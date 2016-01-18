Used 2016 Hyundai Equus
Pros & Cons
- Generous list of standard features
- expansive rear legroom
- comfortable seats
- extremely quiet cabin.
- Suspension tuning lacks sophistication
- disappointing stopping distances
- no option for all-wheel drive or additional engine choices.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2016 Hyundai Equus is a compelling choice for consumers who don't want to break the bank on a full-size luxury sedan purchase.
Vehicle overview
When Hyundai first announced it would bring its Equus luxury sedan to the United States, many wondered if an automaker long associated with economical sedans and sport-utility vehicles could build a car worthy of being uttered in the same breath as titans such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class or BMW 7 Series. When it came stateside, the answer was a resounding yes. At the time, we wrote: "The Equus is solidly engineered, remarkably quiet and indulgently comfortable, and that's on top of its exceptional feature content and relatively affordable price."
The story is much the same five years later. The sheet metal is dignified and unpretentious. Creamy leather, wood trim and soft-touch plastics blanket the cabin, while the headliner and body pillars are trimmed in quality synthetic suede. There are standard features galore, of course, including a great-sounding 17-speaker Lexicon sound system, a navigation system, heated and ventilated front seats and a power rear shade. Go for the Ultimate trim level and Hyundai adds some nice bonus features like surround-view parking cameras and a rear-seat entertainment system.
With just a cursory inspection, the Equus does seem to hit the right notes. In reality, though, Hyundai's halo car stumbles a bit in execution. Although they look and feel nice, the Equus' cabin materials are simply outmatched against the exquisite quilted leathers and woods with natural finish that are available on Europe's flagship sedans. Braking, steering and handling are not up to those benchmark standards. And unlike those competitors, the Equus cannot be ordered with an all-wheel-drive powertrain, a different engine other than its 5.0-liter V8 or some of the latest cutting-edge technology offerings.
The 2016 Hyundai Equus is handsome but isn't as distinctively styled as the competition.
Then again, the Equus costs perhaps 60 percent of what the typical German flagship goes for. If you're not looking for the ultimate in large luxury sedan refinement or prestige, it's a great way to go. Another option for a similar amount of money would be the mechanically related Kia K900; it's slightly less expensive but doesn't have quite as many features. There's also the Cadillac XTS, which is pretty roomy and offers two engine choices and available all-wheel drive. Another option would be the highly competent Lexus LS, which slots between the Equus and the ruling sedans from Europe in terms of price.
Hyundai Equus models
The 2016 Hyundai Equus is a full-size luxury sedan available in base Signature or Ultimate trims.
The Signature model's lengthy list of standard equipment starts with 19-inch alloy wheels, an adjustable air suspension, automatic and adaptive bi-xenon headlights, LED foglights, automatic wipers, a windshield wiper de-icer, power-folding and auto-dimming outside mirrors, a sunroof, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors and keyless ignition and entry.
Inside, you get tri-zone automatic climate control with separate rear seat controls, leather upholstery and extended leather interior trim, heated and ventilated power front seats (12-way driver and 10-way passenger adjustability), driver memory functions, heated and power-reclining rear seats, a heated power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a power rear sunshade and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Electronics features include adaptive cruise control, a lane-departure warning system, a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alerts, Hyundai's Blue Link telematics system, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a navigation system, a color 7-inch driver information display, a 9.2-inch central display, real-time traffic information and a 17-speaker Lexicon surround-sound audio system with satellite radio, HD radio, a six-CD changer, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB audio interface.
The Equus Ultimate adds power-actuated soft-close doors, a hands-free power trunk lid, a full LCD instrument panel with steering-wheel-mounted controller, a head-up display, forward-facing and surround-view cameras, power rear side window sunshades, rear seat power lumbar adjustment, rear seat head-restraint adjustment, ventilated rear seats, rear vanity mirrors and a dual-screen entertainment system.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2016 Hyundai Equus is solely powered by a 5.0-liter V8 that produces 429 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive is the only powertrain offered. In Edmunds performance testing, we recorded a 0-60-mph time of 5.6 seconds, which is average for large luxury sedans. The EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg combined (15 city/23 highway).
Safety
Standard safety features on the 2016 Equus include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear side and side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. Also standard are lane-departure, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems and a pre-collision warning and preparation system that uses the same sensors as the adaptive cruise control. The standard Blue Link telematics system provides emergency assistance, remote vehicle access, stolen-vehicle recovery and geo-fencing.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Equus its highest rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. The Equus' seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.
