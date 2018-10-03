  1. Home
2019 Hyundai Kona

What's new

  • Some previously optional advanced safety features are now standard
  • A minor shuffling of standard and available features
  • Part of the first Kona generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Optional turbocharged engine provides quick acceleration
  • Nimble handling makes it enjoyable to drive
  • Lots of features for your money
  • Weak base engine
  • Gear shifts from the turbocharged engine's transmission are often unrefined
  • Interior is trimmed with a lot of hard plastic panels
2019 Hyundai Kona pricing

Build & price

Which Kona does Edmunds recommend?

We approve of the 2019 Hyundai Kona Limited, namely for its 1.6-liter turbocharged engine. You also get leather upholstery and a few extra features. We also suggest adding all-wheel drive since it comes with an upgraded rear suspension that improves the car's handling and ride quality.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

Based on its bodywork alone, the 2019 Hyundai Kona can be hard to love. While evaluating styling is subjective, it's fair to say that the Kona tends to draw more criticism than praise. But the old saying about not judging a book by its cover applies here — the Kona is one of the best subcompact crossover SUVs on the market.

When equipped with its optional turbocharged engine, it gets up to speed far quicker than anything else in the class. It's also fun to drive around turns thanks to its sporty handling. On top of that, you get a lot for your money. Even a base Kona comes with a decent set of features, including a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. For 2019, you get even more with the Kona. Many of the advanced safety features that were previously only available on the top trim levels are now standard on every Kona.

Overall, we think the Hyundai Kona is an excellent pick in a class that includes the versatile Honda HR-V, the sporty Mazda CX-3 and the affordably priced Nissan Kicks. Factor in Hyundai's lengthy warranty coverage and the value proposition is undeniable. No matter what you may think of its styling, the Kona deserves a second look.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Kona as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for this year.

2019 Hyundai Kona models

The 2019 Hyundai Kona is a five-passenger subcompact crossover SUV that is available in four trim levels: SE, SEL, Limited and Ultimate. The SE and SEL models are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (147 horsepower, 132 pound-feet of torque) that is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The Limited and Ultimate trims get a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder (175 hp, 195 lb-ft) that's mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Front-wheel drive is standard. All-wheel drive is available as an option for all Konas and comes bundled with a more sophisticated rear suspension design and a lockable center differential. The latter enhances traction at low speed in off-road or snowy conditions.

Hyundai Kona SE

Standard features for the SE trim include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and 60/40-split folding rear seats. Tech features include a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a six-speaker audio system. New for 2019, the base Kona also gets forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and a driver attention monitor.

Hyundai Kona SEL

The SEL trim adds 17-inch wheels, roof rails, heated side mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, a split-level cargo area, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, voice recognition, and satellite and HD radio.

An optional SEL Tech package bundles foglights, a sunroof, a power-adjustable driver's seat, an eight-speaker Infinity audio system, and Hyundai's Blue Link communications system.

Hyundai Kona Limited

Stepping up to the Limited trim gets you all of the above plus the turbocharged engine, 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, upgraded exterior trim, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a universal garage door opener.

Hyundai Kona Ultimate

The range-topping Ultimate trim comes loaded up with rear parking sensors, pedestrian detection for the forward collision mitigation system, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, a head-up display, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, and a wireless charging pad.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Hyundai Kona Ultimate (turbo 1.6L inline-4 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the current Kona has received some revisions, including a second USB port and some standard advanced safety features for all trims. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Kona, however.

Scorecard

Overall7.9 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.5

Driving

8.0
Overall, the Kona is a sporty subcompact SUV with above-average acceleration and handling. However, the turbocharged engine's transmission exhibits some bad behavior at low speed, and braking performance is subpar.

Acceleration

8.5
The turbocharged 1.6-liter engine delivers strong acceleration and provides plenty of thrust at city speeds or in freeway passing maneuvers. From a stop, the engine's power is somewhat muted by the dual-clutch automatic transmission's sluggish responses. Still, the Kona zipped from 0 to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds in our testing, which absolutely crushes the competition.

