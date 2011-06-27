  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(43)
2008 HUMMER H3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Serious off-road ability, smooth ride on pavement, stable handling, simple cabin controls, comfortable seats.
  • Tepid performance with inline-5, poor outward visibility for shorter drivers, subpar cargo space, terrible gas mileage.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Along with its eye-catching looks, the 2008 Hummer H3 provides a surprisingly competent drive both on-road and off. However, competitors offer a better blend of performance, fuel economy and cargo capacity.

Vehicle overview

From afar, the 2008 Hummer H3 is hard to discern from its bulkier H2 brother. And that's the idea; the smaller Hummer H3 has all the brand's signature styling cues -- the industrial grille, the massive wheel flares, the armored car-style windows -- that make these life-size Tonka trucks so appealing to so many consumers.

But the whole point of the H3, and the reason why it's Hummer's best-selling model, is that it's much more reasonable in terms of size and cost. The H3 is a little more than half the cost of the H2, and it's easier to park as well. Off-road, the H3 can still rock with the best of them. With its aggressive approach and departure angles, generous ground clearance, standard skid plates and optional 33-inch off-road tires, there's no denying the H3's extreme capabilities on rugged terrain. Hard-core off-road enthusiasts can even opt for a 4:1 low-range gearing that allows the H3 to creep down very steep trails without using the brakes.

However, the smaller H3 also carries on another unfortunate Hummer tradition: a heavy curb weight. Even though it's the junior member of the Hummer family, it still weighs nearly 5,000 pounds. And although its 3.7-liter inline-5 was pumped up last year to 242 horsepower and 242 pound-feet of torque, it's still not enough to move with any verve something that weighs more than a Lincoln Town Car. Alas, a savior comes this year in the form of a new Alpha trim level. Its muscular 5.3-liter V8 engine cranks out 300 hp and 320 lb-ft. Hummer claims a 0-60-mph time of 8.0 seconds for the new Alpha, which is a respectable time but hardly thrill-inducing.

Although it may not be speedy, the H3 is not without its daily charms. In the real world of after-school activities, big box stores and commuting to work, the H3 proves surprisingly adept. The ride is smooth over broken pavement and the seats comfortably accommodate four adults, although as with the H2, rear-seat headroom is tight.

As such, the 2008 Hummer H3 can be a satisfying vehicle to own, especially for those drawn to its distinctive styling and macho image. But there are better overall midsize SUVs out there. Other models like the Nissan Xterra, Toyota's FJ Cruiser and 4Runner and Jeep Grand Cherokee offer stronger performance, better fuel mileage, a nicer interior and more generous cargo capacity.

2008 HUMMER H3 models

The 2008 Hummer H3 is a midsize SUV that's available in three trim levels: base, the luxury-trimmed H3X and the performance-oriented Alpha. The base H3 features 16-inch alloy wheels, full skid plates, air-conditioning, cruise control, OnStar telematics, keyless entry, full power accessories and a six-speaker CD stereo with satellite radio. The H3X adds a Monsoon audio system with CD changer, leather seating, power and heated front seats, a host of chrome accents and 18-inch chrome wheels. The Alpha adds a V8 engine and the interior luxury features of the H3X, but has 16-inch chrome wheels and lacks the exterior gingerbread of such things as the chrome brush guard and side steps.

Two packages are available for the base H3. The Adventure package adds an off-road suspension, a shorter-geared transfer case for better hill climbing and descending, a locking rear differential, 33-inch off-road tires and a Monsoon audio system with a six-CD changer. The Luxury package comes with the Monsoon system, leather upholstery, power/heated front seats and oversized floor mats. Major options include an in-dash six-CD changer, a navigation system and a rearview camera.

2008 Highlights

A new "Alpha" trim level debuts for the 2008 Hummer H3, giving the pudgy SUV what it needed most -- a serious infusion of power via a 5.3-liter V8. Other notable changes this year include standard side curtain airbags and the availability of a rearview camera.

Performance & mpg

All 2008 Hummer H3 models come with full-time four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case. All except the Alpha are powered by a 3.7-liter, inline five-cylinder engine that makes 242 hp and 242 lb-ft of torque. The standard transmission is a five-speed manual, and a four-speed automatic is optional. Although the five makes good power, it's simply outmatched by the H3's near-5,000-pound mass so acceleration is leisurely at best. Towing capacity is rated at 4,500 pounds when properly equipped and EPA fuel economy estimates (using the more realistic testing for 2008) are 14 mpg city and 18 mpg highway with either transmission.

The Alpha features a 5.3-liter V8 (with 300 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque) mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. Towing capacity goes up to 6,000 pounds, and we expect overall performance to be notably better. With this engine, fuel economy drops slightly to a 13/16 mpg rating.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, the OnStar communications system and full-length side curtain airbags are all standard. In National Highway Transportation Safety Administration crash tests, the H3 scored five stars (out of five) for the driver and four stars for the front passenger in frontal impacts. Side impact testing by that agency resulted in five stars for both front and rear. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the H3 its second-highest rating of "Acceptable" in both frontal offset and side-impact crash-testing.

Driving

At low speeds with the inline-5, there is sufficient punch to handle the cut and thrust of city driving. But when faced with freeway merging and inclines, the H3 grows winded, a product of insufficient power for its 4,700 pounds and aerodynamics of a brick. The 2008 Hummer H3 Alpha fares better. The low, muscular hum from the V8's exhaust is just about right for a butch SUV like the H3, and compared to the raspy sound of the standard inline-5, the Alpha sounds like Bigfoot. Throttle response is a little better with the V8 and 1st gear has some real push to it, but it's not the massive transformation one might expect.

Off-road, the smallest Hummer is basically unstoppable. With 9.1 inches of ground clearance, loads of wheel travel, aggressive approach and departure angles, oversized all-terrain tires and standard skid plates, the H3 can pretty much go anywhere without taking damage. The H3 also does fine on the blacktop. While there's no hiding its considerable curb weight in the corners it feels surprisingly stable, with predictable body roll. The ride is smooth and comfortable, making this tough truck ideal for active families who indulge in the occasional road trip.

Interior

Although the overall design is fairly handsome, the H3's rather plain interior doesn't quite match its macho exterior. Build quality is OK, but its competitors utilize nicer materials. Still, the versions with the leather seating have an attractive two-tone color scheme that spruces things up and contrasting piping on the seats. The seats are comfortable, though shorter drivers may take issue with the high beltline and low-profile window design, as they lead to lousy outward visibility. Rear-seat passengers enjoy ample legroom and decent support, but taller folks may find themselves uncomfortably close to the roof. Cargo capacity, at 29.5 cubic feet (seats up) and 55.7 cubes (seats folded) is below average for this class, though the side-hinged cargo door provides easy access.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 HUMMER H3.

5(79%)
4(14%)
3(2%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.7
43 reviews
See all 43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Looking SUV Out There!
H3 Owner,08/05/2010
Just bought my H3 luxury with 40,000 miles. I love the exterior and interior design. The engine is only a 3.7 and its a little underpowered but its not TOO bad. I think GM should of put a bigger engine in it. The fuel economy is whats expected from a mid- size suv. Im getting about 17 mpg combined. I think the interior set-up is one of the nicest from GM. The visibility is not great but not a big issue for taller drivers. The leather is very comfortable and the sunroof is huge! The monsoon system is banging. It turns heads like crazy! I love this car and wont get rid of in until the wheels fall off!
H3X ALPHA
EGK,10/11/2007
This is a loaded 2008 H3X Alpha. My wife shopped all the 'current' updated SUVs - Mazda CX9, Acadia/Enclave, Mountaineer (we've leased five of these in a row). She also decided to look at HUMMER. The dealer let us use a 2007 H3 for a weekend - and she was sold. We also waited to test the H3 Alpha - and that did the trick. The V8 is much smoother, better acceleration and the ride and comfort are excellent. It's still a truck - so don't think it will ride like the other SUVs. But that's part of the reason to buy a HUMMER to begin with. This is one sweet ride. It's too new to assess gas mileage, but again, we know it's not a 23MPG vehicle. Put an H3 on your short list!
H3 for Me
Desert Rat,04/24/2009
I read consumer reports before I bought my H3 and was a little concerned. I am so happy I didn't depend on any review to make my decision. The H3 is the best vehicle I have ever owned. I tried 4 new vehicles in the last three years and have finally got a keeper. I keep trying to use my wifes car when we go for a ride to keep my miles down but she won't hear it. She loves riding in the H3 no matter what mileage it gets. Too many people want to change it with fluff and make it something its not. I bought it because it is what it is sharp lookin, fun to drive and easy to maintain.
PERFECTION SOOO CLOSE!
JERRAD,07/01/2009
i've owned 3 hummers my '06h3 was totaled rolled at 45mph no injuries walked away, hummer still running. owneda variety of high end suvs like rangerover's, escalades, etc. alpha by far the best all around vehicle! H3 is safe and a tank, driven from mountains-mud-beach everything in between. V8 is what it needed. lux&adventure without nav. is best way to buy (all stock nav is junk no matter vehicle its in). army reservist h1 is great but H3 is narrow to fit down logging roads, low enough to fit in parking garages, turning radius perfect, incredible ground clearance, i have never gotten stuck pulled out many friends in other vehicles, H3T is the next toy wife will drive my alpha. WOW!!!
See all 43 reviews of the 2008 HUMMER H3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2008 HUMMER H3 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2008 HUMMER H3

Used 2008 HUMMER H3 Overview

The Used 2008 HUMMER H3 is offered in the following submodels: H3 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M), H3X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M), and Alpha 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 HUMMER H3?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 HUMMER H3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 HUMMER H3 Base is priced between $11,900 and$11,950 with odometer readings between 102695 and123571 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 HUMMER H3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 HUMMER H3 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2008 H3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,900 and mileage as low as 75663 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 HUMMER H3.

Can't find a used 2008 HUMMER H3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used HUMMER H3 for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $9,721.

Find a used HUMMER for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,230.

Find a used certified pre-owned HUMMER H3 for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,282.

Find a used certified pre-owned HUMMER for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,339.

