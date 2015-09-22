Used 2015 Hyundai Equus for Sale Near Me

74 listings
Equus Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Hyundai Equus Signature in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Hyundai Equus Signature

    65,054 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,799

    $2,170 Below Market
  • 2015 Hyundai Equus Signature in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Equus Signature

    36,179 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,798

  • 2015 Hyundai Equus Signature in Black
    used

    2015 Hyundai Equus Signature

    112,807 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,995

    $712 Below Market
  • 2015 Hyundai Equus Signature in Black
    used

    2015 Hyundai Equus Signature

    64,977 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,499

  • 2015 Hyundai Equus Ultimate in Black
    used

    2015 Hyundai Equus Ultimate

    41,570 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,981

  • 2015 Hyundai Equus Ultimate in Black
    used

    2015 Hyundai Equus Ultimate

    57,730 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,980

  • 2016 Hyundai Equus Signature in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Equus Signature

    41,476 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,498

    $3,350 Below Market
  • 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature in Black
    used

    2014 Hyundai Equus Signature

    122,549 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,493

    $1,292 Below Market
  • 2016 Hyundai Equus Signature in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Equus Signature

    40,581 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,990

    $1,764 Below Market
  • 2016 Hyundai Equus Signature in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Equus Signature

    58,055 miles

    $22,500

    $1,592 Below Market
  • 2016 Hyundai Equus Signature in Gray
    used

    2016 Hyundai Equus Signature

    27,923 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $24,925

  • 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Hyundai Equus Signature

    33,422 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,538

  • 2016 Hyundai Equus Signature in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Equus Signature

    28,086 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $27,998

  • 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature in Gray
    used

    2014 Hyundai Equus Signature

    43,801 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,990

  • 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature in Black
    used

    2014 Hyundai Equus Signature

    56,997 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,475

  • 2014 Hyundai Equus Ultimate in Gray
    used

    2014 Hyundai Equus Ultimate

    73,584 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,991

  • 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature in Black
    used

    2014 Hyundai Equus Signature

    78,152 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,309

  • 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature in Gray
    used

    2014 Hyundai Equus Signature

    48,382 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,222

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Equus

Overall Consumer Rating
4.710 Reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (10%)
Everyone looking in this segment, test drive Equus
J. Solecki,09/22/2015
Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
I just leased the 2015 Hyundai Equus Signature. When I came to the dealership I was not really expecting to end up with this vehicle and test drove Genesis V6 and V8. Liked V8 better and then started thinking of maybe leasing this vehicle for my business. The sales person (Brett of Humble Hyundai in Texas) mentioned that they have a very good deal on Equus lease so I test drove it and actually liked it a lot. It maybe is not as sporty as Genesis but instill a lot of confidence on the read and the ride is much, much more refined. In the end I decided to go with the Equus as the lease offer was really good and Brett was really accommodating, followed up timely and was not pushy at all, unlike some of other car dealers I visited prior. Considering this is my first ever lease they made the process easy and I was in and out of the dealership pretty quick. We will see how the vehicle holds up quality wise but so far I am very satisfied. Everyone looking in this segment really ought to look at this car.
