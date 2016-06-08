Used 2015 Kia K900 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 39,391 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,888$2,559 Below Market
Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chandler / Oklahoma
Save THOUSANDS! We have the absolute BEST prices, BEST selection, and BEST service anywhere! We make buying your next vehicle FAST, FUN, and HASSLE-FREE! Our Professional Sales Consultants are the friendliest anywhere! We have financing for everyone that is fast and EASY! We will get you the best rate available for ALL types of credit! We also have an in-house financing department for challenged credit! We LOVE trades, all trades no matter what it is! Did you know we ship nationwide??! Now customers coast to coast can take advantage of our low prices! Ask us for more details! Aurora Black Pearl 2015 Kia K900 Premium RWD 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC Odometer is 7335 miles below market average! Come see us today at Patriot CDJR on Route 66 in Chandler, OK! Or visit our digital showroom at www.PatriotCDJR.com today! Reviews: * Impressive amount of standard and optional features; non-premium price; roomy and comfortable interior; generous warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds * Looking for premium luxury at a cost that won't break the bank? The all new 2015 Kia K900 sedan is built just for those with expensive taste and an economic mind. With soft curves and slim headlights, the K900 is a class act at just a glance. Genuine wood and leather accents encompass the cabin with rich attention to detail â bound to impress. Like any luxury sedan, the K900 is centered around making your life easy and enjoyable. With auto sensing rain wipers, a keyless entry smart key, heated front and rear seats, and a trunk with power open and close â you will find yourself never wanting to leave the comfort of your car. The standard features are bountiful, including panoramic tilt/sliding sunroof with power retractable sunshade, LED lighting, blind spot detection system, park assist with front and rear cameras, and even a heated steering wheel. The K900 doesn't ignore practicality. With a spacious cabin and 60/40 reclining rear seating â you can bring along more than ever before, with room to spare. Of course Kia has your safety as their number one priority, equipping the K900 with dual front advanced airbags, a traction control system, and front/rear crumple zones to cushion any impact â to keep all of its passengers safe. What's luxury without a little kick? The K900 is no slouch with a 5.0 liter V8 420 hp engine at 6,400 rpm and 376 lb-ft of torque. So sit back, relax and grip a little piece of paradise in your hands; the K900 will keep you sitting in the lap of luxury, without draining your wallet. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia K900 Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D48F6024510
Stock: P4383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- 72,824 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,798$3,427 Below Market
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.12.3" TFT LCD Instrument Cluster Display Screen, 16-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, 60/40 Split Power Reclining Rear Seats, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Advanced Vehicle Safety Management (AVSM), Driver's Seat Cushion Extension, Front Seat Power Headrests, Head-Up Display (HUD), Lateral Adjusting Rear Headrests, PRE-SAFE Rear Belt Buckle, Rear Seat Bladder-Type Air Lumbar Support, Soft Close Power Door Latches, Surround View Monitor, Ventilated Rear Outboard Seats, VIP Package (Discontinued), 17 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Heated & Cooled Multi-Adjustable Buckets, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SiriusXM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheel Locks, 12.3" TFT LCD Instrument Cluster Display Screen, 16-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, 60/40 Split Power Reclining Rear Seats, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Advanced Vehicle Safety Management (AVSM), Driver's Seat Cushion Extension, Front Seat Power Headrests, Head-Up Display (HUD), Lateral Adjusting Rear Headrests, PRE-SAFE Rear Belt Buckle, Rear Seat Bladder-Type Air Lumbar Support, Soft Close Power Door Latches, Surround View Monitor, Ventilated Rear Outboard Seats, VIP Package (Discontinued).Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews: * Impressive amount of standard and optional features; non-premium price; roomy and comfortable interior; generous warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds * Looking for premium luxury at a cost that won't break the bank? The all new 2015 Kia K900 sedan is built just for those with expensive taste and an economic mind. With soft curves and slim headlights, the K900 is a class act at just a glance. Genuine woo
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia K900 Luxury with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D41F6021121
Stock: 333919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- 30,908 milesGood Deal
$17,990$2,967 Below Market
Jimmy Vasser Toyota - Napa / California
