Used 2013 Hyundai Equus Consumer Reviews
2013 Equus Review
I purchased a 2013 Equus in December of 2012. The car have lived up to all of my expectations. I looked at BMW, Mercedes, and Audi and non of them could come close to the features of the Equus for the price. I could of spent $40,000 or $50,000 more for one of their cars with similar features. One of the biggest difference in the Equus vs. the other manufactures is the engine! Try to buy a german manufacture car with 429 Hp. You better bring your check book! I changed the logo on the trunk and no one knows what it is. The car gets a ton of looks and compliments. Save yourself a fortune and get this car, you won't be disappointing.
The 3rd transmission and still the same problem
I bought an used 2013 (40,000mi) Equus Signature being one of three that I purchased to serve in my town car fleet. The other 2 were Ultimates. After driving it only 2200 miles the transmission went bad so under the conditions of the warranty I took it in. They claimed to have replaced it after 3 weeks to have me return it the same day with the same problem. So I had to wait another 3 weeks as they said they put in another transmission in it. Well I got it back and was able to drive it 3 months before it started the problem again. If this is a warranty??? this is how to sell Excell's not an Equus. Buyers beware of the g90 they have the same 8 speed transmission.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Mine is 5 years old!
I have a 13 which is basically the same car as the 16. It has cost me zero in maintenance. After 38 months and 45,000 miles I noticed the top of the headlights were starting to show "yellowing". This car stays in the garage. I mentioned it to the dealer when it was being serviced. Hyundai replaced the headlight assemblies. The car has been rock solid. The only issue was when it was less than a month old the seat massager went out, it was replaced under warranty. It is now 4 years old, it still runs and looks new...no problems. It is now 5 years old...seat massager went out again, it was replaced under warranty. Very satisfied. It is now almost 7 years old, no issues. It has been a great car. We will definitely consider a Genesis for a replacement when the time comes.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Value
Had the car about 6 weeks and 1200 miles. By far the best luxury value on the market. No, It does not handle like a sports car...it's a luxury car! I for one want it to ride like a luxury car. If I wanted a sports car, that's what I would have bought. So far we love it! Update, car is now 6 years old... Couple of minor paint issues which were taken care of by Hyundai. Still a great car. Update: After 3 years the car has been great. Had some paint issues on the front bumper that was taken care of hassle free. UPDATE: After 4 years I had to have the seat messager pump replaced...under warranty. I know, 1st world problems! Been a good car so far and you forget how nice it is until you drive a different car. UPDATE: Car is now 7 years old, still looks and runs like new. Great vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Hamdogan
I've owed this car (2013 hyundai equus) for the past 3 years and are very pleased with the performance. I am ready to purchased another, a 2016 in which I have started the process.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Equus
Related Used 2013 Hyundai Equus info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020