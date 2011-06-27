Used 2013 Hyundai Equus Consumer Reviews

2013 Equus Review equusowner1 , 02/15/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2013 Equus in December of 2012. The car have lived up to all of my expectations. I looked at BMW, Mercedes, and Audi and non of them could come close to the features of the Equus for the price. I could of spent $40,000 or $50,000 more for one of their cars with similar features. One of the biggest difference in the Equus vs. the other manufactures is the engine! Try to buy a german manufacture car with 429 Hp. You better bring your check book! I changed the logo on the trunk and no one knows what it is. The car gets a ton of looks and compliments. Save yourself a fortune and get this car, you won't be disappointing. Report Abuse

The 3rd transmission and still the same problem ceoevans , 03/30/2018 Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought an used 2013 (40,000mi) Equus Signature being one of three that I purchased to serve in my town car fleet. The other 2 were Ultimates. After driving it only 2200 miles the transmission went bad so under the conditions of the warranty I took it in. They claimed to have replaced it after 3 weeks to have me return it the same day with the same problem. So I had to wait another 3 weeks as they said they put in another transmission in it. Well I got it back and was able to drive it 3 months before it started the problem again. If this is a warranty??? this is how to sell Excell's not an Equus. Buyers beware of the g90 they have the same 8 speed transmission. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Mine is 5 years old! Rob S , 09/04/2016 Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have a 13 which is basically the same car as the 16. It has cost me zero in maintenance. After 38 months and 45,000 miles I noticed the top of the headlights were starting to show "yellowing". This car stays in the garage. I mentioned it to the dealer when it was being serviced. Hyundai replaced the headlight assemblies. The car has been rock solid. The only issue was when it was less than a month old the seat massager went out, it was replaced under warranty. It is now 4 years old, it still runs and looks new...no problems. It is now 5 years old...seat massager went out again, it was replaced under warranty. Very satisfied. It is now almost 7 years old, no issues. It has been a great car. We will definitely consider a Genesis for a replacement when the time comes. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Value bucfan09 , 06/01/2013 Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Had the car about 6 weeks and 1200 miles. By far the best luxury value on the market. No, It does not handle like a sports car...it's a luxury car! I for one want it to ride like a luxury car. If I wanted a sports car, that's what I would have bought. So far we love it! Update, car is now 6 years old... Couple of minor paint issues which were taken care of by Hyundai. Still a great car. Update: After 3 years the car has been great. Had some paint issues on the front bumper that was taken care of hassle free. UPDATE: After 4 years I had to have the seat messager pump replaced...under warranty. I know, 1st world problems! Been a good car so far and you forget how nice it is until you drive a different car. UPDATE: Car is now 7 years old, still looks and runs like new. Great vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse