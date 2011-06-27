  1. Home
2006 HUMMER H3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rugged enough to take on the tough off-road trails, smooth highway ride, stable handling, quality interior with simple controls, comfortable seats.
  • Underpowered five-cylinder engine, low tow rating, lousy visibility for shorter drivers, below-average cargo space.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though it possesses a promising combination of off-road capability and everyday comfort, the distinctive 2006 Hummer H3 is mainly let down by its lack of power.

Vehicle overview

Compared to the bad-boy H1 and H2, the 2006 Hummer H3 is downright approachable. It's a midsize SUV built on the Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon pickup platform. Not only can you tackle two-track off-road trails in the H3 without wondering if you'll fit around the next bend, you also don't have to worry so much about flattening mailboxes while backing out of driveways, either.

The Hummer H3 shares only 10 to 15 percent of its components with the Colorado, among these its 220-hp, 3.5-liter, inline five-cylinder engine. Although noticeably smoother in this application, the engine is lugging around 700 extra pounds. Acceleration is fine around town, but highway passing maneuvers take planning. Throw in some elevation increases, and the H3 feels underpowered. This puts the new Hummer SUV at an immediate disadvantage alongside faster, mainstream SUVs like the Grand Cherokee and 4Runner that offer optional V8s.

However, the Hummer H3 redeems itself in other areas. It comes standard with a full-time four-wheel-drive system with a 2.64 reduction gear in 4 Lo. Pretty typical for a production SUV. However, there's an optional 4.03 transfer case that provides gearing so low you can creep down rocky slopes without using the brakes. As on Jeep's Wrangler Rubicon, the 4-to-1 transfer case is aimed at hard-core off-roaders who would ordinarily have to go to the aftermarket to get one. The H3 further bolsters its go-anywhere image with 9.1 inches of ground clearance, standard skid plates and optional 33-inch off-road tires.

We doubt many Grand Cherokee owners will give up Hemi power for an H3 with an inline five. But the otherwise well-rounded H3 is proof that Hummer SUVs clean up real good. If you're looking for a tough off-roader that seats five comfortably, the midsize 2006 Hummer H3 is worth a test-drive.

2006 HUMMER H3 models

The midsize, five-passenger Hummer H3 is offered in a single four-wheel-drive model with a handful of option packages. Standard equipment includes 32-inch Goodyear all-terrain tires, skid plates, dual-zone air conditioning, a six-speaker CD stereo, cruise control and power windows, mirrors and locks. Adding the Off-Road Suspension Package gets you a shorter-geared transfer case for better hill climbing and descending, a locking rear differential, 33-inch off-road tires and firmer suspension tuning. The Luxury Package adds leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, and an MP3-compatible Monsoon stereo. Other extras include an in-dash CD changer, satellite radio, a tow hitch and a chrome appearance package.

2006 Highlights

The 2006 Hummer H3 is an all-new midsize SUV built on the Colorado pickup platform.

Performance & mpg

The only engine available on the Hummer H3 is a 3.5-liter inline five. It makes 220 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque and routes its power to all four wheels through a standard five-speed manual transmission or optional four-speed automatic. As the H3 weighs almost 2.5 tons, acceleration can often seem sluggish. In our test of an automatic-equipped H3, it took 11.0 seconds to reach 60 mph. Towing capacity is rated at 4,500 pounds and EPA fuel economy estimates for the automatic are set at 16 city, 19 highway.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction control and the OnStar communications system are standard. Full-length side curtain airbags are optional, and stability control is standard on H3s equipped with the automatic transmission. The H3 has not yet been crash tested.

Driving

Acceleration is fine around town, but highway passing maneuvers take planning, especially with the automatic. Throw in some elevation increases, and this Hummer SUV feels underpowered. The ride is smooth and comfortable, however, and the H3 feels stable when going around turns. The steering is reassuringly firm at highway speeds without being annoying in the parking lot. Off the pavement, the smallest Hummer is basically unstoppable. With 9.1 inches of ground clearance, loads of wheel travel, aggressive approach and departure angles, oversized all-terrain tires and standard skid plates, the 2006 Hummer H3 can pretty much go wherever you want without taking damage. Class-leading off-road capability wouldn't be worth much if the H3 was a sloppy handler on pavement. And while there's no hiding its 4,700-pound curb weight in the corners, it feels surprisingly stable, with predictable body roll and a well-controlled back end.

Interior

Inside, the Hummer H3 has one of the cleanest layouts we've ever seen in a GM vehicle. There's even a little style, thanks to a two-tone decor, contrasting piping on the optional leather seats and slick metallic trim. Materials quality is well above the low-rent trim in the Colorado, and the standard cloth upholstery looks good and feels like it could take a beating. The seats are supportive, but don't expect a commanding view of the road unless you're tall due to the high cowl and short glass area. In back, there's enough leg- and foot room for the average-size adult to get comfortable. Cargo capacity is below average for this class, but a side-hinged cargo door provides easy access to the 29.5-cubic-foot bay (55.7 with the seats folded).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 HUMMER H3.

5(75%)
4(17%)
3(6%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
309 reviews
309 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love the hummer
jdicataldo,08/05/2015
4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 5cyl 5M)
I owned a hummer h3 2006 for over 6 years. I drove over 150k miles on it. When I reached the 100k I took it to the mechanic asking to check it for any maintenance since the mileage of the car and basically just replaced the spark plugs. Nothing else. I change my first set of pads (brake pads, no rotors} on 110k miles on the front wheels, and on 130k miles on the rear wheels. Just had to believe but true. Sold it on 2013 with over 170k miles and running perfect. I missed it so much that I just bought my second h3 a month ago same year with just over 100k miles. Took it to the dealer to do whatever needed to have the peace of mind and runs incredible smooth (even better that my last one since I put four new Michelin on this one). Super smooth ride and very happy with it. I m just buying all the option that I used to have on my first one. I recommend this suv to anyone. The look is great, the comfort, the driving position, everything. Some complaint for poor visibility but with big rear mirrors as it has and back up camera that I added I feel very confident parking or anything. Not very powerful acceleration but small engine gives you better MPG so something has to give up. Anyway is enough power for everyday needs.
Possibly the best vehicle I've ever owned!
mike_n_va,03/15/2011
**Luxury pkg. 3.5 i-5, 4x4 Automatic** I bought my 06 H3 used almost a year ago with 36k on it, I was VERY skeptical because I have never been a big fan of GM but after a long process of reading reviews, stats and comparing to competition it just made since. This H3 Rocks! Very comfortable, Solid build, awesome looks AND gas mileage is surprisingly good! (apprx. 18-19 hwy) 4x4 is ridiculous, I've had it on sand, trail and deep snow and it had me smiling ear to ear. One problem I could do without would be the limited i-5. Although I never have problems with regular driving; 85 mph+.. highway or acceleration (on-ramps etc) But Steep mountainous inclines are tough at highway speeds.
Hummer fan
Hummerfan,10/27/2015
4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 5cyl 5M)
Purchased new almost 9.5 years ago and have put on 148,000 miles. It has been a GREAT vehicle with no problems. Have only replaces tires, battery, water pump and brakes. Really a fun and luxurious vehicle. Still commands looks!
American Collectors Item
ghostrider8,07/18/2012
I was by a bank that Hummers are investments as the demand for Hummers is huge.The H3 has been a great, fun, rugged,strong & qaulity.The engine has pep in town,but most of the power is torque for pulling & climbing in hard terrain.Most that complain about them either have not taken proper care nor servced at a Cadillac or other GM desler.I had to cut off road in terrain that big 4x4 trucks could not go in,the H3 went through with no problems without even having to use 4 wheel drive.H3 is heavy & is designed to basically go anywhere,it is not a Ferrai,it is a Hummer built to in the harshes environment & it delivers.Open speed the H3 has no problem cruising at 100 mph.It is just cool.
See all 309 reviews of the 2006 HUMMER H3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2006 HUMMER H3 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
