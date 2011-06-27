Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 Consumer Reviews
Dreams come true
Live in Minneapolis need a AWD vehicle and want one that is sporty and fun to drive. Ruled out the Camaro (though car of choice, no AWD), Mustang, Challenger (impressive but simply way too much car for me though AWD. It is the true muscle car). Narrowed search to Audi A5, BMW & the Infiniti Q60. Opted for the Q60 based on repair concerns. BMW & Audi are way to proprietary and need attention of the dealership alone, Q60 comes with all the perks but without the mechanical intricacies of the Audi & BMW allowing my local mechanic to do maintenance as needed. Plus the price is much more competitive.
Comparison: 3.7 VQ, 3.0tt, 3.0tt Red Sport
This review is for the Red Sport AWD Q60. I test drove the 300 hp version (for a week) and I decided to buy the 400 hp version. The 300 hp VR feels similar to the 3.7 VQ engine in overall power (I had a 2014 Q50); with more low end torque on the VR that runs out of juice at around 4.5K, while the naturally aspirated VQ is still going strong to 6.5K. The VR will be quicker off the line, and will feel faster when driving around town. The Red Sport version, on the other hand, is an entirely different animal. Much quicker from stop and awesome when needing to quickly merge with oncoming traffic on highway ramps in Chicagoland. There is a slight turbo lag right off the line and the transmission can be slightly sluggish when shifting in lower gears. Using the paddle shifters make this issue much worse, so I'd just keep the car in automatic and in Sport + mode for the quickest shifting. The only way that you even notice any of this is because the VR engine in the Red Sport is so much quicker off the line than the older VQ engine; which had the same 7 speed auto transmission. I would make three suggestions with regards to choosing options for the Q60. First, you'll want blind spot monitors and driver assistance features; as it is saved me MANY times from changing lanes into a car that was riding behind me in my blind spot. The Q50's visibility was fine without this feature, but the more sexy Q60 profile has one major limitation; massive rear quarter blind spots. Also, the around view monitor allows you to park this car effortlessly, without curbing your wheels. Second, if you enjoy performance oriented driving, I'd skip the Direct Adaptive Steering. Version 2.0 is better, but it still needs further refinement. The standard electric steering is quite good; much better than the older VQs hydraulic rack. Most reviews of this car that complain about the Q60s steering have a fully loaded Q60; with the DAS option. What a shame, as the standard rack is excellent. The only trade off is that you do loose some additional features that are packaged with DAS (adaptive cruse control, lane keeping, etc.). However, Infiniti still gives you 2 settings for the electric steering; standard and sport, which is great and fine for most people. Third, please consider changing out those horrible run flat OEM tires! The handling, ride quality, steering, and braking all improve significantly. A tire change completely transforms this car. You have no idea how well this car can perform with better tires. The Run Flats on the Red Sport can kick the back end out of the car when you take a sharp turn and it will hydroplane in heavy rain. I wouldn't even attempt to use these in the snow. Cornering also feels unstable with stock tires and the steering is way too heavy. Did I mention that the ride is brutal with the Run Flats, even in the "comfort" mode? Before I changed the tires, I considered returning the Q60 due to the very harsh ride quality. This would have been a huge mistake! As with the DAS optioned on almost all test cars, all reviews that I've read that complain about both the handling and the ride quality... are also using the OEM Run Flats. (Continental DWS 06s go very well with this model). Also, I must say that I am happy the the gas millage. I average 23 mpg with mixed highway / city driving. I got 21 mpg with the 3.7 VQ. Mileage actually improved with the addition of 72 hp! Thanks twin turbos and better cooling. Lastly, if you shop around you can get some really great deals on this car. (A well-optioned Q60 Red Sport AWD can be had for the mid-50Ks). Cross shopping, I felt that I would probably need to jump to around 80k+ to improve on this car's performance. Even then, you may not be able to match the Q60's good looks. Yes, I'm looking at you Lexus LC! Oh, one last comment, the sport seats in the Q60 are amazingly comfortable compared to my older Q50s, and even the current Q50s, seats. No back problems at all on a 750 mile one-day drive!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
problems with the infotainment system
I've owned 4 Infiniti coupe's, starting with the g35 and I have liked all of them, but after the g35 the quality of the interior has always been disappointing. My current 2017 q60 3.0t has had issues with the infotainment system since I first drove it off the lot. Had it in to the dealership 2 times over the past 2-years, they can't figure it out and blame my iPhone. but I have had 2 different iPhones over this 2-year period and I've tried 5 different cables and the system reboots even when the iPhone is not attached, but they still blame the iPhone. What I have finally learned is Infiniti is really nice but not worth the price, I will never buy a new one again, I will consider certified used Infiniti's ( the problems with the infotainment system are that it randomly reboots, sometimes after just a few minutes but mostly after an hour+ of driving. )
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Gorgeous car, but some poor design choices
It's a gorgeous car! It drives like a dream on side roads or smooth highways. It's super comfortable to drive and the safety features are awesome. I can't imagine ever again owning a car without the around-view camera - it makes parking, merging in slow traffic, and squeezing into tight areas SO easy. However, the tires track too much to imperfections on the highway, pulling the car around the lane in construction zones or in the rain. The instrumentation and control panel are unnecessarily complicated. It takes too much attention away from driving to use the navigation and respond to texts (3 clicks and then only a predetermined list of responses you scroll through with more clicks). The location of the center buttons and seat belt holder behind the seat are clearly designed for a tall person. The trunk is tiny and awkward - on a recent road trip we squeezed two suitcases into the trunk and put our backpacks and groceries in the back seats which was inconvenient.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Simple and Sweet
EXTERIOR: People have stopped me in parking lots, honked in traffic, and just stared. The exterior could not look any better 11/10 INTERIOR: How can you miss the market by 4 years with not having apple carplay or android auto? That is incomprehensible for a luxury brand? I know it is coming for the 2021 models, but undescribable how you can possibly miss that. Can't tell you how interested I would be to see the data on the people who like the setup for the dual monitors. It isn't what it displays, but I haven't seen anyone in the past 5 years use the GPS provided by the manufacturer. Who approves this kind of design? WAZE integration. TRANSMISSION: Either feels like the fastest thing on the market or slowest, most unpredictable. A car for this money should have a dual-clutch. Even in manual mode, the software will override and seem like its in automatic. BACKUP CAMERA: Without the expensive assist package, it has similar backup "lanes" as my mom's 2013 honda minivan... PERFORMANCE: Sits pretty low and has good ride control. Can switch in and out of lanes quick and firm SPORTS CAR FEEL: Not really. Has the looks for it, but you feel let down by the technology. Switching between the different drive modes doesn't offer enough difference to feel like you're getting your money's worth.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Q60
Related Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2004
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2018
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2014
- Used Nissan Altima 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2014
- Used Volvo XC60 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2014
- Used GMC Terrain 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60