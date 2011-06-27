  1. Home
2014 Hyundai Equus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Enormous list of standard features
  • presidential-size backseat
  • supremely quiet
  • serene ride
  • phenomenal sound system.
  • Interior quality and driving experience don't equal those of more elite luxury sedans
  • disappointing braking distances
  • all-wheel drive is not offered.
List Price Estimate
$15,628 - $21,952
Used Equus for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A spacious interior and comprehensive features list make the 2014 Hyundai Equus a compelling value for consumers who don't want to break the bank on a full-size luxury sedan purchase. Just don't expect much in the way of personality.

Vehicle overview

Although large luxury sedan ownership is often associated with free spending and creating an impression of wealth, the 2014 Hyundai Equus is aimed at consumers who are fiscal conservatives at heart. Accordingly, the Equus is loaded to the brim with premium amenities and high-tech safety equipment, yet it costs up to tens of thousands of dollars less than the elite full-size luxury sedans your neighbors may be driving.

In spite of its bargain price tag, the 2014 Equus is not an analog of the knock-off Gucci purse or Rolex watch. In many ways, Hyundai's top luxury sedan is every bit the real deal. Its cabin is exceptionally quiet and its front and rear seating areas are opulent and spacious. Then there's the compliant suspension that delivers a fine ride, smothering all but the largest potholes.

On a rational level, the Hyundai Equus should be in the running if you're shopping for a full-size luxury sedan. The problem is that there's also an emotional element to driving and owning a luxury sedan, and when you get behind the wheel of the Equus, you realize the "you get what you pay for" philosophy still applies: The 2014 Equus doesn't steer or handle like the top-tier luxury sedans, and its interior materials, while clearly a cut above mainstream Hyundais, don't exhibit the outright extravagance of the furnishings seen in the elite European sedans.

The Equus also faces stiff competition from lower priced luxury sedans like the 2014 Cadillac XTS and Hyundai's own 2014 Genesis sedan (which is only slightly smaller than the Equus). The XTS is a particularly compelling proposition, as it checks all the same boxes as the Equus, yet offers a more engaging driving experience and, on an intangible level, a great deal more panache. Unquestionably, there's value here, and we awarded the car a "B" grade in our 2014 Hyundai Equus rating. But it's also the kind of value that's more satisfying on paper than it is from the behind the wheel.

2014 Hyundai Equus models

The 2014 Hyundai Equus is a rear-wheel-drive, full-size luxury sedan available in two trim levels, Signature and Ultimate, both of which seat five.

The Equus Signature comes standard with 19-inch wheels, an adjustable air suspension, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, LED fog and running lights, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alert systems, automatic wipers, a windshield wiper de-icer, a power-closing trunk, a sunroof and keyless ignition and entry.

Inside you get tri-zone automatic climate control, rear seat climate controls, heated and ventilated power front seats (12-way driver and 10-way passenger), driver seat memory functions, heated power-reclining rear seats, leather upholstery, extended leather interior trim, a heated power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a power rear sunshade and an auto-dimming mirror.

Electronic features include Hyundai's BlueLink telematics system; Bluetooth phone connectivity; a navigation system with a 9.2-inch display and real-time traffic information; and a 17-speaker Lexicon audio system with discrete surround-sound capability, satellite radio, HD radio, a six-CD/DVD changer, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The Equus Ultimate adds power-actuated soft-close doors, a power trunk lid, a full LCD instrument panel, a head-up windshield display, forward-facing and surround-view cameras, power-operated rear-seat sunshades, power lumbar adjustment for the outboard rear seats, rear-seat head-restraint adjustment, ventilated rear seats, rear vanity mirrors and a dual-screen DVD entertainment system.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Hyundai Equus gets revised front and rear styling along with more in-depth changes inside where there are updates to the instrument panel, control layout and various materials. There are also new safety features, including BlueLink telematics and blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alert systems, as well as slight suspension modifications. The Ultimate model now seats three in the rear.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Hyundai Equus comes standard with a 5.0-liter V8 that produces 429 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission are standard. According to EPA estimates, the Equus returns 18 mpg combined (15 mpg city/23 mpg highway).

In Edmunds performance testing, the Equus went from zero to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds, which is about average for a large, V8-powered luxury sedan.