Braking

6.5
The brake pedal is smooth and easy to modulate in typical driving. The Kona is well-behaved under hard braking, too. Unfortunately, our as-tested 60-0 mph braking run was 129 feet, which puts the Kona well behind its competitors.

Steering

7.0
The steering feels a bit rubbery, with heavy, artificial resistance. But there is some feedback from the tires, and resistance builds in a linear fashion (feeling more natural in Sport mode), which helps the steering feel accurate. It is surprising how heavy the steering is both in Normal and Sport.

Handling

9.0
Other than a propensity for bounciness when driving over midcorner bumps, the Kona is surprisingly composed through turns. It stays under control and doesn't exhibit excessive body roll. Tire grip is also impressive for the class. Overall, this is one of the Kona's strengths.

Drivability

6.0
There's a distinct delay when accelerating from a stop. And at low speed, the transmission's shifts can be jerky and slow. Once the Kona gets going, upshifts are usually smooth, but downshifts are always a little rough. Sport mode improves the experience but saps fuel economy.

Comfort

7.5
It's not the most comfortable vehicle in its class, but supportive seats, easy-to-use climate control, and above-average noise isolation make the Kona a decent place to spend time. The firm seat cushions and a stiff ride can make bumpy roads or long drives wearing.

Seat comfort

7.5
The front seats are well-shaped and pretty supportive. There is plenty of adjustability but not a whole lot of lateral bolstering. The perforated leather is stiff, and the cushions are noticeably firm. In back, the seats are flat and broad, but not too upright.

Ride comfort

7.0
Smaller imperfections are ironed out, and the suspension takes the edge off just about any bump. But the ride quality can feel a bit too rigid and busy at times. Very bumpy roads can make the vehicle feel excessively unsettled.

Noise & vibration

6.5
When driving at freeway speeds, voices must be raised considerably due to intrusive road noise and noticeable wind noise around the doors. Overall, noise isn't worse than average for the class, with a cabin that's frequently quieter than those of competitors in city driving.

Climate control

8.0
The climate control struggles a bit to cool the entire cabin when it's sweltering outside, but the rest of the time it's effective at keeping you comfortable. The controls are clearly marked and straightforward to use, making it an easy system to operate.

Interior

8.0
Though it has a lot of plasticky materials, the Kona's interior gets high marks. The controls are logically arranged, outward visibility is good, and there's a decent amount of room. Taller drivers and passengers will encounter a few issues.

Ease of use

9.0
Buttons are grouped logically and clearly labeled, and Hyundai's infotainment interface is easy to use. Some of the touch buttons are small on the screen, but otherwise there's nothing to complain about.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The relatively short doors can be opened wide even in tighter parking spaces. The height of the seat cushions makes the seats easy to slide in and out of. Taller drivers will have to duck a bit when climbing in, and the tight rear kneeroom complicates backseat entry and exit. But that's pretty common for this class of vehicle.

Driving position

7.5
The gauge cluster and the steering wheel are mounted low in the vehicle, making for a slightly awkward angle up toward the driver. The seat's good vertical adjustment means you can sit in an upright SUV position, but that makes the low armrests difficult to use.

Roominess

8.0
There is a suitable amount of space for the driver and front passenger. Rear-seat headroom is decent for the class — more than enough for average adults — but legroom is tight, especially behind a tall driver. Fortunately, there is generous space under the front seats for the rear passengers' feet.

Visibility

8.0
The relatively narrow roof pillars up front make for good forward and side visibility. The rear roof pillars are wide, but adjacent small windows help you see what's over your shoulder. The rearview camera provides a broad and clear picture.

Quality

6.5
Everything feels robustly built, but only the primary touchpoints such as the steering wheel and shifter have been treated with soft-touch materials. Otherwise, the cabin looks and feels very plasticky. The alternating textures break things up visually a bit, but there's no hiding the dreary hard plastic.

