Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Equus Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,825
|$18,652
|$21,806
|Clean
|$13,863
|$17,444
|$20,390
|Average
|$11,938
|$15,029
|$17,559
|Rough
|$10,014
|$12,614
|$14,727
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Equus Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,920
|$17,160
|$19,834
|Clean
|$13,016
|$16,049
|$18,546
|Average
|$11,209
|$13,828
|$15,971
|Rough
|$9,403
|$11,606
|$13,396