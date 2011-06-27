Used 2014 Hyundai Equus for Sale Near Me
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- Price Drop$12,493Good Deal | $1,292 below market
2014 Hyundai Equus Signature122,549 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestige Imports Audi - Lakewood / Colorado
Caspian Black 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature RWD 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Dual CVVT 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH3EU087276
Stock: 190274A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$20,538Fair Deal
2014 Hyundai Equus Signature33,422 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lockhart Cadillac of Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
The health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and continuously assessing its potential impact on our operations. We are extending pick up and drop off abilities.We are still open and now are providing valet pickup and drop off for our sales and service departments for customers of the dealership. Stay home, and we'll come to you! We are committed to our customers health and safety.Night Shadow Brown 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Dual CVVTHome Delivery Available!, Schedule an At-Home Test Drive!.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 39360 miles below market average!Here at Lockhart, We Strive to Provide the Highest Quality Vehicles and Service. Stop by or Call Today to Experience the LOCKHART DIFFERENCE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH4EU081292
Stock: 20K756B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- New Listing$19,990Fair Deal
2014 Hyundai Equus Signature43,801 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mike Brown Ford - Granbury / Texas
Mike Brown Auto Group has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Hyundai Equus. This 2014 Hyundai Equus comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Hyundai Equus Signature. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Hyundai Equus Signature is in a league of its own More information about the 2014 Hyundai Equus: The Equus is Hyundai's luxury flagship, aimed directly at top models from other luxury brands -- including the Lexus LS and Jaguar XJ -- but costing thousands less. The V8 in the Equus, at 429 horsepower, is Hyundai's most powerful engine ever -- and more powerful than the engines in the Lexus LS 460 and Mercedes-Benz S550. The 8-speed automatic transmission enhances the Equus' performance while still managing to return an EPA-estimated 24 mpg highway. There are yet other reasons why the Equus stands out from the luxury pack, and they're not all value-related. According to Hyundai, the Equus has more leg, head, and shoulder room, both in front and in back, than the Lexus LS 460. It's also a standout for safety features, and an IIHS Top Safety Pick. Interesting features of this model are comfortable ride, lavish trims and details, Spacious interior, Equus Ultimate offers prestige luxury for tens of thousands less than others in its class, strong safety record, and strong V8 performance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH4EU081633
Stock: EU081633H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- Price Drop$20,475
2014 Hyundai Equus Signature56,997 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
C3Auto - Plano / Texas
This 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature is offered to you for sale by C3Auto.com. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2014 Hyundai Equus: The Equus is Hyundai's luxury flagship, aimed directly at top models from other luxury brands -- including the Lexus LS and Jaguar XJ -- but costing thousands less. The V8 in the Equus, at 429 horsepower, is Hyundai's most powerful engine ever -- and more powerful than the engines in the Lexus LS 460 and Mercedes-Benz S550. The 8-speed automatic transmission enhances the Equus' performance while still managing to return an EPA-estimated 24 mpg highway. There are yet other reasons why the Equus stands out from the luxury pack, and they're not all value-related. According to Hyundai, the Equus has more leg, head, and shoulder room, both in front and in back, than the Lexus LS 460. It's also a standout for safety features, and an IIHS Top Safety Pick. Interesting features of this model are comfortable ride, lavish trims and details, Spacious interior, Equus Ultimate offers prestige luxury for tens of thousands less than others in its class, strong safety record, and strong V8 performance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH7EU080623
Stock: P5372A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- New Listing$21,991
2014 Hyundai Equus Ultimate73,584 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Fred Haas Toyota Country - Houston / Texas
Silver 2014 Hyundai Equus Ultimate RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Dual CVVT ***CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY***, ***WELL MAINTAINED***, ***Navigation***, ***Leather***, ***Sunroof***. Recent Arrival! What are you waiting for? Call or come by today! ***For a no-hassle experience contact the Fred Haas Toyota Country Pre-Owned Sales Department to honor this special internet price 281-738-1513*** Our commitment to customer service is second to none. We are dedicated to giving our customers the best internet buying experience possible. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our customers. Need to trade up? GREAT, schedule your test drive appointment today & have your car quickly evaluated while youâ re cruising the freeway! We also offer one of the most comprehensive parts and service departments in the automotive industry! We are located on the south bound feeder road of S.H. 249 between Spring-Cypress & Jones Road. Just 10 minutes north of the beltway or 5 minutes north of 1960! Now only one exit south of Highway 99, the new Grand Parkway!! **Advertised sales price does not include reconditioning fees or additional dealer added options. See dealer for in-stock inventory and actual selling price. All prices are plus taxes, title and license fees with approved credit. MSRP does not include dealer installed options. Dealer doc fee of $150 not included in the price. Price may be different outside of each advertised period and do no necessarily reflect the cash price at any other time. Inventory is subject to prior sale. We are not responsible for typographical, technical, or misprint errors. Please see dealer in person or contact us via phone or email to verify all information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Ultimate with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JHXEU076498
Stock: EU076498P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $17,309Fair Deal
2014 Hyundai Equus Signature78,152 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Henderson - Henderson / Nevada
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Caspian Black Jet Black; Ultra-Premium Leather Seating Surfaces Option Group 01 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH0EU083590
Stock: EU083590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $20,222Fair Deal
2014 Hyundai Equus Signature48,382 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cactus Auto Company - Tucson / Arizona
*One Owner*, *Backup Camera*, *Bluetooth *, *Automatic Headlights*, *Cooled Seats*, *Heated Seats*, *Push Button Start*, *Navigation*, *Parking Sensors*, *Moon Roof*, *No Accidents Vehicle History Report*, Free SiriusXM Trial, *Premium Sound*, *Rear A/C*, Alloy Wheels, ***WoW***.Thank you for taking a look at our Hyundai Equus. Customers rank getting a new car somewhere between getting sued and going to the dentist. That's why we set out to change the way you buy and own a car! *Pressure Free, Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff! *In House Team of Loan Specialists! We are great with numbers and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! * Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping! *Customer Lounge with Free Wifi & Refreshments! *No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Pre-Owned Inventory and Pay Top Dollar! We know you'll Be Happy with Cactus Auto, but don't just take our word for it. Check out what our recent happy customers have to say about us on Google and Facebook. If you are still looking for more information or additional photos please give us a call. Also, don't forget to ask about our Guaranteed Pre-Approvals and our extended service contracts to protect your new investment. We are here to help, and our goal is to make your car buying experience fun and enjoyable. Cactus Auto, your best auto picks since 1986!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JHXEU083791
Stock: 27201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- New Listing$26,998
2014 Hyundai Equus Ultimate52,512 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Kansas City - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Merriam / Kansas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in KS, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Ultimate with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH7EU085160
Stock: 19336892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$17,998
2014 Hyundai Equus Signature97,335 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Fort Bend - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Richmond / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH0EU088143
Stock: 18961968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,976Good Deal | $607 below market
2014 Hyundai Equus Signature73,363 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cobb Luxury Cars - Marietta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JHXEU077523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,587Fair Deal
2014 Hyundai Equus Signature43,307 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bob King Autohaus - Wilmington / North Carolina
Odometer is 33373 miles below market average! 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature Black ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH1EU075188
Stock: T2361A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- $17,905
Certified 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature45,088 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Hyundai North Richland Hills - Fort Worth / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Jet Black; Ultra-Premium Leather Seating Surfaces Santiago Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature is offered by AutoNation Hyundai North Richland Hills. This Hyundai includes: SANTIAGO SILVERJET BLACK, ULTRA-PREMIUM LEATHER SEATING SURFACESLeather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle has met all the exacting standards to be classified Certified Pre-Owned.There's a level of quality and refinement in this Hyundai Equus Signature that you won't find in your average vehicle. This 2014 Hyundai Equus has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Hyundai Equus Signature.More information about the 2014 Hyundai Equus:The Equus is Hyundai's luxury flagship, aimed directly at top models from other luxury brands -- including the Lexus LS and Jaguar XJ -- but costing thousands less. The V8 in the Equus, at 429 horsepower, is Hyundai's most powerful engine ever -- and more powerful than the engines in the Lexus LS 460 and Mercedes-Benz S550. The 8-speed automatic transmission enhances the Equus' performance while still managing to return an EPA-estimated 24 mpg highway. There are yet other reasons why the Equus stands out from the luxury pack, and they're not all value-related. According to Hyundai, the Equus has more leg, head, and shoulder room, both in front and in back, than the Lexus LS 460. It's also a standout for safety features, and an IIHS Top Safety Pick.Strengths of this model include comfortable ride, lavish trims and details, Spacious interior, Equus Ultimate offers prestige luxury for tens of thousands less than others in its class, strong safety record, and strong V8 performance All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH9EU087394
Stock: EU087394
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $17,000
2014 Hyundai Equus Signature51,828 milesDelivery available*
All Star Hyundai Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JHXEU089302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,988
2014 Hyundai Equus Signature68,700 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Diamond Auto Sales - Alameda / California
Loaded with luxury and refinement, our 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature in Casablanca White is sure to impress you! Powered by an impressive 5.0 Liter V8 offering 429hp connected to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission. You'll love this smooth and spirited ride with superior handling with this Rear Wheel Drive as you soar to 60mph in just 5.6 seconds and score near 23mpg on the open road. Our Equus Signature is solid and luxurious as it rides on 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels and provides stunning visuals with its LED turn signals and fog lights, as well as HID Xenon headlights that announce your stylish arrival. Inside, the elegant Signature cabin delivers a leather-wrapped dash and exotic wood trim appointments. Our 12-way adjustable driver's seat provides a power reclining feature proving each passenger receives first-class treatment. You'll appreciate full-color navigation, a touch screen, sunroof, a Lexicon audio system, a suede headliner and other top-shelf amenities. Our luxurious sedan from Hyundai has also received exemplary safety scores thanks in part to anti-lock brakes, stability/traction control, lane-departure, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems, a pre-collision warning and preparation system, and advanced airbags. You'll also appreciate the BlueLink telematics system for emergency assistance, remote vehicle access, stolen vehicle recovery, and geo-fencing. Reward yourself with the style and grace of this Equus! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! . -WE ARE A CARFAX CERTIFIED DEALER!-.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH6EU075087
Stock: D3795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,999
2014 Hyundai Equus Signature43,436 milesDelivery available*
Hennessy Ford Lincoln - Atlanta / Georgia
2014 Hyundai Equus Ultimate **Large selection of service loaners available*, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details**. Welcome to Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta! Our brand new 110,000 square foot facility is located just inside the perimeter on Peachtree Industrial Blvd in Chamblee. Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta is the premiur Ford dealership in Atlanta for all of your automotive needs. We offer a tremendous selection of New & Pre-Owned Ford/Lincoln product, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are leading the way with Real-Time Market based Pricing that yields you the absolute best values on every car and truck we offer. We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 10 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help! Since opening our doors, we have committed to offering the lowest prices on the widest selection of new and used Cars and Trucks in the Atlanta, Buckhead, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Winder, Decatur, Stone Mountain, Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Tucker, Loganville, Commerce, Hoschton, Braselton, Marietta, Athens, Buford, Cumming, Duluth, Norcross, Snellville, Lawrenceville, Doraville, Chamblee areas Gwinnett, Fulton, Forsyth, Dekalb, Banks, Clayton, Jackson, Hall, and all surrounding counties . Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta takes pride in standing above the competition with a solid reputation as being the premier Ford Dealer and our entire team will ensure your car buying experience exceeds your expectations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH6EU090513
Stock: LU10418B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $21,383
2014 Hyundai Equus Ultimate52,616 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hunter Hyundai - Hendersonville / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Ultimate with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH3EU080246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$12,000Fair Deal
2014 Hyundai Equus Signature152,535 milesDelivery available*
Hickory Used Car Superstore - Hickory / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH7EU074580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,689
2014 Hyundai Equus SignatureNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wolfchase Hyundai - Memphis / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHGH4JH2EU080500
Certified Pre-Owned: No