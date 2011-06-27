Close

AutoNation Hyundai North Richland Hills - Fort Worth / Texas

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Mudguards Reversible Cargo Tray Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler First Aid Kit Black; Leather Seat Trim Ultra Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2018 Hyundai Kona we recently got in. This Hyundai includes: REVERSIBLE CARGO TRAY (PIO) CARPETED FLOOR MATS (PIO) Floor Mats ULTRA BLACK BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats FIRST AID KIT (PIO) MUDGUARDS (PIO) *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. On almost any road condition, this Hyundai Kona Limited offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Hyundai Kona. The Kona Limited has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 21,000mi put on this Hyundai. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Hyundai Kona Limited is in a league of its own All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Kona Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KM8K33A5XJU106733

Stock: JU106733

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-30-2020