Mineral Silver 2015 Kia K900 Premium RWD 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC 14 Speakers, 19" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Interior Highline Package, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SiriusXM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Shift-By-Wire Gear Selector, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wood Trim On Steering Wheel & Front Center Console. Reviews: * Impressive amount of standard and optional features; non-premium price; roomy and comfortable interior; generous warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds * Looking for premium luxury at a cost that won't break the bank? The all new 2015 Kia K900 sedan is built just for those with expensive taste and an economic mind. With soft curves and slim headlights, the K900 is a class act at just a glance. Genuine wood and leather accents encompass the cabin with rich attention to detail â bound to impress. Like any luxury sedan, the K900 is centered around making your life easy and enjoyable. With auto sensing rain wipers, a keyless entry smart key, heated front and rear seats, and a trunk with power open and close â you will find yourself never wanting to leave the comfort of your car. The standard features are bountiful, including panoramic tilt/sliding sunroof with power retractable sunshade, LED lighting, blind spot detection system, park assist with front and rear cameras, and even a heated steering wheel. The K900 doesn't ignore practicality. With a spacious cabin and 60/40 reclining rear seating â you can bring along more than ever before, with room to spare. Of course Kia has your safety as their number one priority, equipping the K900 with dual front advanced airbags, a traction control system, and front/rear crumple zones to cushion any impact â to keep all of its passengers safe. What's luxury without a little kick? The K900 is no slouch with a 5.0 liter V8 420 hp engine at 6,400 rpm and 376 lb-ft of torque. So sit back, relax and grip a little piece of paradise in your hands; the K900 will keep you sitting in the lap of luxury, without draining your wallet. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia K900 Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D48F6026306
Stock: TL5394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 44,673 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$18,774$1,355 Below Market
Aventura Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - North Miami Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 19" Alloy Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel, Interior Highline Package, Navigation System, Shift-By-Wire Gear Selector, Wood Trim On Steering Wheel & Front Center Console. Bright Silver 2015 Kia K900 Premium RWD 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 DGI DOHCReviews: * Impressive amount of standard and optional features; non-premium price; roomy and comfortable interior; generous warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds * Looking for premium luxury at a cost that won't break the bank? The all new 2015 Kia K900 sedan is built just for those with expensive taste and an economic mind. With soft curves and slim headlights, the K900 is a class act at just a glance. Genuine wood and leather accents encompass the cabin with rich attention to detail – bound to impress. Like any luxury sedan, the K900 is centered around making your life easy and enjoyable. With auto sensing rain wipers, a keyless entry smart key, heated front and rear seats, and a trunk with power open and close – you will find yourself never wanting to leave the comfort of your car. The standard features are bountiful, including panoramic tilt/sliding sunroof with power retractable sunshade, LED lighting, blind spot detection system, park assist with front and rear cameras, and even a heated steering wheel. The K900 doesn't ignore practicality. With a spacious cabin and 60/40 reclining rear seating – you can bring along more than ever before, with room to spare. Of course Kia has your safety as their number one priority, equipping the K900 with dual front advanced airbags, a traction control system, and front/rear crumple zones to cushion any impact – to keep all of its passengers safe. What's luxury without a little kick? The K900 is no slouch with a 5.0 liter V8 420 hp engine at 6,400 rpm and 376 lb-ft of torque. So sit back, relax and grip a little piece of paradise in your hands; the K900 will keep you sitting in the lap of luxury, without draining your wallet. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryAll prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia K900 Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D43F6025712
Stock: VP1366A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 7,143 miles
$26,998
CarMax Tulsa - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tulsa / Oklahoma
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OK, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia K900 Luxury with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D47F6022273
Stock: 18831744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,742 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,500
TLC Motors - Moore / South Carolina
Luxury 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC 8-Speed Automatic RWDSouth Carolina's High Volume, Low Profit dealer.Must see!! Why pay more?? ***MORE PHOTOS AVAILABLE AT OUR HOME PAGE VISIT WWW.TLCMOTORS.COM***Come in for a test drive today. CARFAX report available. Buy with confidence from a reputable home town dealer that has been in business 25+ years! For immediate inquiry call TLC Motors at 864-595-0777 Visit TLC Motors Inc. Online at www.tlcmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 864-595-0777 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia K900 Luxury with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D44F6017371
Stock: 017371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 39,272 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$21,709$1,222 Below Market
Ethan Hunt Automotive - Mobile / Alabama
