Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Consumer Reviews

This car is phenomenal. Hyundai Equus Ultimate SPEED: The 429 hp can really be felt. You can take off the traction control and put into sports mode and it'll really jump! DRIVER MODE: Normal, Sport & Snow DRIVER DISPLAY: The heads-up display shows current speed, cruise speed, lane departure lines & blindside warnings and GPS directional arrows with mileage. SMART CRUISE: The smart cruise control is ideal in those traffic jams. LIGHTS: The headlights curve as you turn. The fog lights add more visibility. The rear indicator lights are brighter and yellow. SIDE MIRRORS: When parking the side mirror automatically fold in (you can also manually fold them in too). When in reverse you have a rear camera, bird's eye view and the side mirrors automatically rotate downwards to see the lines for parking. They also automatically defrost and have yellow indicator lights on the front. WELCOMING: When you walk to the car when it's locked there are lights below the side mirror which light up & fold out before you unlock the doors (without removing the key or having to press a key). When you open from the passenger side or rear doors all the doors will unlock. Once inside you feel all the affects of luxury. The Equus logo appears on the driver display and plays some music. Once you start the vehicle the same logo appears on the large screen. SCREENS: A large screen in the front and two 9.8" for the passengers. They are located on the back of the driver and front passenger's headrest. CHARGING: You have two cigarette chargers in the front armrest and two in the rest seat armrest. There is also a USB port SHADES: The rear shades and rear passenger shade are all automatic. The side door shades actually descend into the door when they are pressed down (by the window button). DOORS: If they are closed with a slight gap the doors will automatically pull them in for a full close. They are solid and heavy doors. SEATS: Power seats are adjusted from the door panels. The driver does have 2 memory options that can be set. Also all seats (except the rear middle seat) have a/c and heating for your bum. This is in the leather perforated seats. The front passenger seat can be adjusted by pressing buttons on the left side of the chair (can be initiated by the driver or the rear passengers). AUTO HOLD: This button allows you to take your foot off the brake. It will be released once you push on the accelerator. Nice option for city driving. TRUNK: Find it very large. Hold two golf bags and two sports duffle bags. Also is a power trunk controlled by the key, below the steering wheel and on the trunk. RIMS & WHEELS: 19" rims with great finish & the logo. The rear tires are wider than the front two tires. It is REAR wheel drive. SOUND: 17 speakers that is a 598 watt Lexicon 7.1 Discrete Surround (there is a youtube about it's quality). This is an absolutely fun ride!

Dan Long , 05/23/2016 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)

15 of 27 people found this review helpful

SO If this car worked properly it would be an awesome car however it doesn't, I have spent quite a few hours days weeks in the shop only to hear excuses and bull on why my car doesn't work properly all the time. Do you want to hear from a Hyundai mechanic there's nothing we can do because the computer platform is an old outdated system windows 98 that's what I was told. SO air conditioner in auto position wont blow cold air unless you turn it to max cold first then go to desired setting so I was forced to use the ac button, seat memory wouldn't remember the settings it took many visits to the dealer to convince them something was wrong oh yes their initial response to EVERYTHING is could not duplicate issue well they replaced the driver mirror that didn't fix it then the door mechanism that seems to have done the trick. The front end is continually going out of alignment they blame me saying I'm driving the car rough??? What ? I've owned many many cars and NEVER had issues with alignment like this car. Now for the issue with windows 98 the computer systems don't work the same all the time for instance the sensors that detect cars to the left and right sometimes the detect and sometimes not . the rear camera will occasionally blank out where you see nothing for a few seconds while backing up enough time for something to enter the area behind you and for you to potentially to hit it. I was told well that's not an issue its inherent in the vehicle well it doesn't do it all the time so its not inherent it's just messed up. The head rest on passenger side front seat is now rattling due to car shaking all the time. The analog clock is running fast when you pull up the digital clock the time is correct but you can't see that clock unless you go into the menu the clock you see is not in sync to the internal digital clock?? how is that even possible. I was told that the car doesn't have a function that unless your seat belt is on you can't move the car well my car has had an issue where when I got into the car started it tried to move the brakes were applied not by me by the car and I get a message stating that a door is open or trunk is open and seat belt not fastened Well doors were closed trunk was closed and when I put the seat belt on the brakes released But my car doesn't do that I was told !!! I have video and pictures now that it does in fact do that. Also when you come to a stop and car is not in park and you open a door the doors wont unlock so I put car in park and back to drive back and forth no unlock I hit the unlock button no unlock I was told this was a safety feature BUT at the dealer we tried uit and shift lever wouldn't unlock the doors but the door lock button did they don't want t o hear that it didn't work. I have never had a car company so indifferent to my concerns from my first cars back in the late 60's to now not willing to help telling me that they can not duplicate the problem and trying to shift the blame to anything but the car having problems. ALL my cars in the past either worked or didn't work not a sometimes work. in order to keep from getting reports so you can get help from a lawyer they have that down too either not able to duplicate or they will hold a ticket open so it appears you only have taken the car in 1 time for an issue when actually its been 4 or 5 times . so today I will be taking my car back to the dealer to get the clock fixed the front end fixed I hope or what ever is causing the shaking BTW I got new tires and had the dealer balance them AGAIN at my cost to make sure they weren't going to say its your tires!!! and get the rattling headrest fixed. My advice don't buy a Hyundai they might look nice and appear they have all the great things Mercedes has or Lexus they don't!! They don't treat you right they don't service you right they don't help when you have a problem. they say don't make any money to diagnose problems why would you even say that ? I don't care if you go bankrupt diagnosing my car fix it or take your lemon back !!!