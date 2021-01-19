  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Kona
  4. 2022 Hyundai Kona

2022 Hyundai Kona

Release Date: Early 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $22,000 (estimated)
2022 Hyundai Kona
Ad
14 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the 2021 Hyundai KONA
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com
  • Restyled exterior and a sporty N Line trim debuts
  • Retuned suspension for a more comfortable ride
  • Added tech, convenience and safety features
  • Part of the first Kona generation introduced for 2018
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Hyundai Kona for Sale
2018
2022 Hyundai Kona Review
by the Edmunds Experts
01/19/2020
What is the Kona?

The Hyundai Kona is a subcompact SUV that offers a lot for its accessible price. For the 2022 model year, the Kona receives its first major makeover since its 2018 debut. From the outside, it's sharper and sleeker than its predecessors, and a new N Line trim adds a distinctly sporty look but no performance-related enhancements. Interior changes are more subtle, with a reworked center stack (where the dashboard meets the center console) and new materials and ambient lighting.

For 2022, a larger 8-inch touchscreen comes standard as do wireless versions of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other technology upgrades for the new model year include an available digital instrument panel and larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen and additional connectivity features for the Blue Link system. Advanced safety and driver assistant features have also been updated, with adaptive cruise control that can bring the Kona to a complete stop, lane keeping assist, and rear automatic braking being the most notable. A retuned suspension further promises a smoother and more comfortable ride.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Hyundai Kona remains one of the best subcompact SUVs on sale today. We give the Kona high marks for its peppy turbocharged engine, sporty handling and overall value. Keeping it from grabbing an Edmunds Top Rated spot is its rather anemic base engine and an abundance of hard interior plastics. We expect the 2022 updates will maintain the Kona's favorable position, if not improve it. If you're looking into the current Kona, we'd suggest waiting for the new 2022 model.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Hyundai Kona.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related Kona Articles

    Related 2022 Hyundai Kona info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model