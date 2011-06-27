  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Grand Am SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,474$2,163$2,541
Clean$1,294$1,903$2,236
Average$935$1,384$1,627
Rough$576$865$1,017
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Grand Am GT 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,654$2,330$2,702
Clean$1,452$2,050$2,378
Average$1,049$1,491$1,730
Rough$646$932$1,082
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Grand Am GT 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,637$2,329$2,708
Clean$1,438$2,049$2,383
Average$1,039$1,490$1,734
Rough$640$931$1,084
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,557$2,269$2,658
Clean$1,367$1,996$2,339
Average$988$1,452$1,702
Rough$608$907$1,064
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,633$2,287$2,646
Clean$1,434$2,012$2,329
Average$1,036$1,463$1,694
Rough$638$914$1,060
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,990$3,055$3,636
Clean$1,748$2,688$3,200
Average$1,263$1,955$2,328
Rough$778$1,221$1,456
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Grand Am SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,491$2,170$2,542
Clean$1,309$1,909$2,237
Average$946$1,388$1,627
Rough$582$867$1,018
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,502$2,188$2,563
Clean$1,319$1,925$2,256
Average$953$1,400$1,641
Rough$587$875$1,026
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Pontiac Grand Am on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,452 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,050 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Pontiac Grand Am is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,452 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,050 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,452 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,050 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Pontiac Grand Am. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Pontiac Grand Am and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Pontiac Grand Am ranges from $646 to $2,702, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Pontiac Grand Am is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.