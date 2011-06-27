Vehicle overview

Contrary to misperceptions spread by those who flaunt their garages full of flashy supercars, most of the millionaires in this country are low-key, fiscally responsible people. They're the kind of folks to whom a luxury sedan like Hyundai's 2015 Equus might well be appealing.

Of course, you don't need a seven-figure net worth to find Hyundai's 429-horsepower rear-wheel-drive flagship an attractive alternative to entries from better-known luxury brands. Because, simply put, the Equus is priced thousands less than its competitors while still delivering levels of style, comfort, quality and features that can make anyone feel like a million bucks.

Coming off a substantial freshening last year, the 2015 Equus returns unchanged, a fact that's not necessarily a bad thing. The exterior's stately proportions and sleek lines are sophisticated enough to leave the folks who'll pull up next to you at traffic lights wondering with appreciation what luxury brand an Equus hails from. The cabin is equally posh, with soft leather upholstery, genuine wood trim and a suedelike headliner. In fact, about the only clue you're not driving one of those more high-profile European or Japanese models is the Hyundai logo on the steering wheel (special Equus badges are on the trunk and hood).

Examine the hushed interior more closely and you'll find everything you'd want in a full-size luxury sedan and then some. The Equus' list of standard features is so extensive that there are essentially no factory options. On the top Ultimate trim level, this includes everything from a head-up display and a 360-degree parking camera system, to heated and ventilated reclining rear seats and a 17-speaker Lexicon surround-sound audio system.

Certainly, everything on paper adds up to a compelling large luxury sedan that may make you wonder why anyone would pay so much for a premium branded car. However, there are subjective factors and certain intangibles that show that Hyundai isn't exactly offering a Mercedes, Audi or Lexus at cut-rate prices. The cabin's materials may be of high quality, but they're still a step below what you get in those more established flagships. The car's driving dynamics aren't as sharp either. The ride is certainly comfortable and cosseting, but it lacks the truly refined balance of comfort and handling control offered by its rivals. Braking distances are also on the long side, and no all-wheel-drive model is offered.

There are also a number of other value-rich cars that offer lots of space and cabins packed with luxury and convenience features. First and foremost is the mechanically related 2015 Kia K900, which shares the Equus' strong value proposition but offers more distinctive styling and the option of a more efficient V6 engine. The smaller Cadillac XTS and 2015 Hyundai Genesis also offer similar amenities, combined with a sharper driving experience, more expressive styling and a lower price. Meanwhile, parking one of the higher-profile models like the Lexus LS 460 in your garage will definitely get you a higher-quality luxury sedan and more cachet to boot, though they obviously cost more.

That all said, we still think the 2015 Hyundai Equus deserves serious consideration by folks who appreciate upscale comforts and good value equally -- even if they have yet to make their first million.