Used 1993 Isuzu Rodeo S Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Rodeo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/394.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.2 l
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height65.4 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Length176.4 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Spruce Green Mica
  • Midnight Blue
  • Radiant Red
  • Antique Silver Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
