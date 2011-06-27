Estimated values
2012 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,953
|$10,724
|$12,852
|Clean
|$7,580
|$10,208
|$12,217
|Average
|$6,834
|$9,178
|$10,946
|Rough
|$6,088
|$8,147
|$9,675
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,200
|$9,687
|$11,597
|Clean
|$6,862
|$9,221
|$11,024
|Average
|$6,186
|$8,290
|$9,878
|Rough
|$5,511
|$7,359
|$8,731
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,078
|$10,727
|$12,765
|Clean
|$7,699
|$10,212
|$12,134
|Average
|$6,941
|$9,181
|$10,872
|Rough
|$6,184
|$8,150
|$9,610
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,764
|$11,771
|$14,083
|Clean
|$8,353
|$11,206
|$13,387
|Average
|$7,531
|$10,074
|$11,994
|Rough
|$6,709
|$8,943
|$10,602
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,242
|$11,275
|$12,844
|Clean
|$8,809
|$10,733
|$12,209
|Average
|$7,942
|$9,650
|$10,939
|Rough
|$7,074
|$8,566
|$9,669
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,593
|$11,283
|$13,352
|Clean
|$8,190
|$10,741
|$12,692
|Average
|$7,383
|$9,657
|$11,372
|Rough
|$6,577
|$8,572
|$10,052
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,810
|$13,176
|$15,763
|Clean
|$9,350
|$12,543
|$14,983
|Average
|$8,430
|$11,276
|$13,425
|Rough
|$7,509
|$10,010
|$11,867