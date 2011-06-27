Estimated values
1996 Oldsmobile Ciera SL 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,494
|$2,021
|$2,313
|Clean
|$1,314
|$1,782
|$2,040
|Average
|$955
|$1,304
|$1,493
|Rough
|$595
|$826
|$946
Estimated values
1996 Oldsmobile Ciera SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,314
|$1,800
|$2,071
|Clean
|$1,156
|$1,587
|$1,826
|Average
|$840
|$1,162
|$1,337
|Rough
|$523
|$736
|$847