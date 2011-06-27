Close

Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Jet Black; Leather Seat Trim Standard Equipment Pkg Titanium Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2013 Hyundai Equus Signature and many others like it at Lexus of Tampa Bay. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Hyundai Equus Signature's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Hyundai Equus Signature. The Hyundai Equus Signature has a navigation system installed, so you'll always know where you're going. This top-tier navigation system is reliable and will get you to your destination quickly and by the most efficient route available. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Hyundai Equus makes it one of the nicest you'll find. Fast and exciting, this Hyundai Equus Signature is a true testament to the pursuit of automotive distinction by Hyundai. Once you're behind the wheel of this incredible machine, you will not think twice about purchasing this vehicle. More information about the 2013 Hyundai Equus: The Equus is Hyundai's luxury flagship, aimed directly at top models from other luxury brands--including the Lexus LS and Jaguar XJ--but costing thousands less. The V8 in the Equus, at 429 horsepower, is Hyundai's most powerful engine ever--and more powerful than the engines in the Lexus LS 460 and Mercedes-Benz S550. And the new 8-speed automatic transmission enhances the Equus' performance while still managing to return an EPA-estimated 24 mpg highway. There are yet other reasons why the Equus stands out from the luxury pack, and they're not all value-related. According to Hyundai, the Equus has more leg, head, and shoulder room, both in front and in back, than the Lexus LS 460. It's also a standout for safety features, and an IIHS Top Safety Pick. Strengths of this model include lavish trims and details, strong V8 performance, Spacious interior, Equus Ultimate offers prestige luxury for tens of thousands less than others in its class, strong safety record, and comfortable ride All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHGH4JH1DU072130

Stock: DU072130

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020