  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Equus
  4. Used 2013 Hyundai Equus
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

2013 Hyundai Equus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Enormous list of standard features
  • presidential-size backseat
  • supremely quiet
  • serene ride
  • phenomenal sound system
  • low price for the segment.
  • Interior quality and driving experience don't match those of rivals
  • disappointing braking distances
  • all-wheel drive is not offered.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Hyundai Equus for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price Estimate
$13,396 - $19,834
Used Equus for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The grand size, comprehensive features and strong value proposition of the 2013 Hyundai Equus make it a compelling alternative to traditional luxury sedans.

Vehicle overview

This is the country of Costco and the all-you-can-eat buffet. Squeezing every remaining drop of value out of your dollar is as much a national tradition as baseball, apple pie and, well, you know the rest. The 2013 Hyundai Equus might be made in South Korea, but no other luxury car embraces the American concept of max value with such vigor.

Think of the Equus as an opportunity to own a Lexus LS sedan at the price of a Lexus GS sedan. Its backseat is cavernous, with a colossal amount of legroom and reclining seatbacks. Pair this space with a whisper-quiet cabin and serene ride and you get a car that is tough to beat in terms of long-term comfort. The epic standard features list should make passengers even happier, as it has luxuries that usually are optional elsewhere.

However, just because Outback and Morton's are both steakhouses doesn't mean that filet mignon tastes the same in both places. The Equus might line up with high-end flagship luxury sedans on paper, but once you get up close, you can see that there's more to an automobile than just its laundry list of features. And here the refinement of the daily drive isn't quite up to the standard of more conventional choices in the premium sedan segment. Is the humble Hyundai badge on its tail worth the savings?

Our car-reviewing staff is split on that one. But even if your ultimate answer is "yes," we would still suggest considering some other choices. The Hyundai Genesis is still quite big and offers many of the Equus' features, while being more affordable and more maneuverable. The new Cadillac XTS is also similar to the Equus in many ways, but is certainly more interesting to behold. Yet like an Elvis impersonator from Seoul, the large, luxurious and generously equipped 2013 Hyundai Equus does a bang-up job of acting the part.

2013 Hyundai Equus models

The 2013 Hyundai Equus is a full-size luxury sedan available with a single wheelbase and two trim levels. The Signature trim seats five people, while the Ultimate trim seats four due to a full-length center console.

The Equus Signature comes standard with 19-inch wheels, an adjustable air suspension, adaptive automatic bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, foglamps, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, a lane-departure warning system, automatic wipers, a windshield wiper de-icer, a power-closing trunk, a sunroof and keyless ignition/entry.

Inside you get dual-zone automatic climate control, rear seat climate controls, heated and ventilated power front seats (12-way driver and 10-way passenger), driver seat memory functions and massage, heated power-reclining rear seats, leather upholstery, extended leather interior trim, a heated power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a power rear sunshade and an auto-dimming mirror. Electronic features include Bluetooth phone connectivity, a navigation system, real-time traffic information and a 17-speaker Lexicon surround-sound audio system with satellite radio, HD radio, a six-CD/DVD changer, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The Equus Ultimate adds a forward-view cornering camera, power-operated rear-seat sunshades, a rear center console with a refrigerator and enhanced audio/climate controls, ventilated rear seats, power-adjustable headrests, power-operated rear-seat footrests, rear vanity mirrors and a single-screen DVD entertainment system.

2013 Highlights

The Hyundai Equus is unchanged for 2013.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Hyundai Equus comes standard with a 5.0-liter V8 that produces 429 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission are standard. According to EPA estimates, the Equus returns 15 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined.

In Edmunds performance testing, the Equus went from zero to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, which is about average for a large V8-powered luxury sedan.

Safety

The 2013 Equus comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, a lane-departure warning system, a pre-collision warning and preparation system (using adaptive cruise control sensors), front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Equus came to a stop from 60 mph in 131 feet, which is about 10 feet longer than average for this class.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Equus its highest rating of "Good" in frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

Silence. That's one of the first things you notice after taking the wheel of the 2013 Hyundai Equus. At idle, it's about as quiet as a hybrid with the engine shut off. Things aren't much louder once underway, with the engine just a whisper and only a slight tire hum to be heard at freeway speeds. The Equus isn't some sleepy-handling limousine, but it's close. It floats a bit in default suspension mode, but hit the Sport dynamic button and the Equus firms up over bumps and road irregularities. It doesn't have the speed or reflexes of luxo-sport sedans like the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series or Jaguar XJ, but the Equus remains stable and predictable when pushed, much like a Lexus.

While rated power from the 5.0-liter V8 meets or beats most of the competition, the Equus still lacks the effortless low-end thrust of the German flagship nobility. It's one of the traits that keeps the Equus from the ranks of elite luxury sedans, but really, few are ever going to think this grand Hyundai is slow.

Interior

The Equus packs nearly every luxury and convenience feature found in other premium-badged cars and wraps them all in a first-class design. Interior quality is certainly strong, but this car costs less than the established premium brands for more reasons than just its Hyundai badge. The materials used and construction fall short of those in similarly priced luxury sedan cabins, let alone those of similarly sized flagship luxury sedans from Audi or Mercedes-Benz. One question mark is durability; we noticed stretched and sagging leather seat upholstery in our year-long, 20,000-mile long-term Equus test car.

Overall interior room is quite impressive, and both front and rear passengers are treated to sky-high levels of comfort. For the full VIP experience, we recommend the Equus Ultimate for its added amenities. The extending La-Z-Boy-style footrest will impress your friends, but it isn't really long enough for most full-size adults to enjoy. In terms of trunk space, the Equus is pretty respectable, with 16.7 cubic feet available.

The Equus features a knob-based multimedia controller that operates the navigation, climate, vehicle and entertainment systems (there are also simple, redundant climate controls in the center stack). Overall, it works OK, with certain tasks like Bluetooth phone pairing made particularly painless. However, commonly used functions like selecting a radio preset or controlling your iPod take too much effort. This is a shame, since the Lexicon sound system is one of the best available in any car, period.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Hyundai Equus.

5(64%)
4(36%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2013 Equus Review
equusowner1,02/15/2013
I purchased a 2013 Equus in December of 2012. The car have lived up to all of my expectations. I looked at BMW, Mercedes, and Audi and non of them could come close to the features of the Equus for the price. I could of spent $40,000 or $50,000 more for one of their cars with similar features. One of the biggest difference in the Equus vs. the other manufactures is the engine! Try to buy a german manufacture car with 429 Hp. You better bring your check book! I changed the logo on the trunk and no one knows what it is. The car gets a ton of looks and compliments. Save yourself a fortune and get this car, you won't be disappointing.
The 3rd transmission and still the same problem
ceoevans,03/30/2018
Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
I bought an used 2013 (40,000mi) Equus Signature being one of three that I purchased to serve in my town car fleet. The other 2 were Ultimates. After driving it only 2200 miles the transmission went bad so under the conditions of the warranty I took it in. They claimed to have replaced it after 3 weeks to have me return it the same day with the same problem. So I had to wait another 3 weeks as they said they put in another transmission in it. Well I got it back and was able to drive it 3 months before it started the problem again. If this is a warranty??? this is how to sell Excell's not an Equus. Buyers beware of the g90 they have the same 8 speed transmission.
Mine is 5 years old!
Rob S,09/04/2016
Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
I have a 13 which is basically the same car as the 16. It has cost me zero in maintenance. After 38 months and 45,000 miles I noticed the top of the headlights were starting to show "yellowing". This car stays in the garage. I mentioned it to the dealer when it was being serviced. Hyundai replaced the headlight assemblies. The car has been rock solid. The only issue was when it was less than a month old the seat massager went out, it was replaced under warranty. It is now 4 years old, it still runs and looks new...no problems. It is now 5 years old...seat massager went out again, it was replaced under warranty. Very satisfied. It is now almost 7 years old, no issues. It has been a great car. We will definitely consider a Genesis for a replacement when the time comes.
Best Value
bucfan09,06/01/2013
Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
Had the car about 6 weeks and 1200 miles. By far the best luxury value on the market. No, It does not handle like a sports car...it's a luxury car! I for one want it to ride like a luxury car. If I wanted a sports car, that's what I would have bought. So far we love it! Update, car is now 6 years old... Couple of minor paint issues which were taken care of by Hyundai. Still a great car. Update: After 3 years the car has been great. Had some paint issues on the front bumper that was taken care of hassle free. UPDATE: After 4 years I had to have the seat messager pump replaced...under warranty. I know, 1st world problems! Been a good car so far and you forget how nice it is until you drive a different car. UPDATE: Car is now 7 years old, still looks and runs like new. Great vehicle.
See all 11 reviews of the 2013 Hyundai Equus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
429 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
429 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2013 Hyundai Equus features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2013 Hyundai Equus

Used 2013 Hyundai Equus Overview

The Used 2013 Hyundai Equus is offered in the following submodels: Equus Sedan. Available styles include Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A), and Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Hyundai Equus?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Hyundai Equuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Hyundai Equus for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Hyundai Equus.

Can't find a used 2013 Hyundai Equuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Equus for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,075.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,305.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Equus for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,096.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,795.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Hyundai Equus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Equus lease specials

Related Used 2013 Hyundai Equus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles