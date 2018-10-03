2019 Hyundai Kona
What’s new
- Some previously optional advanced safety features are now standard
- A minor shuffling of standard and available features
- Part of the first Kona generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Optional turbocharged engine provides quick acceleration
- Nimble handling makes it enjoyable to drive
- Lots of features for your money
- Weak base engine
- Gear shifts from the turbocharged engine's transmission are often unrefined
- Interior is trimmed with a lot of hard plastic panels
Which Kona does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
Based on its bodywork alone, the 2019 Hyundai Kona can be hard to love. While evaluating styling is subjective, it's fair to say that the Kona tends to draw more criticism than praise. But the old saying about not judging a book by its cover applies here — the Kona is one of the best subcompact crossover SUVs on the market.
When equipped with its optional turbocharged engine, it gets up to speed far quicker than anything else in the class. It's also fun to drive around turns thanks to its sporty handling. On top of that, you get a lot for your money. Even a base Kona comes with a decent set of features, including a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. For 2019, you get even more with the Kona. Many of the advanced safety features that were previously only available on the top trim levels are now standard on every Kona.
Overall, we think the Hyundai Kona is an excellent pick in a class that includes the versatile Honda HR-V, the sporty Mazda CX-3 and the affordably priced Nissan Kicks. Factor in Hyundai's lengthy warranty coverage and the value proposition is undeniable. No matter what you may think of its styling, the Kona deserves a second look.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Kona as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for this year.
2019 Hyundai Kona models
The 2019 Hyundai Kona is a five-passenger subcompact crossover SUV that is available in four trim levels: SE, SEL, Limited and Ultimate. The SE and SEL models are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (147 horsepower, 132 pound-feet of torque) that is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The Limited and Ultimate trims get a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder (175 hp, 195 lb-ft) that's mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Front-wheel drive is standard. All-wheel drive is available as an option for all Konas and comes bundled with a more sophisticated rear suspension design and a lockable center differential. The latter enhances traction at low speed in off-road or snowy conditions.
Hyundai Kona SE
Standard features for the SE trim include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and 60/40-split folding rear seats. Tech features include a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a six-speaker audio system. New for 2019, the base Kona also gets forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and a driver attention monitor.
Hyundai Kona SEL
The SEL trim adds 17-inch wheels, roof rails, heated side mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, a split-level cargo area, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, voice recognition, and satellite and HD radio.
An optional SEL Tech package bundles foglights, a sunroof, a power-adjustable driver's seat, an eight-speaker Infinity audio system, and Hyundai's Blue Link communications system.
Hyundai Kona Limited
Stepping up to the Limited trim gets you all of the above plus the turbocharged engine, 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, upgraded exterior trim, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a universal garage door opener.
Hyundai Kona Ultimate
The range-topping Ultimate trim comes loaded up with rear parking sensors, pedestrian detection for the forward collision mitigation system, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, a head-up display, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, and a wireless charging pad.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Hyundai Kona Ultimate (turbo 1.6L inline-4 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the current Kona has received some revisions, including a second USB port and some standard advanced safety features for all trims. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Kona, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.5
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.5
Braking6.5
Steering7.0
Handling9.0
Drivability6.0
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration6.5
Climate control8.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use9.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position7.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility8.0
Quality6.5
Utility7.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Hyundai Kona.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- value
- appearance
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- handling & steering
- driving experience
- warranty
- safety
- ride quality
- engine
- fuel efficiency
- wheels & tires
- infotainment system
- interior
- seats
- maintenance & parts
- technology
- transmission
- brakes
- spaciousness
- road noise
- acceleration
- visibility
- oil
- lights
- doors
- climate control
- dashboard
Most helpful consumer reviews
Recently purchased a SEL KONA with Base 2.0 L engine and regular automatic transmission and love the Car for getting to work no matter what the road conditions are. I drove this vehicle in deep snow and severe winter ice conditions and felt confident and assured I would arrive on time and have fun doing it.
ive had it for a year awd 1.6 turbo quick small suv I traded in a crostrex for the kona the crostrek is a slug compared to the kona
Down sized from a Santa Fe sport 2.0T, smaller and not as powerful engine but did pick up an extra 10 mpg so far. Was told to expect 30 mpg but 35 mpg so far using eco mode. The sport mode almost feels over powering but fun!
I traded in a sedan and got this mini SUV. I was looking for a small crossover and this car caught my eye. It feels so big sitting inside and is very comfortable. It has no problem with get up and go. Add in the 10-year powertrain warranty and 5 yr/60,000 bumper-to-bumper and this car is all I need.
Features & Specs
|SEL 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$21,800
|MPG
|27 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|SEL 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$23,200
|MPG
|25 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$19,990
|MPG
|27 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$28,900
|MPG
|26 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Kona safety features:
- Forward Collision Avoidance
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Driver Attention Warning
- Uses sensors to determine if the driver is becoming fatigued, then triggers an alert with a suggestion to stop for a rest.
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning
- Alerts the driver if another vehicle is lurking in or approaching the blind spot. If the turn signal is activated in that direction, a warning is triggered.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Kona vs. the competition
Hyundai Kona vs. Honda HR-V
The Kona edges out the Honda HR-V in regards to performance (with the turbo engine), ease of use and comfort. That's not to say the HR-V is a bad choice, though: It has a lot going for it. Most notably, the Honda has superior cargo and storage solutions and better-than-average fuel economy. When it comes to value and what you get for the money, the Hyundai Kona rises to the top.
Hyundai Kona vs. Toyota C-HR
Both the Kona and the C-HR benefit from well-tuned suspensions that offer a fair amount of fun for spirited drivers and a generous list of advanced safety features. But the Toyota is hamstrung by a dreadfully weak engine and a tiny cargo area. Sure, the C-HR has Toyota's reputation for reliability, but Hyundai's superior warranty coverage evens that playing field.
Hyundai Kona vs. Mazda CX-3
The Mazda CX-3's sleek styling stands in contrast to the Kona's overly busy bodywork. The Mazda is also more athletic than most other subcompacts, but as any coming-of-age movie portends, the underdog of the story usually rules the day. Such is the case with the Kona since it's faster (with the turbo engine) and has a more practical cargo area.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Kona a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Hyundai Kona?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Hyundai Kona:
- Some previously optional advanced safety features are now standard
- A minor shuffling of standard and available features
- Part of the first Kona generation introduced for 2018
Is the Hyundai Kona reliable?
Is the 2019 Hyundai Kona a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Hyundai Kona?
The least-expensive 2019 Hyundai Kona is the 2019 Hyundai Kona SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,990.
Other versions include:
- SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $21,800
- SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,200
- SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $19,990
- Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $28,900
- SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $21,390
- Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $25,550
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $26,950
- Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $27,500
- Iron Man 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $31,950
- Iron Man 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $30,550
What are the different models of Hyundai Kona?
More about the 2019 Hyundai Kona
The 2019 Hyundai Kona has a pricing advantage over most other subcompact crossover SUVs, and that becomes more impressive when you consider the features you're getting. When new, prices start around $20,000 and top out at $30,000. The base SE model and the SEL are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 147 horsepower. The Limited and Ultimate trims have a more potent 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with 175 hp.
The base SE trim includes features such as automatic headlights, remote keyless entry, cloth upholstery, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a six-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A few advanced driver safety features are standard as well, including forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. The SEL trim pads on bigger wheels, roof rails, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and satellite radio.
The optional SEL Tech package adds foglights, a sunroof, a power-adjustable driver's seat, an eight-speaker Infinity audio system, and Hyundai's Blue Link telematics and remote smartphone control.
Stepping up to the Limited trim gets you all of the above plus 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, upgraded exterior trim, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a universal garage door opener.
The top-level Ultimate trim comes loaded with rear parking sensors, pedestrian detection for the forward collision mitigation system, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, a head-up display, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, and a wireless charging pad.
Besides an accessible price and generous features, the 2019 Hyundai Kona in Limited or Ultimate trim is the best to drive among subcompact crossovers. It offers stronger acceleration, and it's surprisingly agile and entertaining when the road gets twisty. On top of that, the Kona's interior is one of the more accommodating and easy to use in the class, and the cargo capacity is larger than average. When you consider all of this in combination with the industry's most generous warranty coverage, it's easy to see why we rank it so highly. With Edmunds at your disposal, you're sure to get the right Hyundai Kona for your needs and budget.
2019 Hyundai Kona Overview
The 2019 Hyundai Kona is offered in the following submodels: Kona SUV. Available styles include SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Iron Man 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and Iron Man 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Hyundai Kona?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Hyundai Kona and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Kona 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Kona.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Hyundai Kona and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Kona featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Hyundai Kona?
2019 Hyundai Kona Iron Man 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2019 Hyundai Kona Iron Man 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,730. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Kona Iron Man 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $5,494 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,494 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,236.
The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Kona Iron Man 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 17.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2019 Hyundai Kona Iron Man 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2019 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,435. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $5,288 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,288 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,147.
The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 17.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Hyundai Kona SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The 2019 Hyundai Kona SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $21,220. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Kona SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $3,526 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,526 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $17,694.
The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Kona SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 16.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2019 Hyundai Kona SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Hyundai Konas are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Hyundai Kona for sale near. There are currently 9 new 2019 Konas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,210 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Hyundai Kona. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,459 on a used or CPO 2019 Kona available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Hyundai Konas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Hyundai Kona for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,053.
Find a new Hyundai for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $7,556.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Hyundai Kona?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Hyundai lease specials
