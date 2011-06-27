  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Equus
  4. Used 2014 Hyundai Equus
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Equus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,250
See Equus Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$61,250
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$61,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/466.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.3 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$61,250
Torque376 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower429 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$61,250
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$61,250
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$61,250
17 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
598 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$61,250
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo netyes
first aid kityes
Three zone climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
overhead console with storageyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$61,250
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$61,250
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,250
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room45.1 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,250
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$61,250
Front track63.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Length203.1 in.
Curb weight4553 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume126.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base119.9 in.
Width74.4 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$61,250
Exterior Colors
  • Casablanca White
  • Caspian Black
  • Santiago Silver
  • Night Shadow Brown
  • Parisian Gray
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$61,250
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P275/40R19 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$61,250
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$61,250
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Equus Inventory

Related Used 2014 Hyundai Equus Signature info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles