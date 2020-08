Used 2015 Kia K900 for Sale Near Me

Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chandler / Oklahoma

Aurora Black Pearl 2015 Kia K900 Premium RWD 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC Odometer is 7335 miles below market average! Come see us today at Patriot CDJR on Route 66 in Chandler, OK! Or visit our digital showroom at www.PatriotCDJR.com today! Reviews: * Impressive amount of standard and optional features; non-premium price; roomy and comfortable interior; generous warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds * Looking for premium luxury at a cost that won't break the bank? The all new 2015 Kia K900 sedan is built just for those with expensive taste and an economic mind. With soft curves and slim headlights, the K900 is a class act at just a glance. Genuine wood and leather accents encompass the cabin with rich attention to detail â bound to impress. Like any luxury sedan, the K900 is centered around making your life easy and enjoyable. With auto sensing rain wipers, a keyless entry smart key, heated front and rear seats, and a trunk with power open and close â you will find yourself never wanting to leave the comfort of your car. The standard features are bountiful, including panoramic tilt/sliding sunroof with power retractable sunshade, LED lighting, blind spot detection system, park assist with front and rear cameras, and even a heated steering wheel. The K900 doesn't ignore practicality. With a spacious cabin and 60/40 reclining rear seating â you can bring along more than ever before, with room to spare. Of course Kia has your safety as their number one priority, equipping the K900 with dual front advanced airbags, a traction control system, and front/rear crumple zones to cushion any impact â to keep all of its passengers safe. What's luxury without a little kick? The K900 is no slouch with a 5.0 liter V8 420 hp engine at 6,400 rpm and 376 lb-ft of torque. So sit back, relax and grip a little piece of paradise in your hands; the K900 will keep you sitting in the lap of luxury, without draining your wallet. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Kia K900 Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNALU4D48F6024510

Stock: P4383

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-12-2020