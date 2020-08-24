Used 2007 HUMMER H3 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida

Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive; Trailering Equipment; Regular Production Accessory; Floormats; "Rubber Mudder"; First And Second Row Regular Production Accessory; Floormats; "Rubber Mudder"; Cargo Area Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player; Base Preferred Equipment Group; Engine; 3.7L Dohc 5-Cylinder Mfi Owners Publication Paint; Solid Seat And Interior Trim; Cloth Seats; Front Bucket; Suspension Package; Handling/Trailering; Heavy-Duty Tires; P265/75R16 All-Terrain; Blackwall Wheels; 5-16" X 7.5" (40.6 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2007 HUMMER H3 we recently got in. This HUMMER includes: ENGINE, 3.7L DOHC 5-CYLINDER MFI (STD) 5 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The HUMMER H3 SUV offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Equipped with 4WD, this HUMMER H3 SUV gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage HUMMER H3. A rare find these days. This HUMMER H3 is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. More information about the 2007 HUMMER H3: The 2007 Hummer H3 may be smaller than the H2, but it is no less imposing wherever it shows its massive chrome grille. Physically, it is only five inches shorter, three inches less long, and 1,700 pounds lighter. This ends up translating to better relative fuel efficiency, with an EPA rating of 20 mpg on the highway. The H3 is priced at $24,705 less than the H2, making it a real value in Hummer-per-dollar. Interesting features of this model are Excellent off-road performance and Hummer appeal for less money. * Our WORRY FREE FOLDER gives you a copy of the inspection performed by a certified technician, Kelly Blue Book and NADA retail book values, a CarFax vehicle history report. This gives you all the information to buy with confidence, with complete transparency throughout the process * ** 50 Point Inspection ensures every vehicle is safe & mechanically sound. You can purchase with confidence and receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience! We also back all of our Pre-Owned Vehicles with a Five Day Money Back Guarantee! ** ** AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater prices every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market, this makes negotiations here easy! We do the homework for you. We always ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience. We also back all of our pre-owned vehicles with a 5 Day / 250 mile money-back guarantee! ** Based on Kelly Blue Book's Fair Market pricing , most customers pay less at Autonation. ****In the Heart of the West Coast of Florida we are a short drive from anywhere in Tampa Bay . Make the drive to save more. Fly into St. Pete Clearwater Airport 10 minutes away or Tampa International Airport only 20 minutes away, with courtesy pickup at the airports. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H3 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5GTDN13E178188886

Stock: 78188886

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020