What is the Kona?

The Hyundai Kona is a subcompact SUV that offers a lot for its accessible price. For the 2022 model year, the Kona receives its first major makeover since its 2018 debut. From the outside, it's sharper and sleeker than its predecessors, and a new N Line trim adds a distinctly sporty look but no performance-related enhancements. Interior changes are more subtle, with a reworked center stack (where the dashboard meets the center console) and new materials and ambient lighting.

For 2022, a larger 8-inch touchscreen comes standard as do wireless versions of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other technology upgrades for the new model year include an available digital instrument panel and larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen and additional connectivity features for the Blue Link system. Advanced safety and driver assistant features have also been updated, with adaptive cruise control that can bring the Kona to a complete stop, lane keeping assist, and rear automatic braking being the most notable. A retuned suspension further promises a smoother and more comfortable ride.