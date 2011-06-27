Used 2018 Hyundai Kona for Sale Near Me
- $18,000Great Deal | $1,441 below market
2018 Hyundai Kona SEL11,046 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Freedom Chevrolet - Fremont / Michigan
: **Local Trade****Check This Out** This vehicle is certified for the 10 Year/Million Mile Warranty! Call Freedom at 231-924-0600, You'll Love it! GREAT MILES 11,046! $3,000 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera. SEE MORE! FREEDOM CHEVROLET-HOME OF THE 10 YEAR/MILLION MILE WARRANTY: Freedom Chevrolet in Fremont, Michigan is giving you a Ten Year/Million Mile Powertrain Warranty with the purchase of any new Chevrolet and most pre-owned vehicles at no additional cost! The only catch is that you have to buy your vehicle from Freedom Chevrolet! See us for details. EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com explains "The brake pedal is appropriately firm and boosts driver confidence. Under heavier than normal braking, the Kona remains poised and controllable.". Pricing analysis performed on 5/13/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Kona SEL with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K2CAA2JU086218
Stock: JU086218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- $19,500Great Deal | $1,053 below market
2018 Hyundai Kona Limited w/Lime Accent11,915 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferman Chevrolet of Brandon - Tampa / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner.4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. KBB Fair Market Range High: $19,262 28/32 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 9650 miles below market average! FWDKona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Kona Limited w/Lime Accent with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K33A59JU106089
Stock: C205574A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- $18,343Great Deal
2018 Hyundai Kona Limited21,854 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Hyundai North Richland Hills - Fort Worth / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Mudguards Reversible Cargo Tray Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler First Aid Kit Black; Leather Seat Trim Ultra Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2018 Hyundai Kona we recently got in. This Hyundai includes: REVERSIBLE CARGO TRAY (PIO) CARPETED FLOOR MATS (PIO) Floor Mats ULTRA BLACK BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats FIRST AID KIT (PIO) MUDGUARDS (PIO) *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. On almost any road condition, this Hyundai Kona Limited offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Hyundai Kona. The Kona Limited has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 21,000mi put on this Hyundai. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Hyundai Kona Limited is in a league of its own All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Kona Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K33A5XJU106733
Stock: JU106733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $18,994Great Deal | $1,207 below market
2018 Hyundai Kona SE15,553 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Davis Hyundai - Ewing / New Jersey
Ultra Black 2018 Hyundai Kona SE AWD 6-Speed Automatic I4 Recent Arrival! 25/30 City/Highway MPG Aggressive FINANCING and extended service contracts available!! This vehicle is Davis Certified. Up to 90 Day/3000 Mile Powertrain Warranty included or Balance of Factory Warranty. 115 Multi-point Inspection. Free Vehicle History Report included. Easy 10 Minute Credit Approvals, Sales Tax, Tag,Title, and Registration Fees are additional. Protection package is optional and valued at $895 it is not included in advertised price. Please consult your selected dealer. Please contact dealer to verify price, options and other vehicle details. Please ask your salesperson for complete details. Prices based on dealer financing. Call 609-699-4190 to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Kona SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K1CAA5JU081047
Stock: 190581A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-21-2019
- $17,723Great Deal | $1,772 below market
Certified 2018 Hyundai Kona SEL21,597 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
#1 Cochran Hyundai of South Hills - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement; Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 173+ Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY! This vehicle has passed a rigorous 201-point COCHRAN CERTIFIED INSPECTION and comes with the Balance of the Manufacturer Limited Warranty* Ask for Details! Plus, with #1 Cochran's Market Based Pricing you can feel confident that you are receiving the Best Price and Value available to You! #1 Cochran has been providing the Tri-State area with excellent sales and service experiences for 50 Years. STOP! Buy Today! Let YOUR #1 Cochran experience begin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Kona SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K62AA4JU101588
Stock: 5101524
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $19,498Great Deal | $1,584 below market
2018 Hyundai Kona SEL w/Contrast Roof4,655 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Walser Experienced Autos - Burnsville / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Kona SEL w/Contrast Roof with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K2CAA1JU159563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,800Great Deal | $898 below market
2018 Hyundai Kona Limited38,670 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Griffin's Hub Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
COMPLETE 100% OF YOUR PURCHASE ONLINE AND WE WILL DELIVER THE VEHICLE TO YOUR HOME/BUSINESS. Recent Arrival! Ultra Black 2018 Hyundai Kona Limited 18" x 7.5" Alloy Wheels, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) warning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio/SiriusXM Audio System, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 26/29 City/Highway MPG This vehicle won't last long so visit us at Griffin's Hub, 5700 S. 27th Street in Milwaukee or schedule an appointment online and test drive it today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Kona Limited with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (26 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K3CA57JU126003
Stock: 418470A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $17,050Great Deal | $1,014 below market
2018 Hyundai Kona Limited53,418 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kriegers of De Witt - De Witt / Iowa
Certified. Ultra Black 2018 Hyundai Kona Limited FWD 7-Speed Automatic I4 CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT!!!, 10 YEAR / 100,000 MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!!!, LEATHER SEATS. Recent Arrival! 28/32 City/Highway MPG Certification Program Details: Includes Kriegers Pre-Owned Warranty. This coverage includes One Year of Maintenance Services and Limited Powertrain Warranty. The Kriegers Pre-Owned Limited Powertrain Warranty coverage begins when you purchase the vehicle and continues for 10 years from January 1 of the vehicle model year or up to 100,000 miles on the odometer, whichever occurs first. Krieger Auto Group is a 4th Generation family owned and operated new car dealership representing products manufactured by GMC, Chevrolet, Buick, Ford, Lincoln, Jeep, Dodge and Ram. We have proudly been serving Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois since 1956. Kriegers prides itself on delivering the highest standards in automotive Sales and Service. Krieger Auto Group....Shop Us Once Your Family For Life. 4.294 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, First Aid Kit, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Mudguards, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Reversible Cargo Tray, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheel Locks.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Kona Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K33A54JU094272
Stock: GL10452A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- Price Drop$15,484Good Deal | $1,301 below market
2018 Hyundai Kona SE11,461 milesDelivery available*
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
Lip Spoiler,Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo,Liftgate Rear Cargo Access,Wheels w/Silver Accents,Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim,Tires: 215/55R17,Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster,Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off,Deep Tinted Glass,Variable Intermittent Wipers,Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim,Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Alloy,Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Kona SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K12AA2JU139576
Stock: 5139576E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $17,969Good Deal | $321 below market
2018 Hyundai Kona SEL11,457 milesDelivery available*
Gerald Jones Mazda - Martinez / Georgia
*ONE OWNER*NEVER A RENTAL*CLEAN CARFAX*BACKUP CAMERA*USB/HANDSFREE/SYNC/UCONNECT/BLUETOOTH*LOCALLY OWNED*27/33 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Kona SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K22AA3JU161695
Stock: 398061B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $17,991Good Deal | $599 below market
2018 Hyundai Kona SEL5,145 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Michaels Autos - Orlando / Florida
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT. WE PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE. CALL OR E-MAIL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR VISIT US AT 7040 EAST COLONIAL DRIVE IN ORLANDO. YOU CAN ALSO CHAT LIVE WITH US ONLINE AT www.mikeauto.net. Michaels Autos... DRIVE GOOD - FEEL GOOD. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Kona SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K22AA3JU161521
Stock: 12041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- Price Drop$19,250Fair Deal | $642 below market
2018 Hyundai Kona Limited15,645 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carthage Ford - Carthage / Missouri
Summary Carthage Ford is committed to 100% customer satisfaction, no exceptions. We are honored at the opportunity to earn your business. Carthage Ford's mission is to ensure all our customers have a positive auto buying experience and are completely satisfied with their next vehicle. We are honored at the opportunity to earn your business. Welcome to Carthage Ford. Vehicle Details The like new condition of the Hyundai Kona will astound you. This 2018 Hyundai Kona has a clean AutoCheck single owner vehicle history report. This model has a clean AutoCheck vehicle history report. This Hyundai Kona has a ton of curb appeal. The interior is in flawless condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Kona Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K33A56JU153645
Stock: F8290A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $18,888Fair Deal | $258 below market
2018 Hyundai Kona SEL15,866 milesDelivery available*
Hyundai 112 - Medford / New York
This 2018 Hyundai Kona SEL is offered to you for sale by Mazda Chevrolet Hyundai 112. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Hyundai Kona SEL is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. You can tell this 2018 Hyundai Kona has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 15,866mi and appears with a showroom shine.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Kona SEL with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K2CAA9JU101670
Stock: U29201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- Price Drop$18,988Good Deal | $384 below market
2018 Hyundai Kona SEL14,623 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lynnes Hyundai - Bloomfield / New Jersey
This 2018 Hyundai Kona SEL is proudly offered by Lynnes Hyundai This 2018 Hyundai Kona comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. One of the best things about this Hyundai Kona is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Kona SEL with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K2CAA9JU101765
Stock: HA5380P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $22,499Fair Deal
Certified 2018 Hyundai Kona Ultimate5,602 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sterling McCall Hyundai South Loop - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2018 Hyundai Kona. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Hyundai Kona Ultimate is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. The impressive Hyundai fuel-efficiency will make you quickly realize what you've been missing out on in life. It's noteworthy fuel economy and minimal emissions make this vehicle's value a cut above the rest. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. Inspected by South Loop's Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!!... Buy With Confidence!!... ***E-PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE CERTIFICATION FEE'S OR DEALER ADDED OPTIONS*** South Loop Hyundai Hyundai Super Store 8820 Lakes at 610 Dr (Across from NRG Stadium former Reliant Stadium) Houston TX 77054 Please call our Helpful Staff for further Assistance 713-341-3413!!... We welcome third party / pre-buying inspection of all units!!... All pre-owned vechicles are sold As Is. However, some may still be under factory warranty!!...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Kona Ultimate with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K53A53JU098467
Stock: JU098467
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $17,760Fair Deal
2018 Hyundai Kona SEL13,102 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Kona SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K22AA2JU120135
Stock: 10431841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $19,700Fair Deal
2018 Hyundai Kona SEL7,126 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hampton Hyundai - Fort Walton Beach / Florida
Hampton Hyundai has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Hyundai Kona. This Hyundai Kona has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Hyundai Kona SEL is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. This pre-owned Hyundai Kona looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. A vehicle as well-maintained as this Hyundai Kona almost doesn't need a warranty, but you rest easier knowing it comes covered with the Hyundai factory warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Kona SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K62AA5JU179491
Stock: 3W9530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $17,995Good Deal | $860 below market
2018 Hyundai Kona SEL6,488 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Steve Hahn's Volkswagen - Yakima / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Kona SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8K22AA9JU119273
Certified Pre-Owned: No