Utility

7.0
The Kona really only falters in terms of utility when compared directly to class leaders. The trunk is a usable space, and there are a decent number of small-item storage options. But in every metric, there are competitors that offer superior ways to store your stuff.

Small-item storage

7.0
All four doors get pockets that can hold a water bottle, and the anti-tip cupholders can handle anything short of a large cup. The center console box and glovebox are relatively small. Overall, the Kona is OK with small-item storage but doesn't offer the variety or space of some competitors.

Cargo space

7.0
The trunk is easy to use thanks to a wide, flat load floor. But with 19.2 cubic feet behind the rear seats, the Kona is a little less accommodating than some rivals. The seats fold flat to open up 45.8 cubic feet.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
LATCH points are clearly marked and close to the surface, but they're tucked between firm cushions.

Technology

8.5
The Kona is a feature-rich vehicle, with lots of standard tech that works well. It also offers a nearly full suite of user-friendly safety features, not to mention a solid optional sound system.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, as are two front USB ports. There are two 12-volt outlets for the front seat, and higher trims get a wireless charging pad.

Driver aids

8.0
Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are fitted on all but the base trim, and a more extensive suite of features is available. That said, adaptive cruise control is missing, even as an option. The Kona's systems are consistently accurate, avoiding false alarms in our time with the vehicle.

Voice control

8.0
The Kona's built-in voice controls have limited functionality but work well for what they do, responding slowly but accurately. Step-by-step prompts appear on the screen, but the Kona will allow you to skip steps if you know what you want to do.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Hyundai Kona.

5 star reviews: 60%
4 star reviews: 19%
3 star reviews: 8%
2 star reviews: 2%
1 star reviews: 11%
Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 52 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • value
  • appearance
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • handling & steering
  • driving experience
  • warranty
  • safety
  • ride quality
  • engine
  • fuel efficiency
  • wheels & tires
  • infotainment system
  • interior
  • seats
  • maintenance & parts
  • technology
  • transmission
  • brakes
  • spaciousness
  • road noise
  • acceleration
  • visibility
  • oil
  • lights
  • doors
  • climate control
  • dashboard

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, KONA AWD SEL Snow VEHICLE
Norman,
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

Recently purchased a SEL KONA with Base 2.0 L engine and regular automatic transmission and love the Car for getting to work no matter what the road conditions are. I drove this vehicle in deep snow and severe winter ice conditions and felt confident and assured I would arrive on time and have fun doing it.

4 out of 5 stars, a nice sleeper
denobe,
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

ive had it for a year awd 1.6 turbo quick small suv I traded in a crostrex for the kona the crostrek is a slug compared to the kona

5 out of 5 stars, Traded in a Santa Fe
Bob,
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

Down sized from a Santa Fe sport 2.0T, smaller and not as powerful engine but did pick up an extra 10 mpg so far. Was told to expect 30 mpg but 35 mpg so far using eco mode. The sport mode almost feels over powering but fun!

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 Hyundai Kona is awesome
Renate Becker,
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

I traded in a sedan and got this mini SUV. I was looking for a small crossover and this car caught my eye. It feels so big sitting inside and is very comfortable. It has no problem with get up and go. Add in the 10-year powertrain warranty and 5 yr/60,000 bumper-to-bumper and this car is all I need.

Write a review

See all 52 reviews

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Kona safety features:

Forward Collision Avoidance
Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
Driver Attention Warning
Uses sensors to determine if the driver is becoming fatigued, then triggers an alert with a suggestion to stop for a rest.
Blind-Spot Collision Warning
Alerts the driver if another vehicle is lurking in or approaching the blind spot. If the turn signal is activated in that direction, a warning is triggered.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover14.1%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Hyundai Kona vs. the competition

Hyundai Kona vs. Honda HR-V

The Kona edges out the Honda HR-V in regards to performance (with the turbo engine), ease of use and comfort. That's not to say the HR-V is a bad choice, though: It has a lot going for it. Most notably, the Honda has superior cargo and storage solutions and better-than-average fuel economy. When it comes to value and what you get for the money, the Hyundai Kona rises to the top.

