1,868
Rough$647$1,091$1,349
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,103$1,838$2,212
Clean$992$1,653$1,995
Average$771$1,284$1,561
Rough$550$915$1,128
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,215$1,979$2,366
Clean$1,093$1,780$2,134
Average$849$1,383$1,670
Rough$606$986$1,206
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,250$1,934$2,281
Clean$1,124$1,740$2,057
Average$873$1,352$1,610
Rough$623$963$1,162
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,166$1,794$2,113
Clean$1,049$1,614$1,906
Average$815$1,254$1,491
Rough$581$894$1,077
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,125$1,832$2,190
Clean$1,012$1,648$1,975
Average$786$1,280$1,546
Rough$561$912$1,116
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Nissan Pathfinder on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,049 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,614 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Pathfinder is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,049 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,614 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,049 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,614 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Nissan Pathfinder. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Nissan Pathfinder and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Nissan Pathfinder ranges from $581 to $2,113, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Nissan Pathfinder is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.