Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,257
|$1,870
|$2,207
|Clean
|$1,106
|$1,649
|$1,946
|Average
|$803
|$1,207
|$1,425
|Rough
|$500
|$765
|$903
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,063
|$1,609
|$1,909
|Clean
|$935
|$1,419
|$1,683
|Average
|$679
|$1,038
|$1,232
|Rough
|$423
|$658
|$781
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme International 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,131
|$1,702
|$2,016
|Clean
|$995
|$1,501
|$1,778
|Average
|$722
|$1,098
|$1,301
|Rough
|$450
|$696
|$825
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,002
|$1,559
|$1,865
|Clean
|$881
|$1,374
|$1,645
|Average
|$640
|$1,006
|$1,204
|Rough
|$399
|$637
|$763
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme SL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,060
|$1,604
|$1,903
|Clean
|$932
|$1,414
|$1,678
|Average
|$677
|$1,035
|$1,228
|Rough
|$422
|$656
|$778
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$995
|$1,557
|$1,865
|Clean
|$876
|$1,373
|$1,645
|Average
|$636
|$1,005
|$1,204
|Rough
|$396
|$637
|$763
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme International 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,131
|$1,702
|$2,016
|Clean
|$995
|$1,501
|$1,778
|Average
|$722
|$1,098
|$1,301
|Rough
|$450
|$696
|$825