Used 2007 HUMMER H3 for Sale Near Me

Swope Mitsubishi - Radcliff / Kentucky

Swope is delighted to offer this good-looking 2007 Hummer H3 Black H35 with the following features:ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Here's an opportunity to buy at wholesale prices.This vehicle is being sold 100% AS IS with no implied warranties or guarantees. Mechanical Inspections may or may not have been performed on these vehicles. We are happy to share any available information or condition that we are aware of, either from our inspection or information conveyed by the previous owner. We welcome you to have your personal mechanic inspect any vehicle prior to purchase. A Carfax Report is available on every vehicle for your complete peace of mind!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5GTDN13E678229156

Stock: U20911561

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-25-2020