Used 2007 HUMMER H3 for Sale Near Me

125 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
H3 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 125 listings
  • 2007 HUMMER H3 in Gray
    used

    2007 HUMMER H3

    105,303 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,495

    $3,638 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H3 in Black
    used

    2007 HUMMER H3

    109,576 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,325

    $3,797 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H3 in Gray
    used

    2007 HUMMER H3

    160,722 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,900

    $3,427 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H3 H3X in Light Blue
    used

    2007 HUMMER H3 H3X

    130,526 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $713 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H3 in Gray
    used

    2007 HUMMER H3

    132,820 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,989

    $1,561 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H3 in White
    used

    2007 HUMMER H3

    156,574 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $9,890

    $1,536 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H3
    used

    2007 HUMMER H3

    70,721 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,698

    $1,895 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H3 in Light Blue
    used

    2007 HUMMER H3

    132,666 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,900

    $1,514 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H3 in Black
    used

    2007 HUMMER H3

    146,213 miles
    Lemon history, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H3 in Red
    used

    2007 HUMMER H3

    169,565 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,988

    $689 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H3 in Gray
    used

    2007 HUMMER H3

    180,628 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $9,775

    $358 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H3 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 HUMMER H3

    114,067 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $11,995

    $511 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H3 in Black
    used

    2007 HUMMER H3

    162,614 miles
    Title issue, 8 Owners, Lease

    $8,988

    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H3 H3X in Red
    used

    2007 HUMMER H3 H3X

    155,399 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Fair Deal

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H3 in Black
    used

    2007 HUMMER H3

    149,220 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $10,221

    $486 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H3 in White
    used

    2007 HUMMER H3

    137,851 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $9,982

    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H3
    used

    2007 HUMMER H3

    83,239 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,495

    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H3 in Black
    used

    2007 HUMMER H3

    102,654 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $12,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following HUMMER H3 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 125 listings
  1. Home
  2. HUMMER
  3. HUMMER H3
  4. Used 2007 HUMMER H3

Consumer Reviews for the HUMMER H3

Read recent reviews for the HUMMER H3
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6107 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 107 reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (2%)
I love my H3
craigsdead,02/16/2012
I bought my H3 a few months ago, and i love it. All i want to do is drive! It's sleek and rugged at the same time. I believe it will be a collectors car some day. I traded my 07 Mustang GT and have had no regrets. The car was too small, and sucked in the winter. The H3 can drive anywhere. I mean anywhere. It has plenty of room for my wife, kids and dog. It's great to take on long trips. The gas milage isn't great, but it's the same as a lot of the minivans. But it's a Hummer. It's much cooler. Clearly. If you are thinking about buying an H3, just do it already. You will love it!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
HUMMER
H3
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related HUMMER H3 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings