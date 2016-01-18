Used 2016 Hyundai Equus for Sale Near Me

74 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Equus Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 74 listings
  • 2016 Hyundai Equus Signature in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Equus Signature

    41,476 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,498

    $3,350 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Equus Signature in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Equus Signature

    40,581 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $23,990

    $1,764 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Equus Signature in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Equus Signature

    58,055 miles
    Good Deal

    $22,500

    $1,592 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Equus Signature in Gray
    used

    2016 Hyundai Equus Signature

    27,923 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $24,925

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Equus Signature in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Equus Signature

    28,086 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $27,998

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Equus Signature in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Equus Signature

    70,087 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Equus Signature in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Equus Signature

    28,751 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,721

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Equus Signature in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Equus Signature

    12,377 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $30,995

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Equus Signature in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Hyundai Equus Signature

    46,232 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $25,000

    $344 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Equus Signature in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Equus Signature

    55,765 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $24,000

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Equus Signature in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Equus Signature

    76,462 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $24,499

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Equus Ultimate in Gray
    used

    2016 Hyundai Equus Ultimate

    68,708 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,890

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Equus Ultimate in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Equus Ultimate

    68,143 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,906

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Equus Signature in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Hyundai Equus Signature

    65,054 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,799

    $2,170 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Equus Signature in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Equus Signature

    36,179 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $23,798

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Equus Signature in Black
    used

    2015 Hyundai Equus Signature

    112,807 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $15,995

    $712 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Equus Signature in Black
    used

    2015 Hyundai Equus Signature

    64,977 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,499

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Equus Ultimate in Black
    used

    2015 Hyundai Equus Ultimate

    41,570 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,981

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Equus searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 74 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Equus
  4. Used 2016 Hyundai Equus

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Equus

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Equus
Overall Consumer Rating
4.522 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (9%)
Luxury BMW type car without the price and more
Jeff,01/18/2016
Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
Be sure to get all the incentives. The sticker in our car was almost 70 grand but after drilling them for all the incentives we walked out with the top of the line car for under 50 thousand what a steal. The car spoils me every time I drive it!!!! I love it.....Update, just went down and test drive the Audi A8. Sorry brand lovers but the Audi does not have the look or feel of the luxury Equus. I am not a brand guy. I go with the best car all around for the money. When I had my Audi I never once had someone come up and say " wow thet is a beautiful car what is it" i get that at least twice a week. Look inside the A8 then look inside the Equus Ultimate. It clearly screams better quality and more options. The price tag was 35 thousand more for the A8 which isnt half the car. Now I know all the brand loving Audi people are gonna post all kinds of things after reading this. Just know I owned the Audi I wanted another one but thank god I found this Equus first it is truly a highway cruising comfortable car with every bell and whistle. If your not that guy that has to say hey look at my Audi then for sure save the extra 30 grand and buy another car, two for one and you will be an Equus fan and will get over the brand name really fast. I love this car and have so much fun making people try to guess what it is. Thier guesses are usually I dont know a Bently, mercedes, etc. Then watch them call you a liar when you tell them Hyundai makes it...LOL. i still love this car like the day i bought it. .. i took a 1,600.00 mile round trip to scottsdale. No kidding I love the drive hated sitting at my destination. I easily could have gone another 500 that day. I had a lexus blow by me like he was the man. I took it up 154mph no shimmering just sturdy. I got next to this guy waved and took [off. I could see him trying to look at the emblems to see what it is. Its better looking than a BMW or an audi A8. My next car will be a G90 genisis.same car they just broke off thier luxury brand like lexus etc. ILOVE IT
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Equus
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Equus info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings