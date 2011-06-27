Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,322
|$10,414
|$12,207
|Clean
|$7,923
|$9,907
|$11,583
|Average
|$7,126
|$8,891
|$10,337
|Rough
|$6,329
|$7,876
|$9,090
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,380
|$11,262
|$12,884
|Clean
|$8,931
|$10,713
|$12,226
|Average
|$8,032
|$9,615
|$10,910
|Rough
|$7,133
|$8,517
|$9,595
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,862
|$12,982
|$14,811
|Clean
|$10,342
|$12,349
|$14,055
|Average
|$9,301
|$11,084
|$12,542
|Rough
|$8,261
|$9,818
|$11,030
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Tan Leather (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,680
|$13,362
|$15,658
|Clean
|$10,169
|$12,711
|$14,859
|Average
|$9,145
|$11,408
|$13,260
|Rough
|$8,122
|$10,105
|$11,661
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Black Leather (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,914
|$12,245
|$14,243
|Clean
|$9,439
|$11,648
|$13,516
|Average
|$8,490
|$10,454
|$12,061
|Rough
|$7,540
|$9,260
|$10,607
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,186
|$12,547
|$14,573
|Clean
|$9,698
|$11,935
|$13,829
|Average
|$8,722
|$10,712
|$12,341
|Rough
|$7,747
|$9,489
|$10,853
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,781
|$10,941
|$12,793
|Clean
|$8,360
|$10,408
|$12,140
|Average
|$7,519
|$9,341
|$10,833
|Rough
|$6,678
|$8,274
|$9,527
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,733
|$10,859
|$12,682
|Clean
|$8,314
|$10,330
|$12,034
|Average
|$7,478
|$9,271
|$10,739
|Rough
|$6,641
|$8,212
|$9,444
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T R-Spec 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,082
|$11,268
|$13,140
|Clean
|$8,647
|$10,718
|$12,470
|Average
|$7,777
|$9,620
|$11,128
|Rough
|$6,907
|$8,521
|$9,786