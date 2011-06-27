  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Equus
  4. Used 2015 Hyundai Equus
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2015 Hyundai Equus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Enormous list of standard features
  • presidential-size backseat
  • supremely quiet
  • serene ride
  • phenomenal sound system.
  • Interior quality and driving experience don't equal those of more elite luxury sedans
  • disappointing braking distances
  • all-wheel drive is not offered.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Hyundai Equus for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price Estimate
$19,311 - $25,714
Used Equus for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A spacious interior and comprehensive features list make the 2015 Hyundai Equus a compelling value for consumers who don't want to break the bank on a full-size luxury sedan purchase. Just don't expect much in the way of personality.

Vehicle overview

Contrary to misperceptions spread by those who flaunt their garages full of flashy supercars, most of the millionaires in this country are low-key, fiscally responsible people. They're the kind of folks to whom a luxury sedan like Hyundai's 2015 Equus might well be appealing.

Of course, you don't need a seven-figure net worth to find Hyundai's 429-horsepower rear-wheel-drive flagship an attractive alternative to entries from better-known luxury brands. Because, simply put, the Equus is priced thousands less than its competitors while still delivering levels of style, comfort, quality and features that can make anyone feel like a million bucks.

Coming off a substantial freshening last year, the 2015 Equus returns unchanged, a fact that's not necessarily a bad thing. The exterior's stately proportions and sleek lines are sophisticated enough to leave the folks who'll pull up next to you at traffic lights wondering with appreciation what luxury brand an Equus hails from. The cabin is equally posh, with soft leather upholstery, genuine wood trim and a suedelike headliner. In fact, about the only clue you're not driving one of those more high-profile European or Japanese models is the Hyundai logo on the steering wheel (special Equus badges are on the trunk and hood).

Examine the hushed interior more closely and you'll find everything you'd want in a full-size luxury sedan and then some. The Equus' list of standard features is so extensive that there are essentially no factory options. On the top Ultimate trim level, this includes everything from a head-up display and a 360-degree parking camera system, to heated and ventilated reclining rear seats and a 17-speaker Lexicon surround-sound audio system.

Certainly, everything on paper adds up to a compelling large luxury sedan that may make you wonder why anyone would pay so much for a premium branded car. However, there are subjective factors and certain intangibles that show that Hyundai isn't exactly offering a Mercedes, Audi or Lexus at cut-rate prices. The cabin's materials may be of high quality, but they're still a step below what you get in those more established flagships. The car's driving dynamics aren't as sharp either. The ride is certainly comfortable and cosseting, but it lacks the truly refined balance of comfort and handling control offered by its rivals. Braking distances are also on the long side, and no all-wheel-drive model is offered.

There are also a number of other value-rich cars that offer lots of space and cabins packed with luxury and convenience features. First and foremost is the mechanically related 2015 Kia K900, which shares the Equus' strong value proposition but offers more distinctive styling and the option of a more efficient V6 engine. The smaller Cadillac XTS and 2015 Hyundai Genesis also offer similar amenities, combined with a sharper driving experience, more expressive styling and a lower price. Meanwhile, parking one of the higher-profile models like the Lexus LS 460 in your garage will definitely get you a higher-quality luxury sedan and more cachet to boot, though they obviously cost more.

That all said, we still think the 2015 Hyundai Equus deserves serious consideration by folks who appreciate upscale comforts and good value equally -- even if they have yet to make their first million.

2015 Hyundai Equus models

The 2015 Hyundai Equus is a full-size luxury sedan available in two five-passenger trim levels: Signature and Ultimate.

The Signature model's lengthy list of standard equipment starts with 19-inch alloy wheels, an adjustable air suspension, automatic and adaptive bi-xenon headlights, LED foglights and daytime running lights, automatic wipers, a windshield wiper de-icer, power-folding and auto-dimming outside mirrors, a sunroof, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors and keyless ignition and entry.

Inside you get tri-zone automatic climate control with separate rear seat controls, leather upholstery and extended leather interior trim, heated and ventilated power front seats (12-way driver and 10-way passenger), driver memory functions, heated and power-reclining rear seats, a heated power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a power rear sunshade and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Electronic features include adaptive cruise control, a lane-departure warning system, Hyundai's Blue Link telematics system, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a navigation system, a 9.2-inch display, real-time traffic information and a 17-speaker Lexicon surround-sound audio system with satellite radio, HD radio, a six-CD changer, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The Equus Ultimate adds power-actuated soft-close doors, a power trunk lid, a full LCD instrument panel, a head-up windshield display, forward-facing and surround-view cameras, power rear side window sunshades, rear seat power lumbar adjustment, rear seat head-restraint adjustment, ventilated rear seats, rear vanity mirrors and a dual-screen DVD entertainment system.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Hyundai Equus sees no major changes.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Hyundai Equus gets a standard 5.0-liter V8 that produces 429 hp and 376 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission are standard. The EPA's fuel economy estimates for this powertrain are 18 mpg combined (15 city/23 highway).