Compare Hyundai Kona & Honda HR-V features

Hyundai Kona vs. Toyota C-HR

Both the Kona and the C-HR benefit from well-tuned suspensions that offer a fair amount of fun for spirited drivers and a generous list of advanced safety features. But the Toyota is hamstrung by a dreadfully weak engine and a tiny cargo area. Sure, the C-HR has Toyota's reputation for reliability, but Hyundai's superior warranty coverage evens that playing field.

Compare Hyundai Kona & Toyota C-HR features

Hyundai Kona vs. Mazda CX-3

The Mazda CX-3's sleek styling stands in contrast to the Kona's overly busy bodywork. The Mazda is also more athletic than most other subcompacts, but as any coming-of-age movie portends, the underdog of the story usually rules the day. Such is the case with the Kona since it's faster (with the turbo engine) and has a more practical cargo area.

Compare Hyundai Kona & Mazda CX-3 features

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Kona a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Kona both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. You probably care about Hyundai Kona fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Kona gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg to 30 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Kona has 19.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Kona. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Hyundai Kona?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Hyundai Kona:

  • Some previously optional advanced safety features are now standard
  • A minor shuffling of standard and available features
  • Part of the first Kona generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Hyundai Kona reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Kona is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Kona. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Kona's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Hyundai Kona a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Hyundai Kona is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Kona and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Kona is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Hyundai Kona?

The least-expensive 2019 Hyundai Kona is the 2019 Hyundai Kona SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,990.

Other versions include:

  • SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $21,800
  • SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,200
  • SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $19,990
  • Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $28,900
  • SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $21,390
  • Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $25,550
  • Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $26,950
  • Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $27,500
  • Iron Man 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $31,950
  • Iron Man 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $30,550
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Kona?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Kona, the next question is, which Kona model is right for you? Kona variants include SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of Kona models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Hyundai Kona

The 2019 Hyundai Kona has a pricing advantage over most other subcompact crossover SUVs, and that becomes more impressive when you consider the features you're getting. When new, prices start around $20,000 and top out at $30,000. The base SE model and the SEL are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 147 horsepower. The Limited and Ultimate trims have a more potent 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with 175 hp.

The base SE trim includes features such as automatic headlights, remote keyless entry, cloth upholstery, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a six-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A few advanced driver safety features are standard as well, including forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. The SEL trim pads on bigger wheels, roof rails, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and satellite radio.

The optional SEL Tech package adds foglights, a sunroof, a power-adjustable driver's seat, an eight-speaker Infinity audio system, and Hyundai's Blue Link telematics and remote smartphone control.

Stepping up to the Limited trim gets you all of the above plus 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, upgraded exterior trim, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a universal garage door opener.

The top-level Ultimate trim comes loaded with rear parking sensors, pedestrian detection for the forward collision mitigation system, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, a head-up display, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, and a wireless charging pad.

Besides an accessible price and generous features, the 2019 Hyundai Kona in Limited or Ultimate trim is the best to drive among subcompact crossovers. It offers stronger acceleration, and it's surprisingly agile and entertaining when the road gets twisty. On top of that, the Kona's interior is one of the more accommodating and easy to use in the class, and the cargo capacity is larger than average. When you consider all of this in combination with the industry's most generous warranty coverage, it's easy to see why we rank it so highly. With Edmunds at your disposal, you're sure to get the right Hyundai Kona for your needs and budget.

2019 Hyundai Kona Overview

The 2019 Hyundai Kona is offered in the following submodels: Kona SUV. Available styles include SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Iron Man 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and Iron Man 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What do people think of the 2019 Hyundai Kona?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Hyundai Kona and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Kona 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Kona.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Hyundai Kona and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Kona featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

