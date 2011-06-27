Close

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Jet Black; Ultra-Premium Leather Seating Surfaces Santiago Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature is offered by AutoNation Hyundai North Richland Hills. This Hyundai includes: SANTIAGO SILVERJET BLACK, ULTRA-PREMIUM LEATHER SEATING SURFACESLeather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle has met all the exacting standards to be classified Certified Pre-Owned.There's a level of quality and refinement in this Hyundai Equus Signature that you won't find in your average vehicle. This 2014 Hyundai Equus has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Hyundai Equus Signature.More information about the 2014 Hyundai Equus:The Equus is Hyundai's luxury flagship, aimed directly at top models from other luxury brands -- including the Lexus LS and Jaguar XJ -- but costing thousands less. The V8 in the Equus, at 429 horsepower, is Hyundai's most powerful engine ever -- and more powerful than the engines in the Lexus LS 460 and Mercedes-Benz S550. The 8-speed automatic transmission enhances the Equus' performance while still managing to return an EPA-estimated 24 mpg highway. There are yet other reasons why the Equus stands out from the luxury pack, and they're not all value-related. According to Hyundai, the Equus has more leg, head, and shoulder room, both in front and in back, than the Lexus LS 460. It's also a standout for safety features, and an IIHS Top Safety Pick.Strengths of this model include comfortable ride, lavish trims and details, Spacious interior, Equus Ultimate offers prestige luxury for tens of thousands less than others in its class, strong safety record, and strong V8 performance All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHGH4JH9EU087394

Stock: EU087394

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-27-2020