Estimated values
1992 Oldsmobile Toronado Trofeo 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,433
|$1,998
|$2,309
|Clean
|$1,261
|$1,764
|$2,038
|Average
|$917
|$1,294
|$1,498
|Rough
|$574
|$825
|$957
Estimated values
1992 Oldsmobile Toronado 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,353
|$1,896
|$2,195
|Clean
|$1,191
|$1,674
|$1,938
|Average
|$866
|$1,228
|$1,424
|Rough
|$541
|$783
|$910