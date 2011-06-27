Used 2015 Hyundai Equus Consumer Reviews

Everyone looking in this segment, test drive Equus J. Solecki , 09/22/2015 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I just leased the 2015 Hyundai Equus Signature. When I came to the dealership I was not really expecting to end up with this vehicle and test drove Genesis V6 and V8. Liked V8 better and then started thinking of maybe leasing this vehicle for my business. The sales person (Brett of Humble Hyundai in Texas) mentioned that they have a very good deal on Equus lease so I test drove it and actually liked it a lot. It maybe is not as sporty as Genesis but instill a lot of confidence on the read and the ride is much, much more refined. In the end I decided to go with the Equus as the lease offer was really good and Brett was really accommodating, followed up timely and was not pushy at all, unlike some of other car dealers I visited prior. Considering this is my first ever lease they made the process easy and I was in and out of the dealership pretty quick. We will see how the vehicle holds up quality wise but so far I am very satisfied. Everyone looking in this segment really ought to look at this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Better than Lexus LS 460 Richard Dark , 06/27/2016 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The first Equus I bought was in 2011, I traded my Lexus LS 460 because of the troubles I had with it. The 2011 Equus had no problems & I owned it for 5 1/2 years. The service was great so I bought a 2015 model, this car has minor changes that makes it even better & I got a good deal because it was a year old but new with 73 miles on the odometer. I'm a happy camper & recommend it to anybody.....UPDATE; 2-29-19. The car has performed perfectly, mileage not so good but that's due to driving only around town. Hyundai no longer use the Equus name but my friend bought the equivalent model Genesis and tell's me no problems, he's very happy with it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best car ever driven by me. Kevin Gray , 02/15/2017 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful It's worth the money and underestimated by people in the industry. You can't buy a better car. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

i loved this car until it almost killed me mike , 01/12/2019 Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful i bought this car new and loved it for the first three years; then, one day i made a u-turn and the whole car shut down; when the dealer came to pick it up, the same thing happened to the driver on a u-turn; the dealer replaced the onboard computer; three months later the same thing happened on a u-turn, on a dark night, on a busy street and i, my wife and two other passengers almost got killed on a busy street; the dealer, working with the geniuses at the manufacturer concluded that i had a bad battery cable; without going into a lot of detail, this makes absolutely no sense at all; i contacted the manufacturer and their "customer service" representative told me that they would do nothing to get me out of this death machine because the 2 year window on florida's lemon law had expired. when i asked to speak with somebody higher up the rep told me that he was the highest ranking customer service person in hyundai and hung up on me!!! I sold this car back to the dealer in order that i not risk my life driving it. if you are in the market to buy a used equus, be sure not to buy VIN KMHGH4JH9FU093410 unless you are willing to risk your life Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse