Used 1996 INFINITI G20 Consumer Reviews
Best built car ever
We bought 1996 model new and aside from tires and a couple of batteries, over ten years of daily use, it has been completely trouble-free. MPG on the highway is in the low 30's on regular gas. Standard sound system is very listenable. Only irritation is that this car was not equipped with any sort of cup holder, a fairly amazing omission, considering its cost and year of manufacture. Nonetheless, I'd like nothing more than to find another brand new one that's been lost in storage over the last decade. A great car.
What an excellent car
I bought this car used in 2006 with about 117000 miles on it. I drove this car everywhere in the country. I used to do straight 1000 plus miles of driving on this car and I never had any problem. What a reliable and great car. It had close to 2250000 miles on it and it was getting old. Finally we had a major blizzard in the midwest recently and my car got stuck on the uphill and it started spinning wheels. I tried it too hard and it finally took me to home and next day it died. I don't know if it was a coincidence or it was its time, lost engine compression. Finally, I took it to Salvage Yard and sold it at the rate of scrape metal. The sweetest thing is it died on my parking lot.
Very satisfied
Bought it used 16 months ago with 127000 kms(about 80000 miles) on it. Very happy with the reliability, responsiveness, acceleration(especially after I put in a K&N filter), sound system and styling (still LOVE the look of the car). Gas consumption could be better, given that it's Plus(98.5 Octane).
GREAT performance sedan
After looking for an Accord or Integra 4 door, I settled on the G20 Touring. Loaded up with options, it is $1000 - $2000 less than Hondas. The reliability has turned out to be perfect. I can't believe another writer had only ONE problem in 50,000 miles and gives this car a 4 out of 10 rating.
G20
This is my wife's car, I am more of a truck guy. The car is reliable for the most part. One time the spark plugs actually broke. I don't know how it happened but the car would spit and sputter so I looked it over and found the culprit. Other than that I have a broken collarbone right now so I drive it, and it is very comfortable we even drove it to denver without a hitch. Over all the car is a good but far from great.
