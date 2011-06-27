Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Equus Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,854
|$24,622
|$28,263
|Clean
|$19,813
|$23,397
|$26,856
|Average
|$17,732
|$20,948
|$24,040
|Rough
|$15,650
|$18,499
|$21,225
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Equus Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,168
|$22,497
|$25,714
|Clean
|$18,211
|$21,378
|$24,433
|Average
|$16,298
|$19,140
|$21,872
|Rough
|$14,384
|$16,903
|$19,311