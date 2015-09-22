Used 2015 Hyundai Equus for Sale Near Me
74 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 65,054 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,799$2,170 Below Market
- 36,179 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,798
- 112,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,995$712 Below Market
- 64,977 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,499
- 41,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,981
- 57,730 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,980
- 41,476 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,498$3,350 Below Market
- 122,549 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,493$1,292 Below Market
- 40,581 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,990$1,764 Below Market
- 58,055 miles
$22,500$1,592 Below Market
- 27,923 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,925
- 33,422 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,538
- 28,086 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,998
- 43,801 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,990
- 56,997 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,475
- 73,584 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,991
- 78,152 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,309
- 48,382 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,222
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Equus searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Equus
Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Equus
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.710 Reviews
Report abuse
J. Solecki,09/22/2015
Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
I just leased the 2015 Hyundai Equus Signature. When I came to the dealership I was not really expecting to end up with this vehicle and test drove Genesis V6 and V8. Liked V8 better and then started thinking of maybe leasing this vehicle for my business. The sales person (Brett of Humble Hyundai in Texas) mentioned that they have a very good deal on Equus lease so I test drove it and actually liked it a lot. It maybe is not as sporty as Genesis but instill a lot of confidence on the read and the ride is much, much more refined. In the end I decided to go with the Equus as the lease offer was really good and Brett was really accommodating, followed up timely and was not pushy at all, unlike some of other car dealers I visited prior. Considering this is my first ever lease they made the process easy and I was in and out of the dealership pretty quick. We will see how the vehicle holds up quality wise but so far I am very satisfied. Everyone looking in this segment really ought to look at this car.
Related Hyundai Equus info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Azera Edison NJ
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Fontana CA
- Used Hyundai Azera Paterson NJ
- Used Hyundai Azera Fremont CA
- Used Hyundai Accent Pompano Beach FL
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring Stone Mountain GA
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Hollywood FL
- Used Hyundai Equus Tampa FL
- Used Hyundai Accent Brownsville TX
- Used Hyundai Elantra Mcallen TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2016 Denver CO
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2010 Arlington TX
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2016 Pittsburgh PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento