Used 2007 HUMMER H3 for Sale Near Me

- 105,303 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,495$3,638 Below Market
Imperial Auto of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This HUMMER H3 also includes Clock, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Rear Wipers, OnStar, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, 12v Power Outlet, Compass And Temperature Display. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, OnStar, Rear Wipers, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact IMPERIAL AUTO Sales at 540-891-6611 or info@myimperialauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN13E378220284
Stock: 0284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-20-2019
- 109,576 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,325$3,797 Below Market
Swope Mitsubishi - Radcliff / Kentucky
Swope is delighted to offer this good-looking 2007 Hummer H3 Black H35 with the following features:ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Here's an opportunity to buy at wholesale prices.This vehicle is being sold 100% AS IS with no implied warranties or guarantees. Mechanical Inspections may or may not have been performed on these vehicles. We are happy to share any available information or condition that we are aware of, either from our inspection or information conveyed by the previous owner. We welcome you to have your personal mechanic inspect any vehicle prior to purchase. A Carfax Report is available on every vehicle for your complete peace of mind!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN13E678229156
Stock: U20911561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-25-2020
- 160,722 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,900$3,427 Below Market
Zezo's Exclusive Auto Group - Newark / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN13E278214220
Stock: 78214220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,526 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,995$713 Below Market
Kyner Auto Sales - Chambersburg / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 H3X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN13EX78106640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,820 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,989$1,561 Below Market
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2007 Hummer H3! This SUV looks and drives great! It has options including a 3.7L 5 Cylinder Engine, 4WD, Aftermarket Radio, Automatic Transmission, Power Locks, Windows, Mirros, and more! Overall this SUV is in excellent condition inside and out! It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved on out website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN13E978226753
Stock: 226753C71177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 156,574 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$9,890$1,536 Below Market
Hosmer Honda - Mason City / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN13EX78178695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,721 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,698$1,895 Below Market
Ideal Buick GMC - Frederick / Maryland
Contact Ideal Buick Inc. today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2007 HUMMER H3 SUV. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2007 HUMMER H3: The 2007 Hummer H3 may be smaller than the H2, but it is no less imposing wherever it shows its massive chrome grille. Physically, it is only five inches shorter, three inches less long, and 1,700 pounds lighter. This ends up translating to better relative fuel efficiency, with an EPA rating of 20 mpg on the highway. The H3 is priced at $24,705 less than the H2, making it a real value in Hummer-per-dollar. Interesting features of this model are Excellent off-road performance and Hummer appeal for less money. Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. Ideal Buick GMC of Frederick (aka Ideal Auto Group) has been serving the community since 1908. We strive to offer our customers the finest vehicles in America at competitive prices with an unrelenting drive to ensure that every customer is completely satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN13E378117950
Stock: T302190A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 132,666 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,900$1,514 Below Market
Auto Deal Xpress - Hallandale / Florida
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED !! LOANS FROM 3,?000 TO 100,?000.00. ALL CLEAN TITLE VEHICLES. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!!! BANKRUPTCY NOT DISCHARGED? LIENS? REPOS??? NO PROBLEM. IF WE DONT HAVE YOUR VEHICLE IN STOCK WE WILL LOCATE IT FOR YOU IN LESS THAN 2 DAYS! NO SOCIAL SECURITY NEEDED TO GET FINANCED!! WE APPROVE EVERYONE!! BUY HERE PAY HERE --- 90 DAYS SAME AS CASH!!!Shown Prices are amount financed based on $1000 Down PaymentAll Prices Are Cash Or With Approved Credit 750 Beacon Score And above + Tax, Tag and Dealer Service Fee'sLos precios mostrados son montos financiados en base de pago inicial de $1000.00. Todos los precios son en efectivo o con crédito aprobado y puntaje de beacon 750 y superior + Tarifa de impuestos, etiqueta y servicio del distribuidor.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN13E878103610
Stock: AD103610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,213 milesLemon history, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
M J McGuire Company - Rugby / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN13E078255770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 169,565 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,988$689 Below Market
Bishops Corner Auto Sales - Sapulpa / Oklahoma
