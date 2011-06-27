  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Genesis Coupe
  4. Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
  5. Appraisal value

2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,322$10,414$12,207
Clean$7,923$9,907$11,583
Average$7,126$8,891$10,337
Rough$6,329$7,876$9,090
Sell my 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Genesis Coupe near you
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,380$11,262$12,884
Clean$8,931$10,713$12,226
Average$8,032$9,615$10,910
Rough$7,133$8,517$9,595
Sell my 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Genesis Coupe near you
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,862$12,982$14,811
Clean$10,342$12,349$14,055
Average$9,301$11,084$12,542
Rough$8,261$9,818$11,030
Sell my 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Genesis Coupe near you
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Tan Leather (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,680$13,362$15,658
Clean$10,169$12,711$14,859
Average$9,145$11,408$13,260
Rough$8,122$10,105$11,661
Sell my 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Genesis Coupe near you
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Black Leather (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,914$12,245$14,243
Clean$9,439$11,648$13,516
Average$8,490$10,454$12,061
Rough$7,540$9,260$10,607
Sell my 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Genesis Coupe near you
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,186$12,547$14,573
Clean$9,698$11,935$13,829
Average$8,722$10,712$12,341
Rough$7,747$9,489$10,853
Sell my 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Genesis Coupe near you
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,781$10,941$12,793
Clean$8,360$10,408$12,140
Average$7,519$9,341$10,833
Rough$6,678$8,274$9,527
Sell my 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Genesis Coupe near you
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,733$10,859$12,682
Clean$8,314$10,330$12,034
Average$7,478$9,271$10,739
Rough$6,641$8,212$9,444
Sell my 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Genesis Coupe near you
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T R-Spec 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,082$11,268$13,140
Clean$8,647$10,718$12,470
Average$7,777$9,620$11,128
Rough$6,907$8,521$9,786
Sell my 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Genesis Coupe near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,923 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,907 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Genesis Coupe is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,923 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,907 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,923 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,907 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe ranges from $6,329 to $12,207, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.