Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 Consumer Reviews

11/19/2017 Red Sport 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

This review is for the Red Sport AWD Q60. I test drove the 300 hp version (for a week) and I decided to buy the 400 hp version. The 300 hp VR feels similar to the 3.7 VQ engine in overall power (I had a 2014 Q50); with more low end torque on the VR that runs out of juice at around 4.5K, while the naturally aspirated VQ is still going strong to 6.5K. The VR will be quicker off the line, and will feel faster when driving around town. The Red Sport version, on the other hand, is an entirely different animal. Much quicker from stop and awesome when needing to quickly merge with oncoming traffic on highway ramps in Chicagoland. There is a slight turbo lag right off the line and the transmission can be slightly sluggish when shifting in lower gears. Using the paddle shifters make this issue much worse, so I'd just keep the car in automatic and in Sport + mode for the quickest shifting. The only way that you even notice any of this is because the VR engine in the Red Sport is so much quicker off the line than the older VQ engine; which had the same 7 speed auto transmission. I would make three suggestions with regards to choosing options for the Q60. First, you'll want blind spot monitors and driver assistance features; as it is saved me MANY times from changing lanes into a car that was riding behind me in my blind spot. The Q50's visibility was fine without this feature, but the more sexy Q60 profile has one major limitation; massive rear quarter blind spots. Also, the around view monitor allows you to park this car effortlessly, without curbing your wheels. Second, if you enjoy performance oriented driving, I'd skip the Direct Adaptive Steering. Version 2.0 is better, but it still needs further refinement. The standard electric steering is quite good; much better than the older VQs hydraulic rack. Most reviews of this car that complain about the Q60s steering have a fully loaded Q60; with the DAS option. What a shame, as the standard rack is excellent. The only trade off is that you do loose some additional features that are packaged with DAS (adaptive cruse control, lane keeping, etc.). However, Infiniti still gives you 2 settings for the electric steering; standard and sport, which is great and fine for most people. Third, please consider changing out those horrible run flat OEM tires! The handling, ride quality, steering, and braking all improve significantly. A tire change completely transforms this car. You have no idea how well this car can perform with better tires. The Run Flats on the Red Sport can kick the back end out of the car when you take a sharp turn and it will hydroplane in heavy rain. I wouldn't even attempt to use these in the snow. Cornering also feels unstable with stock tires and the steering is way too heavy. Did I mention that the ride is brutal with the Run Flats, even in the "comfort" mode? Before I changed the tires, I considered returning the Q60 due to the very harsh ride quality. This would have been a huge mistake! As with the DAS optioned on almost all test cars, all reviews that I've read that complain about both the handling and the ride quality... are also using the OEM Run Flats. (Continental DWS 06s go very well with this model). Also, I must say that I am happy the the gas millage. I average 23 mpg with mixed highway / city driving. I got 21 mpg with the 3.7 VQ. Mileage actually improved with the addition of 72 hp! Thanks twin turbos and better cooling. Lastly, if you shop around you can get some really great deals on this car. (A well-optioned Q60 Red Sport AWD can be had for the mid-50Ks). Cross shopping, I felt that I would probably need to jump to around 80k+ to improve on this car's performance. Even then, you may not be able to match the Q60's good looks. Yes, I'm looking at you Lexus LC! Oh, one last comment, the sport seats in the Q60 are amazingly comfortable compared to my older Q50s, and even the current Q50s, seats. No back problems at all on a 750 mile one-day drive!