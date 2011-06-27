Estimated values
1994 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,338
|$1,904
|$2,183
|Clean
|$1,199
|$1,707
|$1,963
|Average
|$921
|$1,312
|$1,523
|Rough
|$643
|$917
|$1,083
Estimated values
1994 Isuzu Rodeo S 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,025
|$1,494
|$1,725
|Clean
|$918
|$1,339
|$1,551
|Average
|$705
|$1,029
|$1,204
|Rough
|$492
|$719
|$856
Estimated values
1994 Isuzu Rodeo S 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,186
|$1,712
|$1,970
|Clean
|$1,063
|$1,534
|$1,772
|Average
|$816
|$1,179
|$1,375
|Rough
|$570
|$824
|$978
Estimated values
1994 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,114
|$1,620
|$1,869
|Clean
|$998
|$1,452
|$1,681
|Average
|$767
|$1,116
|$1,304
|Rough
|$535
|$780
|$927
Estimated values
1994 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,302
|$1,833
|$2,092
|Clean
|$1,167
|$1,643
|$1,881
|Average
|$896
|$1,262
|$1,460
|Rough
|$626
|$882
|$1,038