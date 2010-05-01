Used 1993 Isuzu Rodeo for Sale Near Me

10 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Rodeo Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 10 out of 10 listings
  • 1997 Isuzu Rodeo LS
    used

    1997 Isuzu Rodeo LS

    154,923 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,484

    Details
  • 1998 Isuzu Rodeo LS
    used

    1998 Isuzu Rodeo LS

    138,854 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1998 Isuzu Rodeo S
    used

    1998 Isuzu Rodeo S

    132,591 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,980

    Details
  • 1999 Isuzu Rodeo LS
    used

    1999 Isuzu Rodeo LS

    169,024 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2000 Isuzu Rodeo S
    used

    2000 Isuzu Rodeo S

    157,864 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2001 Isuzu Rodeo LS
    used

    2001 Isuzu Rodeo LS

    243,573 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,790

    Details
  • 2001 Isuzu Rodeo S in Red
    used

    2001 Isuzu Rodeo S

    115,953 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $2,900

    Details
  • 2002 Isuzu Rodeo LS in Black
    used

    2002 Isuzu Rodeo LS

    157,900 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2002 Isuzu Rodeo LS in Black
    used

    2002 Isuzu Rodeo LS

    129,956 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2003 Isuzu Rodeo S in White
    used

    2003 Isuzu Rodeo S

    77,958 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,756

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Isuzu Rodeo searches:

Showing 1 - 10 out of 10 listings
  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Rodeo
  4. Used 1993 Isuzu Rodeo

Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Rodeo

Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Rodeo
Overall Consumer Rating
4.514 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
AMPHIBIOUS MACHINE
nikolio,01/05/2010
I've had my Rodeo for 8 years, it has 192,000 miles on it. My dad wanted me to get rid of it a long time ago and buy something more economical, but I decided I would drive it into the ground, and I'm having a hard time killing it! So far I've replaced the alternator twice in it; it's in a tricky location near the bottom of the engine block so it gets gooked up with anything that drips on it from above. There have been other minor fixes that can be expected for a 17 year old car, but seeing as I originally paid $5,000 for it, it has been an unbelievable value, and I'm glad I didn't take my dad's advice because I have had so much fun in it over the years.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Isuzu
Rodeo
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to