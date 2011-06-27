  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Rodeo
  4. Used 1993 Isuzu Rodeo
  5. Appraisal value

1993 Isuzu Rodeo Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1993 Isuzu Rodeo S 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,071$1,578$1,828
Clean$960$1,414$1,644
Average$737$1,087$1,276
Rough$515$760$907
Sell my 1993 Isuzu Rodeo with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo near you
Estimated values
1993 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,003$1,482$1,719
Clean$899$1,328$1,546
Average$690$1,021$1,199
Rough$482$713$853
Sell my 1993 Isuzu Rodeo with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo near you
Estimated values
1993 Isuzu Rodeo S 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$934$1,387$1,610
Clean$837$1,243$1,448
Average$643$955$1,124
Rough$449$667$799
Sell my 1993 Isuzu Rodeo with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo near you
Estimated values
1993 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,175$1,715$1,982
Clean$1,053$1,537$1,782
Average$809$1,181$1,383
Rough$565$825$983
Sell my 1993 Isuzu Rodeo with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo near you
Estimated values
1993 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,109$1,640$1,903
Clean$993$1,470$1,711
Average$763$1,129$1,328
Rough$532$789$944
Sell my 1993 Isuzu Rodeo with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1993 Isuzu Rodeo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1993 Isuzu Rodeo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $837 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,243 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Isuzu Rodeo is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1993 Isuzu Rodeo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $837 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,243 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1993 Isuzu Rodeo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1993 Isuzu Rodeo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $837 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,243 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1993 Isuzu Rodeo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1993 Isuzu Rodeo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1993 Isuzu Rodeo ranges from $449 to $1,610, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1993 Isuzu Rodeo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.