Safety

The 2014 Equus comes standard with antilock brakes; stability and traction control; lane-departure, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems; a pre-collision warning and preparation system (using the adaptive cruise control sensors); front and rear side airbags; side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. The BlueLink telematics system provides emergency assistance, remote vehicle access, stolen vehicle recovery and geo-fencing. On the Equus Signature, you also get front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera, while the Ultimate adds both a forward-view cornering camera and a surround-view camera system to make the big sedan less intimidating to maneuver in tight spaces.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Equus came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet, which is longer than average for this class.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Equus its highest rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength crash tests. The Equus' seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Smaller engines are steadily finding their way into modern luxury sedans, but the 2014 Hyundai Equus is a flagship of the old school variety and thus only comes with a 5.0-liter V8. Although this V8 lacks the effortless low-end thrust of those in more expensive German-brand sedans, this grand Hyundai is anything but slow. The engine is generally silent, but it wakes up with a muted snarl if you keep the gas pedal pinned to the floor. The standard eight-speed automatic is a perfectly able companion, although you need to select the Sport driving mode if you prefer snappy shifts when maneuvering in expressway traffic.

For 2014, Hyundai has made some changes to the Equus' air suspension. The ride is now a little softer in the sedan's Comfort mode, while Sport mode tightens up the handling a little without making the ride harsh. Make no mistake, though, the 2014 Hyundai Equus is biased toward the luxury side of the ride-and-handling spectrum and doesn't feel as spry as other large, premium-brand sedans.

Interior

The interior of the Equus never was an unlivable place, but upgrades to the instrument panel and dash deliver a higher-tech look in the 2014 version. Both versions of the Equus come with a 9.2-inch display for the navigation system. It's pretty easy to use, too, as most infotainment functions are controlled via a rotary knob on the center console.

The Ultimate model looks even more cutting-edge, as it gets a full LCD instrument panel: The speedometer and tachometer look like traditional analog dials, but they're digital in reality. Another feature that's rare even in this class is the Equus Ultimate's standard head-up display (HUD). It not only projects basic information (such as speed) onto the windshield, but also turn-by-turn instructions from the navigation system.

The front seats could stand more support, but if you prefer softer, cushier seats, you probably won't mind them. The ventilation feature for the front seats actually provides chilled air, which is a total treat in muggy weather.

The leather, wood trim and plastics in the 2014 Hyundai Equus are all of acceptable quality for a car in this price range, but they're still not in the same league as what you'll find in costlier competitors. At least there's plenty of space: Rear occupants will have plenty of legroom in any Equus, and in the Ultimate trim, which now seats three instead of two, there's a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system and lumbar adjustment for the outboard seats; alas, the massage feature has been discontinued. Trunk capacity is a respectable 16.7 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Hyundai Equus.

5(69%)
4(15%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(9%)
4.4
13 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Bang for your buck
klassickruiser,03/17/2014
Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
I bought the 2014 Equus Signature, black with tan interior, just a great car. I shopped the Mercedes S550, BMW 750 and the Lexus 460 before making my decision on this purchase. Realistically there is no comparison, this car rocks the competition. The interior of the Equus is awesome, the seats are exceptionally comfortable, the controls are nicely positioned and the stereo is tremendous. The interior amenities are as they should be in a car of this class. The fit and finish is comparable to the cars costing $40K more. The performance is similar to both the S550 and the BMW 750 in acceleration, the ride is more closely related to the S550. I would highly recommend to anyone looking for a car. UPDATE- The car currently has 46K miles and seems to only get better. The car has not had a single issue( knock on wood), I still can't say enough about this car. Keep up the great work.
Perfect traveling sedan, nice and big!
Ezydusit,11/22/2018
Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
This car is phenomenal. Hyundai Equus Ultimate SPEED: The 429 hp can really be felt. You can take off the traction control and put into sports mode and it'll really jump! DRIVER MODE: Normal, Sport & Snow DRIVER DISPLAY: The heads-up display shows current speed, cruise speed, lane departure lines & blindside warnings and GPS directional arrows with mileage. SMART CRUISE: The smart cruise control is ideal in those traffic jams. LIGHTS: The headlights curve as you turn. The fog lights add more visibility. The rear indicator lights are brighter and yellow. SIDE MIRRORS: When parking the side mirror automatically fold in (you can also manually fold them in too). When in reverse you have a rear camera, bird's eye view and the side mirrors automatically rotate downwards to see the lines for parking. They also automatically defrost and have yellow indicator lights on the front. WELCOMING: When you walk to the car when it's locked there are lights below the side mirror which light up & fold out before you unlock the doors (without removing the key or having to press a key). When you open from the passenger side or rear doors all the doors will unlock. Once inside you feel all the affects of luxury. The Equus logo appears on the driver display and plays some music. Once you start the vehicle the same logo appears on the large screen. SCREENS: A large screen in the front and two 9.8" for the passengers. They are located on the back of the driver and front passenger's headrest. CHARGING: You have two cigarette chargers in the front armrest and two in the rest seat armrest. There is also a USB port SHADES: The rear shades and rear passenger shade are all automatic. The side door shades actually descend into the door when they are pressed down (by the window button). DOORS: If they are closed with a slight gap the doors will automatically pull them in for a full close. They are solid and heavy doors. SEATS: Power seats are adjusted from the door panels. The driver does have 2 memory options that can be set. Also all seats (except the rear middle seat) have a/c and heating for your bum. This is in the leather perforated seats. The front passenger seat can be adjusted by pressing buttons on the left side of the chair (can be initiated by the driver or the rear passengers). AUTO HOLD: This button allows you to take your foot off the brake. It will be released once you push on the accelerator. Nice option for city driving. TRUNK: Find it very large. Hold two golf bags and two sports duffle bags. Also is a power trunk controlled by the key, below the steering wheel and on the trunk. RIMS & WHEELS: 19" rims with great finish & the logo. The rear tires are wider than the front two tires. It is REAR wheel drive. SOUND: 17 speakers that is a 598 watt Lexicon 7.1 Discrete Surround (there is a youtube about it's quality). This is an absolutely fun ride!
Do Not Throw Money Down The Toilet
Herb,12/29/2017
Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
Just about the same car as expensive brands from Germany but with more technology and a much much better warranty. Also when you take your Equus into the dealer your do not need a second mortgage on your house to pay the cost of maintenance.The best rear seat comfort that I have ever experienced. I have two Equuses and neither have let me down. A great car for a great price with a great warranty!
Equus Ultimate ? NOT
Dan Long,05/23/2016
Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
SO If this car worked properly it would be an awesome car however it doesn't, I have spent quite a few hours days weeks in the shop only to hear excuses and bull on why my car doesn't work properly all the time. Do you want to hear from a Hyundai mechanic there's nothing we can do because the computer platform is an old outdated system windows 98 that's what I was told. SO air conditioner in auto position wont blow cold air unless you turn it to max cold first then go to desired setting so I was forced to use the ac button, seat memory wouldn't remember the settings it took many visits to the dealer to convince them something was wrong oh yes their initial response to EVERYTHING is could not duplicate issue well they replaced the driver mirror that didn't fix it then the door mechanism that seems to have done the trick. The front end is continually going out of alignment they blame me saying I'm driving the car rough??? What ? I've owned many many cars and NEVER had issues with alignment like this car. Now for the issue with windows 98 the computer systems don't work the same all the time for instance the sensors that detect cars to the left and right sometimes the detect and sometimes not . the rear camera will occasionally blank out where you see nothing for a few seconds while backing up enough time for something to enter the area behind you and for you to potentially to hit it. I was told well that's not an issue its inherent in the vehicle well it doesn't do it all the time so its not inherent it's just messed up. The head rest on passenger side front seat is now rattling due to car shaking all the time. The analog clock is running fast when you pull up the digital clock the time is correct but you can't see that clock unless you go into the menu the clock you see is not in sync to the internal digital clock?? how is that even possible. I was told that the car doesn't have a function that unless your seat belt is on you can't move the car well my car has had an issue where when I got into the car started it tried to move the brakes were applied not by me by the car and I get a message stating that a door is open or trunk is open and seat belt not fastened Well doors were closed trunk was closed and when I put the seat belt on the brakes released But my car doesn't do that I was told !!! I have video and pictures now that it does in fact do that. Also when you come to a stop and car is not in park and you open a door the doors wont unlock so I put car in park and back to drive back and forth no unlock I hit the unlock button no unlock I was told this was a safety feature BUT at the dealer we tried uit and shift lever wouldn't unlock the doors but the door lock button did they don't want t o hear that it didn't work. I have never had a car company so indifferent to my concerns from my first cars back in the late 60's to now not willing to help telling me that they can not duplicate the problem and trying to shift the blame to anything but the car having problems. ALL my cars in the past either worked or didn't work not a sometimes work. in order to keep from getting reports so you can get help from a lawyer they have that down too either not able to duplicate or they will hold a ticket open so it appears you only have taken the car in 1 time for an issue when actually its been 4 or 5 times . so today I will be taking my car back to the dealer to get the clock fixed the front end fixed I hope or what ever is causing the shaking BTW I got new tires and had the dealer balance them AGAIN at my cost to make sure they weren't going to say its your tires!!! and get the rattling headrest fixed. My advice don't buy a Hyundai they might look nice and appear they have all the great things Mercedes has or Lexus they don't!! They don't treat you right they don't service you right they don't help when you have a problem. they say don't make any money to diagnose problems why would you even say that ? I don't care if you go bankrupt diagnosing my car fix it or take your lemon back !!!
See all 13 reviews of the 2014 Hyundai Equus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
429 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2014 Hyundai Equus features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2014 Hyundai Equus

Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Overview

The Used 2014 Hyundai Equus is offered in the following submodels: Equus Sedan. Available styles include Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A), and Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A).

