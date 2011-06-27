Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Consumer Reviews

2013 Premium 2.0T Automatic NoWayOut , 05/06/2016 2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I love my car, but it has some minor flaws common to all of them. First off the turbo waste gate does rattle but only till the car warms up, then your good. It's not loud like everyone says, just annoying if your windows are down and the radio is off and you near a wall or something. Some people are just sensitive to any noise at all. Second, don't get the Navigation, because the touchscreen sucks and always needs re-calibrated. But that does not last and you push in one place, and something else goes off. Bad design and Hyundai's warranty sucks on the interior. Don't get sold on the 100K warranty. It has a lot of holes in it. If your not the first owner, it only good to 60K not 100K. And it's powertrain only, nothing else. Other than these small things, it's a fun quick car and reliable. I have about 65k miles, and no problems yet. For the money USED, it's a great deal if you can get it around 16K, like I did. Don't buy new, they depreciate like crazy cause their a Hyundai, not a Toyota or Honda by any means for resale value. But for reliability, they do hold their own, great daily driver. Gets a lot of looks and questions on what it it, especially with the wing badge kit deleting the Hyundai logos. People can't believe its a Hyundai. Overall, I love the car, it's great for the money. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

KDM power kultureshok , 12/05/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful rarely do i ever write reviews but i was so compelled to write one for the 2013 genesis 2.0t. i see a ton of mixed reviews at least for the 2.0t. The 2.0t is an extremely fun car for 25k. Power from the 4 banger is more than adequate if you're not an enthusiast or a tuner. Car receives a ton of looks, love the fact that it's not a common car on the road yet, it gives you a sense of exclusivity. Handling is good can take corners relatively well, but by no means is it on the same level as an FRS/BRZ. i see a lot of concerns and complaints about the waste gate on the turbo rattling, my genesis has about 2500 with no issue so far (knocks on every piece of wood known to mankind) overall pleased Report Abuse

Love this car! Jeff Winkler , 02/09/2016 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I can't say anything bad about the Genesis Coupe. I love this car. When I first started looking for a car to lease I was undecided about the make and model - all I knew was that I wanted something that had some power behind it and something that looked nice. I test drove several makes and models from several dealerships and never walked away thinking 'this is the car I want' until I saw and test drove the Genesis Coupe. I got behind the wheel and immediately felt comfortable. I took it out for a test drive and even though it was a 4 cylinder engine, it was fast and it felt like it had a lot more power to it than it actually has. It handled well on both city streets and the highway, it was quiet inside, the speaker system is good, the gadgets are easily accessible, it handled turns very well, and when I gunned the engine I could really feel the Turbo kick in. As soon as I got back from the test drive I sat down and worked out a lease agreement. It's been three years now and I have had zero problems (well, one minor problem that was fixed with a single 1 hr trip to the dealership) and zero complaints. I loved this car and will be sad to give it up. If I didn't need something bigger, I'd consider leasing another Genesis or buying this one outright. If I did have anything negative to say, its that the gas mileage isn't the greatest. I do mostly city driving and only average about 310 per fill up, and its an 18 gallon tank so I was paying between 45 - 65 a fill up, depending on how high the gas prices were. The mileage did improve drastically when I went on road trips and traveled mostly highway miles - then I could get well over 400 mpg. The other thing that isn't so great is the back seat space - any adult sitting back there is not going to be very comfortable (but what do you expect from a sports car) and the trunk space is pretty bad - I often could not get boxes or other larger items into the trunk and would have to put things in the back seat - but again, its a sports car, not an SUV. Overall I give this car two thumbs up and 5 stars - mostly because it is a fun car to drive, has amazing power, and after three years it still drives like new. I had only one issue with the Turbo that the dealership fixed in under an hr, and I had to bring it in for a recall, which was also fixed in about an hr, and other than that I've had no mechanical issues at all. It is a solid, fast and fun car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Never thought I'd love a Hyundau Ashley , 05/05/2016 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Tan Leather (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I wanted something sporty, reliable, and affordable. After a ton of research, everything pointed to the Genesis Coupe. I am so happy with my decision. I was comparing used FR-S, BRZ, Mini Coppers, 328i, and of course the Genesis coupe. The Genesis trumps the FRS, BRZ and Mini in power. The 328i was nice but the up keep was much more expensive than the Genesis. I've had the car for a month now, and I could not be happier with my decision. The only cons I found is that the Infinity speakers are not as nice as I'm used to, but not awful. I would also never feel comfortable putting someone in the back seat, there is just not a lot of room, but that is to be expected with a car like this. There are back up sensors but not a camera. I don't mind not having the cameras but I know a lot of people are used to having that in cars these days. Pros: The trunk space is decent for a car this little. The power is amazing and not a lot of lag when you hit the acceleration. The thing just looks so damn awesome too. I have a white exterior with black and tan interiors (tan leather seats). I constantly come outside and have people coming to my car and looking inside of it and asking me about it. They cant believe its a Hyundai. I also put on the wing badges so I'm sure that slightly confuses people. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse