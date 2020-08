Close

Mike Brown Ford - Granbury / Texas

Mike Brown Auto Group has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Hyundai Equus. This 2014 Hyundai Equus comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Hyundai Equus Signature. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Hyundai Equus Signature is in a league of its own More information about the 2014 Hyundai Equus: The Equus is Hyundai's luxury flagship, aimed directly at top models from other luxury brands -- including the Lexus LS and Jaguar XJ -- but costing thousands less. The V8 in the Equus, at 429 horsepower, is Hyundai's most powerful engine ever -- and more powerful than the engines in the Lexus LS 460 and Mercedes-Benz S550. The 8-speed automatic transmission enhances the Equus' performance while still managing to return an EPA-estimated 24 mpg highway. There are yet other reasons why the Equus stands out from the luxury pack, and they're not all value-related. According to Hyundai, the Equus has more leg, head, and shoulder room, both in front and in back, than the Lexus LS 460. It's also a standout for safety features, and an IIHS Top Safety Pick. Interesting features of this model are comfortable ride, lavish trims and details, Spacious interior, Equus Ultimate offers prestige luxury for tens of thousands less than others in its class, strong safety record, and strong V8 performance

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHGH4JH4EU081633

Stock: EU081633H

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020