Vehicle overview

This is the country of Costco and the all-you-can-eat buffet. Squeezing every remaining drop of value out of your dollar is as much a national tradition as baseball, apple pie and, well, you know the rest. The 2013 Hyundai Equus might be made in South Korea, but no other luxury car embraces the American concept of max value with such vigor.

Think of the Equus as an opportunity to own a Lexus LS sedan at the price of a Lexus GS sedan. Its backseat is cavernous, with a colossal amount of legroom and reclining seatbacks. Pair this space with a whisper-quiet cabin and serene ride and you get a car that is tough to beat in terms of long-term comfort. The epic standard features list should make passengers even happier, as it has luxuries that usually are optional elsewhere.

However, just because Outback and Morton's are both steakhouses doesn't mean that filet mignon tastes the same in both places. The Equus might line up with high-end flagship luxury sedans on paper, but once you get up close, you can see that there's more to an automobile than just its laundry list of features. And here the refinement of the daily drive isn't quite up to the standard of more conventional choices in the premium sedan segment. Is the humble Hyundai badge on its tail worth the savings?

Our car-reviewing staff is split on that one. But even if your ultimate answer is "yes," we would still suggest considering some other choices. The Hyundai Genesis is still quite big and offers many of the Equus' features, while being more affordable and more maneuverable. The new Cadillac XTS is also similar to the Equus in many ways, but is certainly more interesting to behold. Yet like an Elvis impersonator from Seoul, the large, luxurious and generously equipped 2013 Hyundai Equus does a bang-up job of acting the part.