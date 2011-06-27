  1. Home
Used 2005 INFINITI Q45 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$56,400
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.4/470.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,400
Torque333 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$56,400
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$56,400
8 total speakersyes
300 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,400
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
first aid kityes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$56,400
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$56,400
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,400
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,400
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear hip Room55 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$56,400
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4050 lbs.
Gross weight5132 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Length200.8 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume115.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base113 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$56,400
Exterior Colors
  • Beryllium
  • Lakeshore Slate
  • Black Obsidian
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Desert Platinum
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Twilight Blue
  • Royal Pewter
Interior Colors
  • Firebrick
  • Graphite
  • Latte
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$56,400
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,400
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
