  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Equus
  4. Used 2011 Hyundai Equus
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(29)
Appraise this car

2011 Hyundai Equus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Long list of standard features
  • presidential-size backseat
  • supremely quiet
  • high-quality cabin
  • insanely low price for segment.
  • Plain styling
  • modest low-end torque
  • longish braking distances
  • constantly having to explain why you bought a $60,000 Hyundai.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Hyundai Equus for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price Range
$12,440 - $17,989
Used Equus for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

You don't buy a Hyundai to impress your friends -- not yet, anyway. The 2011 Hyundai Equus should impress potential owners, though. With plenty of power and an extensive complement of features along with fine build quality and value pricing, the Hyundai Equus makes a compelling choice for a large luxury sedan.

Vehicle overview

We're afraid Hyundai has gone off and done something rather rash. This Korean automaker has decided that its basic recipe for success -- building affordable vehicles with plenty of value and quality -- is entirely scalable. The result is the 2011 Hyundai Equus, a large, $60,000 premium sedan that will no doubt raise a few eyebrows from both consumers and rival car companies alike.

Most other mainstream automakers have created separate brands to sell their luxury cars, just as Toyota did with Lexus, for example. But Hyundai believes that such premium brands also attract buyers motivated by affordability, and its impressive Genesis sedan seems to be proving that Hyundai can compete with established luxury brands because the price is right. The 2011 Hyundai Equus looks to do the same, offering far more space and equipment than other competing luxury sedans. In some ways, you're getting the equivalent of a loaded $104,000 Mercedes-Benz S550 for the price of a lightly equipped Mercedes E550.

How much equipment do you get exactly? Beyond all the expected convenience features, the V8-powered Equus gets quite possibly the most comprehensive supply of standard equipment available on any car not badged as a Maybach or Rolls-Royce. Standard Equus features like a massaging driver seat, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and a 17-speaker surround-sound audio system are usually options on even high-end luxury cars. Hyundai even plans to supply Equus owners with an Apple iPad as a standard feature, which will function as a sort of interactive owner's manual and maintenance minder.

Underneath its stately bodywork, the 2011 Hyundai Equus is based on the Genesis platform, but it's been enlarged to provide limousine-like interior room. The Equus comes standard with the 4.6-liter V8 that's optional equipment for the Genesis sedan, and it's good for 385 horsepower and 333 pound-feet of torque. Although this engine certainly delivers all the power you really need, it doesn't have the same low-rpm grunt as the V8s in other full-size luxury sedans. Rumor has it that Hyundai will replace the 4.6-liter V8 next year with a more potent 5.0-liter V8.

Even with this minor demerit, the 2011 Hyundai Equus is a genuine competitor to other luxury sedans, both midsize cars like the 2011 BMW 5 Series and 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class and flagships like the 2011 BMW 7 Series and 2011 Mercedes S-Class. The Equus is solidly engineered, remarkably quiet and indulgently comfortable, and that's on top of its exceptional feature content and relatively affordable price. While some will turn away because this car shares its badge with non-luxury automobiles, open-minded drivers (or those looking for luxury without flaunting it) will find the 2011 Hyundai Equus to be an intriguing vehicle.

2011 Hyundai Equus models

The 2011 Hyundai Equus is a large luxury sedan available in Signature and Ultimate trim levels. The Signature seats five and includes 19-inch wheels, an adjustable air suspension, a lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, a windshield wiper de-icer, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, power-folding and auto-dimming exterior mirrors, a sunroof and keyless ignition/entry.

Within the plush cabin you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and cooled power front seats (10-way driver, eight-way passenger) with driver massage and memory functions, a heated, power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, a microfiber suede headliner, heated and reclining rear seats, rear audio and climate controls, power rear window shades, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a navigation system with real-time traffic and multimedia controller, Bluetooth, and a 17-speaker Lexicon surround sound system with an iPod interface, satellite radio and six-CD changer. An Apple iPad is also included and serves as a sort of interactive owner's manual.

The Equus Ultimate seats four, as the rear bench seat is replaced with a pair of reclining bucket seats with heating/cooling/massaging functions and a passenger-side power footrest. A center console includes storage bins, a mini refrigerator and separate controls for the climate and rear seat DVD entertainment systems. A power trunk lid and a forward-view cornering camera are also included with the Ultimate.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Hyundai Equus is all-new.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Hyundai Equus comes standard with a 4.6-liter V8 good for 385 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque when running on premium fuel (the use of regular fuel reduces output fractionally to 378 hp and 324 lb-ft). This rear-wheel-drive car is equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission. In Edmunds performance testing, the Equus went from zero to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, which is slower than other V8-powered luxury sedans. According to Hyundai estimates, the Equus will achieve 16 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2011 Hyundai Equus comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes, electronic seatbelt pre-tensioners, active front head restraints, a lane-departure warning system, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a driver-side knee airbag, front and rear side airbags, and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the Equus came to a stop from 60 mph in 131 feet, which is rather long for a flagship luxury sedan.

Driving

Silence. That's the most notable attribute of the 2011 Hyundai Equus. At idle it can seem as quiet as a hybrid vehicle with its engine automatically shut off. Once underway, things don't get much louder, as the engine is just a whisper, wind noise is virtually non-existent and only a slight tire howl can be heard because everything else is so hushed. Despite such a sedate driving environment, though, the Equus isn't a sleepy-handling limousine. There is some float to the ride in its normal suspension mode, but hit Sport and this big sedan becomes more buttoned-down over bumps. Through corners, it won't keep up with sport sedans like the BMW 7 Series or Jaguar XJ, but the Equus is stable and predictable enough if pushed.

While the power of the Equus measures up to the competition, you'll notice a little less thrust at low rpm while driving around town. This is most noticeable when accelerating from a stop, as the Equus doesn't provide the same immediate V8 punch as most other flagship luxury sedans.

Read our Hyundai Equus Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

If you're wondering whether a value-oriented brand like Hyundai can produce a luxury car, the cabin of the Equus will put your mind at ease. Just about every luxury and convenience feature found on a premium-badge car is available, and the quality of the design and materials is first class. It might not measure up to a European car like an Audi or Jaguar, but it matches anything you see from Acura, Infiniti or Lexus.

We particularly recommend the Equus Ultimate, a trim level that includes all the top-of-the-line features in a unique four-passenger configuration. The twin rear seats not only are both heated and cooled but also recline and offer a massage function. The passenger-side rear seat even has a power-operated footrest, though we've found in testing that it doesn't extend enough for passengers with long legs.

All navigation, climate, vehicle and entertainment information is displayed on a large LCD screen, while a knob and button array similar to the Audi MMI controls it. The climate controls consist of remarkably simple knobs and buttons. In a segment where vehicles can be hopelessly complex, the Equus does a good job of keeping its vast amount of technology manageable. Luggage space is a generous 16.7 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Hyundai Equus.

5(73%)
4(17%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
29 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing car & incredible price
phil109,04/02/2011
I was on my way to buy another S class Mercedes when I hear about the Equus. Try one signature then bought an Ultimate two days after. The car had all details and options you can find on a Mercedes or Bmw, but more convenient, more smooth and more useful, all for a better price. Driving this car is as easy as possible, my only concern will be braking distances who tend to be a little bit longer than on my previous car. I was stunned by the 5y/60.000 miles valet service/maintenance program, a big change from the $400 Mercedes oil change. My local Mercedes dealer have mostly arrogants sales people, I was treated in a better way when I bought the Equus.
Unbelievable value
losyaxons,03/09/2011
I have been driving BMW 7 series for the last twenty years and now have a new Equus Ultimate model and cannot imagine a better value. It has the same features as any of the available flagships for 30-40k less. As Hyundai gains market share, it will certainly appreciate in value. Opportunities like this rarely come along. I am in love with this car! Thank you, Hyundai
Hyundai Equus Signature
clingenpeel,03/22/2011
I took delivery of My Signature On Jan 7. It has been a great car to drive. On a trip over the mountains it got 23.3 on regular.b On a trip over flat terrain it go 27,6 mpg. To all the biychers out there, my other car is a Mercedes S Class. The ammenities are the same except the Equus does not have a power trunk lid or automatic door closers. I feel like I just saved $40000
Great Price Performance
paul1940,01/24/2011
I saw this car at the State Fair few months ago and have waited for test drive. I have driven about two weeks now and I absolutely love it. I thought my previous L***** is a quite car but this car is even quieter. This car might be the quietest car. All the features that I can find other luxury cars for this price is incredible. That is why I called the title "great price performance." For the reliability, the dealer said I get free maintenance for 5 years. There is no perfect car in the world but the price and performance (features, reliability, build quality, etc) is way better than any other luxury car I ever drove (L***** and B** 5).
See all 29 reviews of the 2011 Hyundai Equus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
385 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
385 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2011 Hyundai Equus features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2011 Hyundai Equus

Used 2011 Hyundai Equus Overview

The Used 2011 Hyundai Equus is offered in the following submodels: Equus Sedan. Available styles include Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 6A), and Ultimate 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Hyundai Equus?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Hyundai Equus trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Hyundai Equus Ultimate is priced between $12,440 and$17,989 with odometer readings between 44409 and97623 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Hyundai Equuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Hyundai Equus for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2011 Equuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,440 and mileage as low as 44409 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Hyundai Equus.

Can't find a used 2011 Hyundai Equuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Equus for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,261.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,801.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Equus for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,029.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,443.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Hyundai Equus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Equus lease specials

Related Used 2011 Hyundai Equus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles