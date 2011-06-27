Estimated values
1993 Isuzu Rodeo S 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,071
|$1,578
|$1,828
|Clean
|$960
|$1,414
|$1,644
|Average
|$737
|$1,087
|$1,276
|Rough
|$515
|$760
|$907
Estimated values
1993 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,003
|$1,482
|$1,719
|Clean
|$899
|$1,328
|$1,546
|Average
|$690
|$1,021
|$1,199
|Rough
|$482
|$713
|$853
Estimated values
1993 Isuzu Rodeo S 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$934
|$1,387
|$1,610
|Clean
|$837
|$1,243
|$1,448
|Average
|$643
|$955
|$1,124
|Rough
|$449
|$667
|$799
Estimated values
1993 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,175
|$1,715
|$1,982
|Clean
|$1,053
|$1,537
|$1,782
|Average
|$809
|$1,181
|$1,383
|Rough
|$565
|$825
|$983
Estimated values
1993 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,109
|$1,640
|$1,903
|Clean
|$993
|$1,470
|$1,711
|Average
|$763
|$1,129
|$1,328
|Rough
|$532
|$789
|$944