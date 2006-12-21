Used 1996 INFINITI G20 for Sale Near Me
- 173,283 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI G20
scubabird,12/21/2006
We bought 1996 model new and aside from tires and a couple of batteries, over ten years of daily use, it has been completely trouble-free. MPG on the highway is in the low 30's on regular gas. Standard sound system is very listenable. Only irritation is that this car was not equipped with any sort of cup holder, a fairly amazing omission, considering its cost and year of manufacture. Nonetheless, I'd like nothing more than to find another brand new one that's been lost in storage over the last decade. A great car.