In Edmunds brake testing, the Equus came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet, which is longer than average for this class.
Driving
On the highway, the 2016 Hyundai Equus drives like a large luxury sedan should. It's exceptionally quiet at speed, and the ride is soft and comfortable. At this price point, there are fewer cars more suitable for taking on an effortless cross-country road trip.
The 2016 Hyundai Equus is at its best when you hit the open road and crank up its Lexicon sound system.
However, the Equus' suspension lacks the precision refinement found in some rival sedans. Driving over large bumps can cause the Equus to feel wallowy. Setting the suspension to the Sport mode helps, but then too many sharp impacts from the road can be felt. Around turns, the Equus just feels big and in no particular hurry.
While it doesn't benefit from the more powerful, forced-induction setups of other large sedans, the 5.0-liter V8 performs admirably in hustling the Equus along. It never leaves the driver wanting for more, as the Equus overtakes vehicles on the open road with ease.
Interior
Inside the 2016 Hyundai Equus, the highly adjustable front seats are a pleasure to settle into no matter what the weather, as the built-in ventilation system circulates heated or cooled air through the perforated leather upholstery. Rear seat passengers will enjoy the vast amount of legroom, especially since the outboard seats recline. These, too, are heated and (in Ultimate trim) cooled, and the central armrest folds down to reveal a bevy of controls for seat lumbar, rear power shade and rear seat entertainment displays (if equipped).
Rear seat passengers enjoy heated and cooled reclining seats, power side window sunshades and soft-close doors in the Equus Ultimate.
The materials aren't as impressive as those found on the Equus' more expensive counterparts, but they don't suffer much by comparison. A healthy list of standard features gives it a strong value proposition, but in Ultimate trim the Equus punches above its price class. The additional features included in this trim are only seen on the most expensive and exclusive vehicles.
As a road trip machine, the Equus offers a spacious trunk with 16.7 cubic feet of cargo room. Folding down one or both sections of the 60/40-split rear seatbacks can expand that space so you can squeeze in longer items and still be able to shut the trunk.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Most helpful consumer reviews
Be sure to get all the incentives. The sticker in our car was almost 70 grand but after drilling them for all the incentives we walked out with the top of the line car for under 50 thousand what a steal. The car spoils me every time I drive it!!!! I love it.....Update, just went down and test drive the Audi A8. Sorry brand lovers but the Audi does not have the look or feel of the luxury Equus. I am not a brand guy. I go with the best car all around for the money. When I had my Audi I never once had someone come up and say " wow thet is a beautiful car what is it" i get that at least twice a week. Look inside the A8 then look inside the Equus Ultimate. It clearly screams better quality and more options. The price tag was 35 thousand more for the A8 which isnt half the car. Now I know all the brand loving Audi people are gonna post all kinds of things after reading this. Just know I owned the Audi I wanted another one but thank god I found this Equus first it is truly a highway cruising comfortable car with every bell and whistle. If your not that guy that has to say hey look at my Audi then for sure save the extra 30 grand and buy another car, two for one and you will be an Equus fan and will get over the brand name really fast. I love this car and have so much fun making people try to guess what it is. Thier guesses are usually I dont know a Bently, mercedes, etc. Then watch them call you a liar when you tell them Hyundai makes it...LOL. i still love this car like the day i bought it. .. i took a 1,600.00 mile round trip to scottsdale. No kidding I love the drive hated sitting at my destination. I easily could have gone another 500 that day. I had a lexus blow by me like he was the man. I took it up 154mph no shimmering just sturdy. I got next to this guy waved and took [off. I could see him trying to look at the emblems to see what it is. Its better looking than a BMW or an audi A8. My next car will be a G90 genisis.same car they just broke off thier luxury brand like lexus etc. ILOVE IT
Whoever is telling others to stay away from this car must be a severe mental services patient. This is the best riding, smoothest vehicle I have ever owned and driven. I have driven all, Mercedes, bmw's range rovers, Bentley's etc, etc and none of them match the handling and sophistication of this car. The car feels as if it were formed using a solid piece of steel and the suspension system is controlled electronically at all times by air. When it rolls across rough bumps, the suspension system literally raises the car to get it prepared for proper damping by the electronically controlled continuous damping function thus eliminating rough roads from the cabin. You can literally feel the car's damping control system softening up all and every rough road surface like magic with no body roll. The suspension system on these cars are extremely sensitive and know exactly how to handle all road surface types. The car never bottoms out and even smooth out speed bumps once detected. Anyone who wants a shockingly comfortable magic type ride should consider the 2016 Equus as lexus, bmw and Mercedes doesn't come anywhere close to the overall sophistication of this car, and it's loaded with tons of gadgets that's too many to list here.. If you don't believe me, go test drive one. I do know i will keep this car for 15 plus years and will enjoy every day of it. Equus is all about reality. Lexus, bmw, mercedes, etc, etc are all about the name and charging people for every high tech feature possible. Equus has so much to offer and should be considered the king of all luxury cars; and it is $100,000 car in Korea so with the base signature class, hyundai is loosing 40k or more for every equus sold in america. The feel of the Equus is priceless. This car is for the smart and detailed oriented individuals.