This 2015 Kia K900 4dr 4dr Sedan Luxury features a 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Snow White Pearl with a black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Wheels: 19 Chrome, Heated & Cooled Multi-Adjustable Buckets, Nappa Leather Seat Trim, White Interior Package, VIP Package (Discontinued), Wheel Locks, 16-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Advanced Vehicle Safety Management (AVSM), Head-Up Display (HUD), Lateral Adjusting Rear Headrests, 12.3 TFT LCD Instrument Cluster Display Screen, Driver's Seat Cushion Extension, 60/40 Split Power Reclining Rear Seats, PRE-SAFE Rear Belt Buckle, Front Seat Power Headrests, Rear Seat Bladder-Type Air Lumbar Support, Soft Close Power Door Latches, Surround View Monitor, Ventilated Rear Outboard Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Steering wheel memory, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 17 Speakers, Compass, Rear Window Blind, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ethan Hunt at 251-639-8989 or ethanhuntauto@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia K900 Luxury with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D40F6018937
Stock: M018937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 61,557 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$20,995$352 Below Market
Daniels Long Chevrolet - Colorado Springs / Colorado
White Sand 2015 Kia K900 Luxury RWD 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC Reviews: * Impressive amount of standard and optional features; non-premium price; roomy and comfortable interior; generous warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds * Looking for premium luxury at a cost that won't break the bank? The all new 2015 Kia K900 sedan is built just for those with expensive taste and an economic mind. With soft curves and slim headlights, the K900 is a class act at just a glance. Genuine wood and leather accents encompass the cabin with rich attention to detail bound to impress. Like any luxury sedan, the K900 is centered around making your life easy and enjoyable. With auto sensing rain wipers, a keyless entry smart key, heated front and rear seats, and a trunk with power open and close you will find yourself never wanting to leave the comfort of your car. The standard features are bountiful, including panoramic tilt/sliding sunroof with power retractable sunshade, LED lighting, blind spot detection system, park assist with front and rear cameras, and even a heated steering wheel. The K900 doesn't ignore practicality. With a spacious cabin and 60/40 reclining rear seating you can bring along more than ever before, with room to spare. Of course Kia has your safety as their number one priority, equipping the K900 with dual front advanced airbags, a traction control system, and front/rear crumple zones to cushion any impact to keep all of its passengers safe. What's luxury without a little kick? The K900 is no slouch with a 5.0 liter V8 420 hp engine at 6,400 rpm and 376 lb-ft of torque. So sit back, relax and grip a little piece of paradise in your hands; the K900 will keep you sitting in the lap of luxury, without draining your wallet. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia K900 Luxury with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D46F6018781
Stock: 7252A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 50,891 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$21,998$235 Below Market
CarMax Clackamas - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Milwaukie / Oregon
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OR, and excludes tax, license and registration costs, and $25 Optional Document Processing Fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia K900 Luxury with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D42F6022763
Stock: 18908819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,974 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$19,995$1,894 Below Market
Wheels in Motion - Tempe / Arizona
Clean CARFAX. Aurora Black Pearl 2015 Kia K900 Luxury RWD 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 DGI DOHCLUXURY PACKAGE, Power Package, Multimedia Package, Premium Sound, Rear Climate Package, Premium Wheels, Safety Package, Security Package, Technology Package, BLUETOOTH, 12.3 TFT LCD Instrument Cluster Display Screen, 16-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, 60/40 Split Power Reclining Rear Seats, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Advanced Vehicle Safety Management (AVSM), Driver's Seat Cushion Extension, Front Seat Power Headrests, Head-Up Display (HUD), Lateral Adjusting Rear Headrests, PRE-SAFE Rear Belt Buckle, Rear Seat Bladder-Type Air Lumbar Support, Soft Close Power Door Latches, Surround View Monitor, Ventilated Rear Outboard Seats, VIP Package (Discontinued).Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2850 miles below market average!Wheels In Motion Auto Sales is an Independently family owned dealership that place our customers first when shopping for their new vehicle. My name is Tim Zarbock and I'm the owner here at Wheels In Motion Auto Sales. I am almost always here at the store personally to make sure you have the finest possible shopping experience as you look over our inventory of some of the finest pre-owned vehicles available anywhere. I pick out every single vehicle available here myself so that I can offer great vehicle to you and your family. Wheels In Motion is a Carfax Advantage dealer and that means that every vehicle comes with a free Carfax Report for your viewing. Wheels In Motion offers a relaxed pressure free shopping experience in the comfort of our air-conditioned indoor showroom.Reviews:* Impressive amount of standard and optional features; non-premium price; roomy and comfortable interior; generous warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds* Looking for premium luxury at a cost that won't break the bank? The all new 2015 Kia K900 sedan is built just for those with expensive taste and an economic mind. With soft curves and slim headlights, the K900 is a class act at just a glance. Genuine wood and leather accents encompass the cabin with rich attention to detail bound to impress. Like any luxury sedan, the K900 is centered around making your life easy and enjoyable. With auto sensing rain wipers, a keyless entry smart key, heated front and rear seats, and a trunk with power open and close you will find yourself never wanting to leave the comfort of your car. The standard features are bountiful, including panoramic tilt/sliding sunroof with power retractable sunshade, LED lighting, blind spot detection system, park assist with front and rear cameras, and even a heated steering wheel. The K900 doesn't ignore practicality. With a spacious cabin and 60/40 reclining rear seating you can bring along more than ever before, with room to spare. Of course Kia has your safety as their number one priority, equipping the K900 with dual front advanced airbags, a traction control system, and front/rear crumple zones to cushion any impact to keep all of its passengers safe. What's luxury without a little kick? The K900 is no slouch with a 5.0 liter V8 420 hp engine at 6,400 rpm and 376 lb-ft of torque. So sit back, relax and grip a little piece of paradise in your hands; the K900 will keep you sitting in the lap of luxury, without draining your wallet. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia K900 Luxury with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D47F6019678
Stock: STK019678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 99,169 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$15,495$908 Below Market
One Stop Auto Mall - Phoenix / Arizona
Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia K900 Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D42F6027239
Stock: C27239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- 27,020 miles
$23,998
CarMax Athens - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Bogart / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia K900 Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D45F6025162
Stock: 18933571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,620 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,977
Hendrick BMW Northlake - Charlotte / North Carolina
Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 64,620! Snow White Pearl exterior and Black interior, Luxury trim. Nav System, Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Premium Sound System, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Heated Rear Seat.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor. Leather Seats, MP3 Player, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, Keyless Entry. Kia Luxury with Snow White Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 420 HP at 6400 RPM*. *** INTERNET SPECIAL ***, Clean Well Maintained Local Trade! NON-SMOKEREXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com's review says "Spending an entire day touring the highways and byways is easy and fatigue-free for four full-size adults thanks to well-shaped seats that are heated and ventilated.".BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERExperience "The Ultimate Driving Machine" at the #1 rated BMW dealership in the nation three years running, Hendrick BMW! Visit our Northlake location at 10720 Northlake Auto Plaza Blvd Charlotte, NC 28269 or on our website at www.HendrickBMWNorthlake.com, "like" us on Facebook and follow us @BMWNorthlake on Twitter. Hendrick BMW is the only dealership ever to win BMW's Center of Excellence award 12 years in a row!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia K900 Luxury with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D47F6023181
Stock: N50901B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 43,793 milesGood Deal
$21,241$1,345 Below Market
Crown Mitsubishi - Saint Petersburg / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia K900 Luxury with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D46F6018974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,684 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,998
CarMax Southwest Freeway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia K900 Luxury with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D4XF6017102
Stock: 19333635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,961 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$22,396
Maus Nissan of Crystal River - Homosassa / Florida
*ONE OWNER*, *USB/HANDS FREE/BLUETOOTH/PORTABLE AUDIO CONNECTION, *SUNROOF/MOONROOF*, *NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS*, *LEATHER*, *NON-SMOKER*, *NEW TIRES*, *NEW BRAKES*, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, 12.3' TFT LCD Instrument Cluster Display Screen, 16-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, 60/40 Split Power Reclining Rear Seats, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Advanced Vehicle Safety Management (AVSM), Driver's Seat Cushion Extension, Front Passenger Chauffer Seat Switch, Front Passenger Power Lumbar Seat, Front Seat Back Wood Accent Trim, Front Seat Power Headrests, Head-Up Display (HUD), Lateral Adjusting Rear Headrests, Navigation System, PRE-SAFE Rear Belt Buckle, Quilted Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Rear Seat Bladder-Type Air Lumbar Support, Soft Close Power Door Latches, Split Opening Center Console Armrest, Surround View Monitor, Ventilated Rear Outboard Seats, VIP Plus Package. Reviews: * Impressive amount of standard and optional features non-premium price roomy and comfortable interior generous warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds * Looking for premium luxury at a cost that won't break the bank? The all new 2015 Kia K900 sedan is built just for those with expensive taste