In Edmunds performance testing, the Equus accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds, which is a good time given its size and power.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Equus include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear side and side-curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. Also standard are lane-departure, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems and a pre-collision warning and preparation system that uses the same sensors as the adaptive cruise control. The standard Blue Link telematics system provides emergency assistance, remote vehicle access, stolen-vehicle recovery and geo-fencing.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Equus came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet, which is longer than average for this class.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Equus its highest rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. The Equus' seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

From behind the steering wheel, the 2015 Hyundai Equus feels like a proper luxury sedan. With the adjustable suspension set in Comfort mode, the car cruises serenely, unperturbed by all but the nastiest pavement irregularities. Dial up the suspension's Sport setting and you'll notice the car's handling feels more responsive, though in the end no one will ever mistake it for the sharper driving experiences offered by most competitors. This isn't necessarily a negative, but if you're looking for an expert blend of comfort as well as control, the Equus isn't the flagship for you.

However, the 5.0-liter V8 is certainly capable of propelling this big sedan with a remarkable sense of urgency when spurred on by a heavy right foot. The eight-speed automatic transmission is a good match for the engine, providing smooth shifts in everyday operation and much more rapid gearchanges in Sport mode.

Interior

That old saying about there not being a bad seat in the house could easily apply to the interior of the 2015 Equus. The highly adjustable front seats are a pleasure to settle into, even in warm weather, as the built-in ventilation system circulates chilled air through the perforated leather upholstery to provide relief from hot, muggy days. The rear seats offer more than just generous head- and legroom, including uncommon comforts like power-reclining seatbacks and heated seats (which include cooling and power lumbar adjustments on Ultimate models) in the outboard positions. Not to mention the standard rear seat DVD entertainment system with a pair of large 9.2-inch displays. Of course, all of this is available on other luxury sedans, but for a much higher price.

While it's fair to say the leather and genuine wood lining the cabin may not be quite as world-class as the trimmings in some of the Equus' high-dollar competitors, the design and materials still create a space that's stylish, elegant and comfortable. It's also remarkably quiet. Adding to this sophisticated atmosphere are the big Hyundai's long list of standard technology, including the Ultimate model's fully digital instrument cluster, head-up display, multiview camera system and power-operated sunshades on the rear and rear side windows.

As a road trip machine, the Equus offers a spacious trunk with 16.7 cubic feet of cargo room. Folding down one or both sections of the 60/40-split rear seatbacks can expand that space so you can squeeze in longer items and still be able to shut the trunk.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Hyundai Equus.

5(80%)
4(10%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Everyone looking in this segment, test drive Equus
J. Solecki,09/22/2015
Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
I just leased the 2015 Hyundai Equus Signature. When I came to the dealership I was not really expecting to end up with this vehicle and test drove Genesis V6 and V8. Liked V8 better and then started thinking of maybe leasing this vehicle for my business. The sales person (Brett of Humble Hyundai in Texas) mentioned that they have a very good deal on Equus lease so I test drove it and actually liked it a lot. It maybe is not as sporty as Genesis but instill a lot of confidence on the read and the ride is much, much more refined. In the end I decided to go with the Equus as the lease offer was really good and Brett was really accommodating, followed up timely and was not pushy at all, unlike some of other car dealers I visited prior. Considering this is my first ever lease they made the process easy and I was in and out of the dealership pretty quick. We will see how the vehicle holds up quality wise but so far I am very satisfied. Everyone looking in this segment really ought to look at this car.
Better than Lexus LS 460
Richard Dark,06/27/2016
Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
The first Equus I bought was in 2011, I traded my Lexus LS 460 because of the troubles I had with it. The 2011 Equus had no problems & I owned it for 5 1/2 years. The service was great so I bought a 2015 model, this car has minor changes that makes it even better & I got a good deal because it was a year old but new with 73 miles on the odometer. I'm a happy camper & recommend it to anybody.....UPDATE; 2-29-19. The car has performed perfectly, mileage not so good but that's due to driving only around town. Hyundai no longer use the Equus name but my friend bought the equivalent model Genesis and tell's me no problems, he's very happy with it.
Best car ever driven by me.
Kevin Gray,02/15/2017
Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
It's worth the money and underestimated by people in the industry. You can't buy a better car.
i loved this car until it almost killed me
mike,01/12/2019
Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
i bought this car new and loved it for the first three years; then, one day i made a u-turn and the whole car shut down; when the dealer came to pick it up, the same thing happened to the driver on a u-turn; the dealer replaced the onboard computer; three months later the same thing happened on a u-turn, on a dark night, on a busy street and i, my wife and two other passengers almost got killed on a busy street; the dealer, working with the geniuses at the manufacturer concluded that i had a bad battery cable; without going into a lot of detail, this makes absolutely no sense at all; i contacted the manufacturer and their "customer service" representative told me that they would do nothing to get me out of this death machine because the 2 year window on florida's lemon law had expired. when i asked to speak with somebody higher up the rep told me that he was the highest ranking customer service person in hyundai and hung up on me!!! I sold this car back to the dealer in order that i not risk my life driving it. if you are in the market to buy a used equus, be sure not to buy VIN KMHGH4JH9FU093410 unless you are willing to risk your life
See all 10 reviews of the 2015 Hyundai Equus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
429 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
429 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2015 Hyundai Equus features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2015 Hyundai Equus

Used 2015 Hyundai Equus Overview

The Used 2015 Hyundai Equus is offered in the following submodels: Equus Sedan. Available styles include Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A), and Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Hyundai Equus?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Hyundai Equuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Hyundai Equus for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Hyundai Equus.

Can't find a used 2015 Hyundai Equuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Equus for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,549.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,551.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Equus for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $8,967.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,688.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Hyundai Equus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Equus lease specials

Related Used 2015 Hyundai Equus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles