More about the 2018 Hyundai Kona

Used 2018 Hyundai Kona Overview

The Used 2018 Hyundai Kona is offered in the following submodels: Kona SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Ultimate w/Lime Accent 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Limited w/Lime Accent 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), SEL w/Contrast Roof 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Limited w/Lime Accent 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Ultimate w/Lime Accent 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), SEL w/Contrast Roof 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Hyundai Kona ?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Hyundai Kona trim styles: The Used 2018 Hyundai Kona SE is priced between $16,182 and $17,680 with odometer readings between 23537 and 27373 miles.

The Used 2018 Hyundai Kona Limited w/Lime Accent is priced between $19,998 and $20,483 with odometer readings between 21111 and 39610 miles.

The Used 2018 Hyundai Kona SEL is priced between $17,600 and $18,587 with odometer readings between 12105 and 29399 miles.

The Used 2018 Hyundai Kona Limited is priced between $15,592 and $15,592 with odometer readings between 84038 and 84038 miles.

The Used 2018 Hyundai Kona Ultimate is priced between $24,988 and $24,988 with odometer readings between 22709 and 22709 miles.

The Used 2018 Hyundai Kona Ultimate w/Lime Accent is priced between $20,000 and $20,000 with odometer readings between 33893 and 33893 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Hyundai Konas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Hyundai Kona for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2018 Konas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,592 and mileage as low as 12105 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Hyundai Kona.

Can't find a used 2018 Hyundai Konas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Kona for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,064 .

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,274 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Kona for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,415 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,617 .

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Hyundai Kona?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials

Check out Hyundai Kona lease specials