and an economic mind. With soft curves and slim headlights, the K900 is a class act at just a glance. Genuine wood and leather accents encompass the cabin with rich attention to detail ' bound to impress. Like any luxury sedan, the K900 is centered around making your life easy and enjoyable. With auto sensing rain wipers, a keyless entry smart key, heated front and rear seats, and a trunk with power open and close ' you will find yourself never wanting to leave the comfort of your car. The standard features are bountiful, including panoramic tilt/sliding sunroof with power retractable sunshade, LED lighting, blind spot detection system, park assist with front and rear cameras, and even a heated steering wheel. The K900 doesn't ignore practicality. With a spacious cabin and 60/40 reclining rear seating ' you can bring along more than ever before, with room to spare. Of course Kia has your safety as their number one priority, equipping the K900 with dual front advanced airbags, a traction control system, and front/rear crumple zones to cushion any impact ' to keep all of its passengers safe. What's luxury without a little kick? The K900 is no slouch with a 5.0 liter V8 420 hp engine at 6,400 rpm and 376 lb-ft of torque. So sit back, relax and grip a little piece of paradise in your hands the K900 will keep you sitting in the lap of luxury, without draining your wallet. Source: The Manufacturer Summary Mauscare is exclusive to Maus Family Automotive. Mauscare features benefits and added options to protect and extend the life of your vehicle and includes Life Time Oil Changes, Life Time Tire Rotations, Life Time Nitrogen Refills, Battery Warranty*, Interior and Exterior Protections*, Roadside Assistance, Microbial Defense,*, Identity Protection*, VIN Etching and so much more.. Exclusions may apply, see dealer for details. Our goal is to never lose your business over price. All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to MausCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by the Dealer. Contact dealer for most current information,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia K900 Luxury with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D41F6019403
Stock: CP5042A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 81,947 miles
$19,998
CarMax Fredericksburg - Now Open - Fredericksburg / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia K900 Luxury with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D47F6017560
Stock: 19193256
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,734 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,000
Craig and Landreth Cars - Louisville / Kentucky
With the current COVID-19 pandemic we are taking precautions to make sure our staff and customers stay safe. Each vehicle employee and all paperwork will be sanitized before and after delivery. Any questions please call us at (502) 447-3450FREE HOME DELIVERY WITHIN 100 MILES OF LOUISVILLE KY.Internet price includes $500 Finance Assist Credit and $500 Trade Assist Credit. Customer must finance with lender provided by Craig & Landreth Cars Inc. Using the dealerships assistance to set up financing. Customer must contract in dealerships business office using the dealer's lender of choice to receive $500 Finance Assist Credit. Customer must trade-in a vehicle with an ACV (actual cash value) $2000 or above to receive $500 Trade Assist Credit. Finance Assist Credit and Trade Assist Credit is provided by this dealership on select pre-owned inventory only. Internet price must be presented to sales consultant prior to purchase to receive any advertised price special price or online price. See sales department for complete details. Come see our new pre-owend store at 4156 Shelbyville Rd. In Louisville KY! Hundreds of vehicles in one place! Indoor showroom and friendly knowledgeable staff!Clean CARFAX. Gray RWD 2015 Kia K900 Luxury 5.0L V8 DGI DOHCBuy from Kentuckiana's Best! We've been proudly serving our communities for over 40 years with an A+ BBB Rating! Having 7 convenient locations and over 800 vehicles we're sure to have the right car at the right price!Can't make it in the dealership? Ask about our nationwide vehicle delivery service!Inquire to schedule your VIP test drive today. All prices plus tax title lic and dealer processing fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia K900 Luxury with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D45F6016794
Stock: D37965A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia K900 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Kia K900
- 5(63%)
- 4(13%)
- 3(6%)
- 1(19%)
Related Kia K900 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2017
- Used Acura TL 2010
- Used Nissan GT-R 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2012
- Used BMW 7 Series 2015
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Ford Ranger 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2017
- Used BMW i3 2014
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2017
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2016
- Used GMC Acadia 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Kia Sorento San Antonio TX
- Used Kia Forte Spokane WA
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Frisco TX
- Used Kia Sorento Colorado Springs CO
- Used Kia Sedona Garden Grove CA
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Murfreesboro TN
- Used Kia Sedona Phoenix AZ
- Used Kia Sportage Elizabeth NJ
- Used Kia Sorento Huntington Beach CA
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Orange CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i8 2019
- 2019 BMW X1
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2020 Defender
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- BMW 2 Series 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019