As the Hyundai Equus is getting to its end of life (Being replaced in 2017 model year by the new Genesis brand and a new body style and AWD option and will be called G90), the Equus ultimate can be had at a steep discount and excellent financing. We grabbed this opportunity with both hands, and are we glad we did. The comfort, road handling and performance as well as “all gadgets known to man” stand up to the luxury car brands out there. The road handling combined with the amenities are simply exceptional. At the price point of the car, it is unheard of. The engine has all the power one can ask for, the transmission is very smooth shifting, and the air suspension is simply the best. The sitting position in every seat (both front and rear) can be adjusted to the comfort of every person. The driving position and controls are out of this world. I would not even attempt to describe at the electronics and luxury amenities. I will not do them justice. Outside of every possible gadget known to mankind, one can use the remote app on their smartphone to start the car as well as may other functions. I am glad I got the Equus, because I can only imagine the cost of the 2017 Genesis G90 replacement. 2.5 years later I am glad I got the Equus, love the car handling and performance and can only outline the great free service for the first three years and the comments I get from anyone who rides with me in the car for the first time. If you do not care about the emblem, I highly recommend this car. Even if you have already written a check from $85K to $110K and haven’t yet handed it to the dealer of one of those luxury brands, you owe it to yourself to take the Equus for a test drive. My bet is that you will not be sorry you did.
With no intention to upgrade my 2011 Equus, I was visiting Pugi Hyundai as my wife was getting service on her Pugi Mazda. I walked over to the Hyundai store and saw a 2016 Equus on the showroom floor. The pricing was awesome with Hyundai rebates and I learned the Equus was going away and was being replaced with the G-90. Without a blick, I drove it home 9-26-2016...on my 29th wedding anniversary. It was my last chance to buy the greatest value luxury car I have ever owned . Note I have had 80 cars since 16 and now 52. BMW, MBZ, Cadillac, Buick, Ford, Pontiac, etc. and I have never purchased the same model twice. The Equus is an amazing vehicle and I was so happy to get the last of the best. Free advice; don't look at the badge or brand. Drive it, look at the beauty, look at the value and put the $50-$70k savings into diamonds for your wife or partner. Last point...don't wait to buy one......period.
Features & Specs
|Ultimate 4dr Sedan
5.0L 8cyl 8A
|MPG
|15 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|429 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Signature 4dr Sedan
5.0L 8cyl 8A
|MPG
|15 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|429 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Equus a good car?
Is the Hyundai Equus reliable?
Is the 2016 Hyundai Equus a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2016 Hyundai Equus?
The least-expensive 2016 Hyundai Equus is the 2016 Hyundai Equus Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $61,500.
Other versions include:
- Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $68,750
- Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $61,500
What are the different models of Hyundai Equus?
More about the 2016 Hyundai Equus
Used 2016 Hyundai Equus Overview
The Used 2016 Hyundai Equus is offered in the following submodels: Equus Sedan. Available styles include Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A), and Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2016 Hyundai Equus?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2016 Hyundai Equus and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2016 Equus 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2016 Equus.
What's a good price for a New 2016 Hyundai Equus?
Which 2016 Hyundai Equuses are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Hyundai Equus for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2016 Equuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,774 and mileage as low as 47181 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2016 Hyundai Equus.
Can't find a new 2016 Hyundai Equuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Hyundai Equus for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,717.
Find a new Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,761.
Should I lease or buy a 2016 Hyundai Equus?
