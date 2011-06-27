Vehicle overview

Hummer's sales are in a slide steeper than the hills the H3 can climb. Hummer drivers never seemed like the environmentalist sort to begin with, so let's assume that it's rising gas prices that are making these big off-roaders suddenly less popular than squid-flavored sorbet. Nevertheless, the 2009 Hummer H3 soldiers through these tumultuous times with a few more weapons added to its utility belt for this year. That's certainly good news for the folks who wanted one of these off-road warriors but couldn't afford them. Today, massive rebates make the already affordable H3 even more so -- but would you want one anyway?

Of course, the Hummer H3's most alluring aspect is carrying over: the brand's signature military-inspired styling elements, which include the gun-slit windows all around, expressive grille and oversized tires and wheel flares. For 2009, the reasonably sized Hummer H3 and V8-powered H3 Alpha add even more off-road function to their legendary form with standard hill-start assist and a driver-selectable full-locking front differential -- a factory first among vehicles with independent front suspensions -- as part of the available Off-Road Adventure package. In combination with its inherently generous ground clearance and short overhangs, these enhancements help the H3 maintain its terrain-conquering advantage over other rough-and-tumble competitors.

The Hummer H3's nearly 2.5-ton curb weight is also along for the ride, unfortunately, which doesn't translate quite as well when using it in highway mode. Its standard 3.7-liter inline-5 power plant labors against the hefty load and is ill-suited to such a large vehicle -- and GM actually lowered the horsepower and torque rating for this year, which isn't helpful. The Alpha model's more muscular 5.3-liter V8 boasts 300 horsepower and is the more satisfying choice, but you won't be winning any races or passing up many gas stations in either case. If you can live with that, and accept a more sedate pace, the H3 can tackle the daily routine decently, with a smooth ride over varying pavement and comfortable seating for four adults. If you're used to carrying a full load, however, keep in mind that rear-seat headroom and cargo space aren't overly generous for a vehicle in this segment.

The 2009 Hummer H3 can be a satisfying ride if you venture off-road regularly or are taken with its unique styling. However, its rivals -- whether purpose-built like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and Toyota FJ Cruiser, or more traditional SUV fare like the Jeep Grand Cherokee or Nissan Pathfinder -- tend to offer greater overall value and quality for most consumers. If you're looking for a road-going sport-utility vehicle with lively performance, decent fuel economy and ample cargo capacity, the Hummer H3 is not it.