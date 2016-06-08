Used 2015 Kia K900 for Sale Near Me

Showing 1 - 18 out of 67 listings
  • 2015 Kia K900 Premium in Black
    used

    2015 Kia K900 Premium

    39,391 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,888

    $2,559 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia K900 Luxury in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia K900 Luxury

    72,824 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,798

    $3,427 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia K900 Premium in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia K900 Premium

    30,908 miles
    Good Deal

    $17,990

    $2,967 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia K900 Premium in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia K900 Premium

    44,673 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,774

    $1,355 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia K900 Luxury in White
    used

    2015 Kia K900 Luxury

    7,143 miles

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2015 Kia K900 Luxury in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia K900 Luxury

    67,742 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,500

    Details
  • 2015 Kia K900 Luxury in White
    used

    2015 Kia K900 Luxury

    39,272 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $21,709

    $1,222 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia K900 Luxury in Gray
    used

    2015 Kia K900 Luxury

    61,557 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $20,995

    $352 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia K900 Luxury in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia K900 Luxury

    50,891 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $21,998

    $235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia K900 Luxury in Black
    used

    2015 Kia K900 Luxury

    54,974 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $19,995

    $1,894 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia K900 Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia K900 Premium

    99,169 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $15,495

    $908 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia K900 Premium in Black
    used

    2015 Kia K900 Premium

    27,020 miles

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2015 Kia K900 Luxury in White
    used

    2015 Kia K900 Luxury

    64,620 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,977

    Details
  • 2015 Kia K900 Luxury in White
    used

    2015 Kia K900 Luxury

    43,793 miles
    Good Deal

    $21,241

    $1,345 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia K900 Luxury in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia K900 Luxury

    51,684 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $24,998

    Details
  • 2015 Kia K900 Luxury in Black
    used

    2015 Kia K900 Luxury

    57,961 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $22,396

    Details
  • 2015 Kia K900 Luxury in Black
    used

    2015 Kia K900 Luxury

    81,947 miles

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2015 Kia K900 Luxury in Gray
    used

    2015 Kia K900 Luxury

    101,734 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,000

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Kia K900

smooth comfortable quiet ride
carbuyer,08/06/2016
Luxury 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
I chose this over the Lexus LS. The cars are similar in size, comfort, driving dynamics and cabin noise. The difference is that the K900 is half the price. This car is a pleasure to drive and ride in. Acceleration and shifting are smooth and effortless. Gas mileage is poor in city. Navigation interface is poor, like Mercedes. Parking cameras, LED headlights, heated/cooled seats, and sound system are all excellent. Have had the car for over a year. I would buy again. Updating review after owning vehicle for about 3 years. I still enjoy the smooth ride very much. I have purchased new tires and done regular maintenance on the vehicle and it is running strong and quiet. The last 6 cars I owned, I owned for less than 3 years each so the fact that I am keeping this vehicle means something to me.
