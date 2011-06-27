Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Grand Am SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,474
|$2,163
|$2,541
|Clean
|$1,294
|$1,903
|$2,236
|Average
|$935
|$1,384
|$1,627
|Rough
|$576
|$865
|$1,017
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Grand Am GT 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,654
|$2,330
|$2,702
|Clean
|$1,452
|$2,050
|$2,378
|Average
|$1,049
|$1,491
|$1,730
|Rough
|$646
|$932
|$1,082
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Grand Am GT 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,637
|$2,329
|$2,708
|Clean
|$1,438
|$2,049
|$2,383
|Average
|$1,039
|$1,490
|$1,734
|Rough
|$640
|$931
|$1,084
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,557
|$2,269
|$2,658
|Clean
|$1,367
|$1,996
|$2,339
|Average
|$988
|$1,452
|$1,702
|Rough
|$608
|$907
|$1,064
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,633
|$2,287
|$2,646
|Clean
|$1,434
|$2,012
|$2,329
|Average
|$1,036
|$1,463
|$1,694
|Rough
|$638
|$914
|$1,060
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,990
|$3,055
|$3,636
|Clean
|$1,748
|$2,688
|$3,200
|Average
|$1,263
|$1,955
|$2,328
|Rough
|$778
|$1,221
|$1,456
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Grand Am SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,491
|$2,170
|$2,542
|Clean
|$1,309
|$1,909
|$2,237
|Average
|$946
|$1,388
|$1,627
|Rough
|$582
|$867
|$1,018
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,502
|$2,188
|$2,563
|Clean
|$1,319
|$1,925
|$2,256
|Average
|$953
|$1,400
|$1,641
|Rough
|$587
|$875
|$1,026