2007 Hummer H3 Luxury 4wd Automatic. Red over black leather interior with heated power seats. Power windows, locks, key-less entry with factory alarm, sunroof, running boards and tow package. Just serviced and ready for a test drive! $8988- We Finance with rates as low as 3.99% Wac. No Credit, No Problem! Visit our website to fill out a credit application www.bishopscorneronline.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN13E678207710
Stock: 207710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,628 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$9,775$358 Below Market
South Pacific Auto Sales - Albany / Oregon
2007 HUMMER H3. This H3 comes equipped with nerf bars, tow package, 4x4, leather heated seats, dual power seats, power windows, power locks, A/C, CD, cruise control, sunroof, OnStar, new tires, 3.7L engine, automatic transmission, and more! Come check out this beautiful H3 today! This vehicle is part of our Affordable Auto Program. It has been put through a 10 point vehicle inspection only, thus providing a safe and affordable mode of transportation. South Pacific's vehicles are inspected by our Tire Pro Service Center. Located on the corner of 53rd and Pacific Blvd in Albany Oregon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN13E878188240
Stock: 30541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-15-2019
- 114,067 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$11,995$511 Below Market
Sky Auto Sales - Detroit / Michigan
BRAND NEW TIRES! This H3 drives PERFECT! Very clean inside & out, 3.7L engine, 4x4, leather heated seats, dual power seats with adjustable height/tilt & power lumbar, tow/camper package, front tow hooks, fog lights, OnStar, outside temperature gauge, automatic headlights, fresh oil change, running boards, window rain guards, ONE AWESOME HUMMER you must see! Clean Carfax no accidents! *****Call Joe & Fred at Sky Auto Sales, 313-582-2222. Our address is 19439 Joy rd, Detroit, MI 48228. Business hours are Monday through Friday 10am-6pm, Saturday 11am-4pm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN13E978155473
Stock: 2609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,614 milesTitle issue, 8 Owners, Lease
$8,988
Windy City Motors - Chicago / Illinois
>>>2007 HUMMER H3***4WD***LEATHER***AM/FM RADIO***POWER SEATS***POWER WINDOWS***CRUISE CONTROL***CHROME WHEELS***FLEXIBLE FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE***CASH JOBS ***BAD CREDIT***NO CREDIT*** MATRICULA*** NO LICENSE***SE HABLA ESPANOL >>>FOR PRE APPROVAL PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.WINDYCITYMOTORS.CO AND FILL OUT OUR SECURED LOAN APPLICATION ***PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 773-717-7000***TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT/TEST DRIVE*** ***AFTER HOURS YOU MAY TEXT 773-457-8898 OR 630-863-4302 FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE*** ***WE ARE A FULL AUTO REPAIR SERVICE SHOP. WE PROVIDE SERVICES FOR ALL OF YOUR CAR/TRUCK NEEDS; FROM OIL CHANGES TO MAJOR REPAIRS AND BODYWORK. ***THANK YOU VERY MUCH FROM THE WINDY CITY MOTORS TEAM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN13E578181102
Stock: W2690R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,399 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerFair Deal
$11,999
Gerald Subaru of North Aurora - North Aurora / Illinois
Gerald Subaru North Aurora is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2007 HUMMER H3 SUV only has 155,399mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this HUMMER H3 SUV. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this HUMMER H3 SUV, include superior traction and stability. This low mileage HUMMER H3 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. At NO extra charge to you, The Gerald Exclusive Lifetime Warranty is INCLUDED on ALL NEW and select USED vehicles. The Gerald Lifetime Limited Power-Train Warranty provides coverage for: ENGINE: All internally lubricated parts contained within the vehicles engine, including pistons, piston rings, piston pins, crankshaft and main bearings, connecting rods and rod bearings, camshaft and camshaft bearings, cam followers, timing chain and timing gears, guides tensioners, rocker arms, rocker shafts, rocker bushings, cylinder head valves, valve guides, valve lifters valve springs, valve seals, valve retainers, valve seats, push rods, water pump, oil pump oil pump housing, harmonic balancer, oil pan, flywheel, flexplate, timing chain cover, intake and exhaust manifolds, valve covers, engine mounts, engine block, and cylinder heads.* TRANSMISSION: All internally lubricated parts plus torque converter, vacuum modulator, electronic shift control unity, transmission cooler, transmission mounts, transmission case and housing (if damaged by an internally lubricated part) and transfer case and all its internally lubricated parts.* DRIVE AXLE: All internally lubricated parts contained within the drive axle, drive axle case, locking hubs, drive shafts, universal joints, constant velocity joints, axle bearings, 4-wheel drive actuator, differential cover, and drive axle housing (if damaged by an internally lubricated part).* TOWING ALLOWANCE: Under this program, you may be reimbursed for towing services up to $100 in the event of a Breakdown. *Lifetime warranty excludes some makes, models & vehicles OLDER than 2012. Call dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 H3X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN13E278189254
Stock: 90830A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 149,220 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$10,221$486 Below Market
Ferguson Buick GMC - Colorado Springs / Colorado
SUV trim, BLACK exterior. REDUCED FROM $10,400! Alloy Wheels, 4x4, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL ENGINE, 3.7L DOHC 5-CYLINDER MFI, TRANSMISSION, 5-SPEED MANUAL WITH OVE 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE OPTION PACKAGES AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume and TheftLock (STD), TRANSMISSION, 5-SPEED MANUAL WITH OVERDRIVE, includes StabiliTrak Stability Control System, must specify (STD), ENGINE, 3.7L DOHC 5-CYLINDER MFI (STD). 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror. EXPERTS REPORT Edmunds.com explains 'Very capable off-road, smooth highway ride, stable handling, stylish interior with simple controls, comfortable seats.'. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. AFFORDABLE Was $10,400. WHY BUY FROM US We have been providing quality Buick and GMC service in Colorado for nearly 40 years! We were built with our customers in mind, and want to provide nothing but the best possible customer service in the auto industry. Ferguson Buick GMC serves customers from Denver, Colorado Springs, Pueblo and beyond. We take ANYTHING on Trade! Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN13E278184765
Stock: T20136D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- 137,851 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$9,982
AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive; Trailering Equipment; Regular Production Accessory; Floormats; "Rubber Mudder"; First And Second Row Regular Production Accessory; Floormats; "Rubber Mudder"; Cargo Area Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player; Base Preferred Equipment Group; Engine; 3.7L Dohc 5-Cylinder Mfi Owners Publication Paint; Solid Seat And Interior Trim; Cloth Seats; Front Bucket; Suspension Package; Handling/Trailering; Heavy-Duty Tires; P265/75R16 All-Terrain; Blackwall Wheels; 5-16" X 7.5" (40.6 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2007 HUMMER H3 we recently got in. This HUMMER includes: ENGINE, 3.7L DOHC 5-CYLINDER MFI (STD) 5 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The HUMMER H3 SUV offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Equipped with 4WD, this HUMMER H3 SUV gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage HUMMER H3. A rare find these days. This HUMMER H3 is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. More information about the 2007 HUMMER H3: The 2007 Hummer H3 may be smaller than the H2, but it is no less imposing wherever it shows its massive chrome grille. Physically, it is only five inches shorter, three inches less long, and 1,700 pounds lighter. This ends up translating to better relative fuel efficiency, with an EPA rating of 20 mpg on the highway. The H3 is priced at $24,705 less than the H2, making it a real value in Hummer-per-dollar. Interesting features of this model are Excellent off-road performance and Hummer appeal for less money. * Our WORRY FREE FOLDER gives you a copy of the inspection performed by a certified technician, Kelly Blue Book and NADA retail book values, a CarFax vehicle history report. This gives you all the information to buy with confidence, with complete transparency throughout the process * ** 50 Point Inspection ensures every vehicle is safe & mechanically sound. You can purchase with confidence and receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience! We also back all of our Pre-Owned Vehicles with a Five Day Money Back Guarantee! ** ** AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater prices every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market, this makes negotiations here easy! We do the homework for you. We always ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience. We also back all of our pre-owned vehicles with a 5 Day / 250 mile money-back guarantee! ** Based on Kelly Blue Book's Fair Market pricing , most customers pay less at Autonation. ****In the Heart of the West Coast of Florida we are a short drive from anywhere in Tampa Bay . Make the drive to save more. Fly into St. Pete Clearwater Airport 10 minutes away or Tampa International Airport only 20 minutes away, with courtesy pickup at the airports. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN13E178188886
Stock: 78188886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 83,239 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,495
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2007 HUMMER H3 AWD --- 3.7L ---- RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT --- NEW TIRES ---- BEAUTIFUL RED AND BLACK INTERIOR SEATS -- AM/FM STEREO ---- CD PLAYER -- AUTO DIMMING DOOR MIRRORS ---- POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS -- ALLOY WHEELS ---- RUNNING BOARD ---- FRONT DUAL ZONE A/C ---- TOWING PACKAGE ---- VERY CLEAN INSIDE AN OUT -- WE FINANCE ---- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN13E378193748
Stock: 24307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,654 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$12,900
Beckman Ford - Garnett / Kansas
3.7L Vortec I-5 Engine, 16 Inch Chromed Aluminum Wheels, Chromed Exterior Door Handles, Chromed Exterior Mirror Caps, Chromed Radiator Grille, Luxury Package, Leather Seating, Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seats, 8-Way Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, 6-Disc In-Dash CD Cahnger, 7 Speaker Monsoon System with Amplifier and Rear Woofer Speakers, Homelink Universal Transmitter, Power Sunroof, Trailering Convenience Package: Hummer Hitch Cover, 12 Volt Power Outlet Adapter, Trailer Hitch and Wiring Harness, Off Road Suspension Package: Off-Road Tires, 2-Speed Electronically Controlled Transfer Case, Locking Rear Differential, Specially Tuned Shocks, Skid Plates
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN13E078177216
Stock: G0174B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
