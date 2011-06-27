2006 HUMMER H3 Review
Pros & Cons
- Rugged enough to take on the tough off-road trails, smooth highway ride, stable handling, quality interior with simple controls, comfortable seats.
- Underpowered five-cylinder engine, low tow rating, lousy visibility for shorter drivers, below-average cargo space.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though it possesses a promising combination of off-road capability and everyday comfort, the distinctive 2006 Hummer H3 is mainly let down by its lack of power.
Vehicle overview
Compared to the bad-boy H1 and H2, the 2006 Hummer H3 is downright approachable. It's a midsize SUV built on the Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon pickup platform. Not only can you tackle two-track off-road trails in the H3 without wondering if you'll fit around the next bend, you also don't have to worry so much about flattening mailboxes while backing out of driveways, either.
The Hummer H3 shares only 10 to 15 percent of its components with the Colorado, among these its 220-hp, 3.5-liter, inline five-cylinder engine. Although noticeably smoother in this application, the engine is lugging around 700 extra pounds. Acceleration is fine around town, but highway passing maneuvers take planning. Throw in some elevation increases, and the H3 feels underpowered. This puts the new Hummer SUV at an immediate disadvantage alongside faster, mainstream SUVs like the Grand Cherokee and 4Runner that offer optional V8s.
However, the Hummer H3 redeems itself in other areas. It comes standard with a full-time four-wheel-drive system with a 2.64 reduction gear in 4 Lo. Pretty typical for a production SUV. However, there's an optional 4.03 transfer case that provides gearing so low you can creep down rocky slopes without using the brakes. As on Jeep's Wrangler Rubicon, the 4-to-1 transfer case is aimed at hard-core off-roaders who would ordinarily have to go to the aftermarket to get one. The H3 further bolsters its go-anywhere image with 9.1 inches of ground clearance, standard skid plates and optional 33-inch off-road tires.
We doubt many Grand Cherokee owners will give up Hemi power for an H3 with an inline five. But the otherwise well-rounded H3 is proof that Hummer SUVs clean up real good. If you're looking for a tough off-roader that seats five comfortably, the midsize 2006 Hummer H3 is worth a test-drive.
2006 HUMMER H3 models
The midsize, five-passenger Hummer H3 is offered in a single four-wheel-drive model with a handful of option packages. Standard equipment includes 32-inch Goodyear all-terrain tires, skid plates, dual-zone air conditioning, a six-speaker CD stereo, cruise control and power windows, mirrors and locks. Adding the Off-Road Suspension Package gets you a shorter-geared transfer case for better hill climbing and descending, a locking rear differential, 33-inch off-road tires and firmer suspension tuning. The Luxury Package adds leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, and an MP3-compatible Monsoon stereo. Other extras include an in-dash CD changer, satellite radio, a tow hitch and a chrome appearance package.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The only engine available on the Hummer H3 is a 3.5-liter inline five. It makes 220 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque and routes its power to all four wheels through a standard five-speed manual transmission or optional four-speed automatic. As the H3 weighs almost 2.5 tons, acceleration can often seem sluggish. In our test of an automatic-equipped H3, it took 11.0 seconds to reach 60 mph. Towing capacity is rated at 4,500 pounds and EPA fuel economy estimates for the automatic are set at 16 city, 19 highway.
Safety
Four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction control and the OnStar communications system are standard. Full-length side curtain airbags are optional, and stability control is standard on H3s equipped with the automatic transmission. The H3 has not yet been crash tested.
Driving
Acceleration is fine around town, but highway passing maneuvers take planning, especially with the automatic. Throw in some elevation increases, and this Hummer SUV feels underpowered. The ride is smooth and comfortable, however, and the H3 feels stable when going around turns. The steering is reassuringly firm at highway speeds without being annoying in the parking lot. Off the pavement, the smallest Hummer is basically unstoppable. With 9.1 inches of ground clearance, loads of wheel travel, aggressive approach and departure angles, oversized all-terrain tires and standard skid plates, the 2006 Hummer H3 can pretty much go wherever you want without taking damage. Class-leading off-road capability wouldn't be worth much if the H3 was a sloppy handler on pavement. And while there's no hiding its 4,700-pound curb weight in the corners, it feels surprisingly stable, with predictable body roll and a well-controlled back end.
Interior
Inside, the Hummer H3 has one of the cleanest layouts we've ever seen in a GM vehicle. There's even a little style, thanks to a two-tone decor, contrasting piping on the optional leather seats and slick metallic trim. Materials quality is well above the low-rent trim in the Colorado, and the standard cloth upholstery looks good and feels like it could take a beating. The seats are supportive, but don't expect a commanding view of the road unless you're tall due to the high cowl and short glass area. In back, there's enough leg- and foot room for the average-size adult to get comfortable. Cargo capacity is below average for this class, but a side-hinged cargo door provides easy access to the 29.5-cubic-foot bay (55.7 with the seats folded).
