Used 2012 Hyundai Equus for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $13,499Great Deal | $1,948 below market
2012 Hyundai Equus Signature80,022 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Taverna Collection - Hollywood / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH4CU051478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,448Great Deal | $1,266 below market
2012 Hyundai Equus Signature79,107 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Burns Hyundai - Marlton / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! White Satin Pearl 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature 4D Sedan RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Dual CVVTOne year complimentary 3 for 1 coverage on select vehicles (See Salesperson for details).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH7CU048090
Stock: CU048090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $12,900Good Deal
2012 Hyundai Equus Signature108,244 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Oasis Park & Sell - Spring / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH4CU046054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$12,977
2012 Hyundai Equus Signature101,368 milesDelivery available*
Hendrick BMW Northlake - Charlotte / North Carolina
Signature trim. Excellent Condition, Hendrick Affordable, CARFAX 1-Owner. NAV, Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Heated Rear Seat, *** INTERNET SPECIAL ***, Clean Well Maintained Local Trade! NON-SMOKER.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Chrome Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats. Leather Seats, MP3 Player, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. Hyundai Signature with White Satin Pearl exterior and Jet Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 429 HP at 6400 RPM*. *** INTERNET SPECIAL ***, Clean Well Maintained Local Trade! NON-SMOKEREXPERTS RAVECarAndDriver.com explains "It beats the rival Lexus LS460 with livelier handling, a lower price, and a killer warranty.".PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyWHO WE AREExperience "The Ultimate Driving Machine" at the #1 rated BMW dealership in the nation three years running, Hendrick BMW! Visit our Northlake location at 10720 Northlake Auto Plaza Blvd Charlotte, NC 28269 or on our website at www.HendrickBMWNorthlake.com, "like" us on Facebook and follow us @BMWNorthlake on Twitter. Hendrick BMW is the only dealership ever to win BMW's Center of Excellence award 12 years in a row!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH6CU054219
Stock: DLN1044A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $17,990
2012 Hyundai Equus Signature40,973 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Hartford - Hartford / Connecticut
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH3CU050600
Stock: 2000627445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $20,998
2012 Hyundai Equus Ultimate41,230 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Loveland - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Loveland / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Ultimate with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH1CU049316
Stock: 19070393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,998Fair Deal
2012 Hyundai Equus Signature64,128 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Henderson - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Henderson / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH1CU045928
Stock: 19206233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$16,998
2012 Hyundai Equus Signature86,130 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Naperville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Naperville / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH8CU053024
Stock: 19221577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$15,995
2012 Hyundai Equus Signature78,889 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***REAR POWER SEATS, NEW TIRES, PURE LUXURY....................................2012 HYUNDAI EQUUS SIGNATURE PREMIUM LUXURY SEDAN, BLACK NOIR PEARL WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, WOOD STEERING WHEEL & TRIM, SUEDE HEADLINER, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED/COOLED MASSAGE SEATS, REAR POWER SEATS, LEXICON SOUND SYSTEM, XM / BLUETOOTH / MP3, POWER SUNROOF, KEYLESS GO, TINTED GLASS, PARKTRONIC, TRACTION CONTROL, FACTORY CHROME WHEELS WITH 4 NEW TIRES, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JHXCU050531
Stock: MAX18797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $12,995Fair Deal
2012 Hyundai Equus Signature90,323 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Best Buy Auto - Arlington / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH1CU053091
Stock: 53091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,988
2012 Hyundai Equus Signature98,678 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Modern Mazda - Thomaston / Connecticut
Shop safely at Modern Hyundai. We will bring the car to you or choose a virtual test drive on our website. For our safety and yours, all test drives are done without a dealership employee in the car. All car are sanitized before and after every use. Complete the entire process online and we will deliver to you at no charge in NC. Experience the Modern difference that has been going on since 1933. Modern Hyundai of Concord prides itself on being your hometown dealer and the competitive, value pricing of our vehicles while exceeding all customer expectations!. Bluetooth, Passed Dealer Smart Buy Inspection, 60/40 Power Reclining Heated Rear Seats, ABS w/Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Acoustic Laminated Windshield, Active Front Lighting System, Advanced Dual Front Airbags, Automatic Headlamps, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Brake assist, Dual Asymmetrical Exhaust Tips, Dual Power-Folding Heated Side Mirrors, Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering, Electroluminescent Cluster (Supervision), Electronic Parking Brake w/Automatic Vehicle Hold, Electronic Seatbelt Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Air Suspension, First-Aid Kit, Fog Lights, Front Rear Parking Assistance System, Heated front seats, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated Scuff Plates, Integrated Memory System (IMS), Lane-Departure Warning System (LDWS), Leather-Wrapped Dash Genuine Wood Interior Trim, Luggage Net, Memory seat, Microfiber Suede Headliner, Navigation System, Option Group 01, Power moonroof, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Tilt Slide Glass Sunroof, Power Tilt Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Premium-Grade Floor Mats, Premium-Grade Trunk Cargo Mat, Proximity Key Entry w/Push-Button Start, Radio: AM/FM/HD/XM w/In-Dash 6-DVD Changer/MP3, Smart Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Vehicle Stability Management, Windshield-Wiper Deicer. Black Noir Pearl RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Dual CVVT Clean CARFAX. 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature The next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! Please Contact us at (888) 461-1599. WE ARE LOCATED AT 965 Concord Parkway South, Concord, NC 28027.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH7CU046095
Stock: 9P2992A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $19,200
2012 Hyundai Equus Signature49,410 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hyundai of Kennesaw - Kennesaw / Georgia
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 27583 miles below market average!Bluetooth Hands Free, Navigation GPS, Sunroof / Moonroof, Rear Back Up Camera, CLEAN LOCAL TRADE, Active Front Lighting System, Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering, Electroluminescent Cluster (Supervision), Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lights, Front & Rear Parking Assistance System, Integrated Memory System (IMS), Navigation System, Option Group 01, Proximity Key Entry w/Push-Button Start, Smart Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Vehicle Stability Management. Clean CARFAX.Granite Gray Metallic 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature RWD 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Dual CVVT*Please contact dealer for full details. All prices do not include taxes, estimated tax fees, dealer documentary fee, certification costs, reconditioning costs and any installed equipment. *Limited warranties, see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH6CU046542
Stock: K3458
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $14,500Fair Deal
2012 Hyundai Equus Signature81,504 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Columbia Hyundai - Cincinnati / Ohio
ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, Compass, Cooled Rear Seats, Dual Power-Folding Heated Side Mirrors, Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Forward-View Cornering Camera, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Tilt & Slide Glass Sunroof, Radio: AM/FM/HD/XM w/In-Dash 6-DVD Changer/MP3, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Remote keyless entry, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Ventilated front seats. Odometer is 27143 miles below market average!Ask your Neighbor they bought from us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH1CU056282
Stock: 6863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-23-2020
- New Listing$11,900
2012 Hyundai Equus Ultimate119,859 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hendrick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Concord - concord / North Carolina
Signature trim. Hendrick Affordable. Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"It beats the rival Lexus LS460 with livelier handling, a lower price, and a killer warranty." -CarAndDriver.com. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $59,000*.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyOUR OFFERINGSWe devote ourselves to helping and serving our customers to the best of our ability. It is our honor to have you come into our dealership and drive the vehicle of your dreams home. Our goal is to offer the most modern and convenient access to up-to-date and accurate information, which our customers have come to expect and rely on for all their automotive needs.Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Ultimate with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH8CU050124
Stock: PD2662A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- New Listing$14,950
2012 Hyundai Equus Signature93,767 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Varsity Ford Ann Arbor - Ann Arbor / Michigan
Yes we are Open. Yes we are delivering vehicles daily. Your Safety is our Top Priority.2012 Hyundai Equus Ultimate in Black with.Recent Arrival! Black RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Dual CVVTWe are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH0CU056340
Stock: 87550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,495Good Deal | $1,527 below market
2013 Hyundai Equus Signature120,485 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Jet Black; Leather Seat Trim Standard Equipment Pkg Titanium Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2013 Hyundai Equus Signature and many others like it at Lexus of Tampa Bay. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Hyundai Equus Signature's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Hyundai Equus Signature. The Hyundai Equus Signature has a navigation system installed, so you'll always know where you're going. This top-tier navigation system is reliable and will get you to your destination quickly and by the most efficient route available. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Hyundai Equus makes it one of the nicest you'll find. Fast and exciting, this Hyundai Equus Signature is a true testament to the pursuit of automotive distinction by Hyundai. Once you're behind the wheel of this incredible machine, you will not think twice about purchasing this vehicle. More information about the 2013 Hyundai Equus: The Equus is Hyundai's luxury flagship, aimed directly at top models from other luxury brands--including the Lexus LS and Jaguar XJ--but costing thousands less. The V8 in the Equus, at 429 horsepower, is Hyundai's most powerful engine ever--and more powerful than the engines in the Lexus LS 460 and Mercedes-Benz S550. And the new 8-speed automatic transmission enhances the Equus' performance while still managing to return an EPA-estimated 24 mpg highway. There are yet other reasons why the Equus stands out from the luxury pack, and they're not all value-related. According to Hyundai, the Equus has more leg, head, and shoulder room, both in front and in back, than the Lexus LS 460. It's also a standout for safety features, and an IIHS Top Safety Pick. Strengths of this model include lavish trims and details, strong V8 performance, Spacious interior, Equus Ultimate offers prestige luxury for tens of thousands less than others in its class, strong safety record, and comfortable ride All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH1DU072130
Stock: DU072130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $13,991Fair Deal
2013 Hyundai Equus Signature98,092 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2013 Hyundai Equus SignatureClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.White Satin Pearl 2013 Hyundai 4D Sedan Equus Signature 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Dual CVVT 15/23 City/Highway MPG RWDWelcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH6DU071670
Stock: 071670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $13,920Fair Deal | $1,168 below market
2013 Hyundai Equus Signature101,356 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ozark Chevrolet - Ozark / Missouri
Are you hunting for a car that you don't have to wonder if it will start in the morning? Well, this Sedan will have you excited to pick-up even your mother-in-law! All Around champ!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Leather seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH4DU065382
Stock: 2921A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.