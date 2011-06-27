Estimated values
2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,681
|$28,966
|$30,612
|Clean
|$27,353
|$28,629
|$30,238
|Average
|$26,697
|$27,953
|$29,491
|Rough
|$26,040
|$27,278
|$28,744
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Maxima Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,387
|$35,680
|$37,353
|Clean
|$33,979
|$35,265
|$36,897
|Average
|$33,163
|$34,433
|$35,985
|Rough
|$32,348
|$33,601
|$35,074
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,304
|$32,606
|$34,282
|Clean
|$30,933
|$32,226
|$33,864
|Average
|$30,190
|$31,466
|$33,027
|Rough
|$29,448
|$30,706
|$32,190
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,576
|$34,947
|$36,713
|Clean
|$33,178
|$34,540
|$36,265
|Average
|$32,382
|$33,725
|$35,369
|Rough
|$31,585
|$32,911
|$34,473
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,178
|$30,391
|$31,953
|Clean
|$28,832
|$30,037
|$31,563
|Average
|$28,140
|$29,329
|$30,783
|Rough
|$27,448
|$28,620
|$30,003