Consumer Rating
(9)
2009 HUMMER H3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Top off-road performer, smooth ride on pavement, straightforward cabin layout, comfortable seating.
  • Lukewarm five-cylinder performance, poor outward visibility, tight on cargo space and rear headroom, lousy fuel economy, subpar cabin quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're drawn to the 2009 Hummer H3's Tonka-truck buff appearance and can make use of its segment-topping off-road capabilities, there's a lot to like here. But its poor fuel economy, significant lack of utility and unrefined nature make it difficult to recommend.

Vehicle overview

Hummer's sales are in a slide steeper than the hills the H3 can climb. Hummer drivers never seemed like the environmentalist sort to begin with, so let's assume that it's rising gas prices that are making these big off-roaders suddenly less popular than squid-flavored sorbet. Nevertheless, the 2009 Hummer H3 soldiers through these tumultuous times with a few more weapons added to its utility belt for this year. That's certainly good news for the folks who wanted one of these off-road warriors but couldn't afford them. Today, massive rebates make the already affordable H3 even more so -- but would you want one anyway?

Of course, the Hummer H3's most alluring aspect is carrying over: the brand's signature military-inspired styling elements, which include the gun-slit windows all around, expressive grille and oversized tires and wheel flares. For 2009, the reasonably sized Hummer H3 and V8-powered H3 Alpha add even more off-road function to their legendary form with standard hill-start assist and a driver-selectable full-locking front differential -- a factory first among vehicles with independent front suspensions -- as part of the available Off-Road Adventure package. In combination with its inherently generous ground clearance and short overhangs, these enhancements help the H3 maintain its terrain-conquering advantage over other rough-and-tumble competitors.

The Hummer H3's nearly 2.5-ton curb weight is also along for the ride, unfortunately, which doesn't translate quite as well when using it in highway mode. Its standard 3.7-liter inline-5 power plant labors against the hefty load and is ill-suited to such a large vehicle -- and GM actually lowered the horsepower and torque rating for this year, which isn't helpful. The Alpha model's more muscular 5.3-liter V8 boasts 300 horsepower and is the more satisfying choice, but you won't be winning any races or passing up many gas stations in either case. If you can live with that, and accept a more sedate pace, the H3 can tackle the daily routine decently, with a smooth ride over varying pavement and comfortable seating for four adults. If you're used to carrying a full load, however, keep in mind that rear-seat headroom and cargo space aren't overly generous for a vehicle in this segment.

The 2009 Hummer H3 can be a satisfying ride if you venture off-road regularly or are taken with its unique styling. However, its rivals -- whether purpose-built like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and Toyota FJ Cruiser, or more traditional SUV fare like the Jeep Grand Cherokee or Nissan Pathfinder -- tend to offer greater overall value and quality for most consumers. If you're looking for a road-going sport-utility vehicle with lively performance, decent fuel economy and ample cargo capacity, the Hummer H3 is not it.

2009 HUMMER H3 models

The 2009 Hummer H3 midsize sport-utility vehicle is available in two basic models: the base five-cylinder H3 and the more powerful Alpha. The standard H3 features 16-inch alloy wheels, full skid plates, hill-start assist, air-conditioning, cruise control, foglamps, keyless entry, OnStar, Bluetooth and a six-speaker CD player with satellite radio. The better equipped Alpha model adds a V8 engine, plus polished 16-inch wheels, leather-trimmed seating and steering wheel, carpeted floor mats, heated and power-adjustable front seats and a universal garage door opener. A Luxury Package outfits the base model with many of these extras plus a Monsoon audio system with a six-CD changer, while the H3X Appearance Package dresses up the H3 Alpha with a chrome fuel-filler cap, wheels and roof rack, plus other goodies. A sunroof, special metallic paints, a navigation system and a rearview camera system are also available.

Hummer H3s are offered with two suspension packages to suit different terrain requirements. The standard Z85 Heavy-Duty Handling and Trailering suspension provides more balanced on- and off-road performance, with 32-inch all-terrain tires and different rear-axle gearing. The optional Off-Road Adventure Package is designed for more aggressive off-pavement capabilities, with taller 33-inch tires, specially tuned shocks, a cast-iron front differential case, locking front and rear differentials and shorter transfer-case gearing for maximum control during hill climbs and descents. It also adds some of the Luxury Package's items, like a power driver seat and the upgraded Monsoon sound system.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Hummer H3 soldiers on with several functional upgrades, including standard Bluetooth connectivity and hill-start assist, an available front locking differential and a revised rearview camera system. An optional H3X chrome appearance package adds a bit more distinction to V8 Alpha models. There is also a new H3T pickup model added to the Hummer line. (We reviewed it separately.)

Performance & mpg

All 2009 Hummer H3 models are equipped with full-time four-wheel drive and a two-speed transfer case. The standard engine is a 3.7-liter inline five-cylinder that generates 239 hp and 241 pound-feet of torque, backed by a standard five-speed manual transmission or optional four-speed automatic. Acceleration is unenthusiastic thanks to the H3's nearly 5,000-pound weight, and the maximum towing capacity is rated at a modest 4,500 pounds. EPA-estimated fuel economy checks in at 14 mpg city/18 mpg highway and 15 mpg combined with either transmission.

The Alpha model picks up the pace with a 5.3-liter V8 cranking out 300 horses and, more importantly, 320 lb-ft of mass-moving torque mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. Overall performance is noticeably improved, with 0-60 sprints in the 8-second range, and maximum towing capacity shoots up to 6,000 pounds. As expected, though, estimated fuel mileage suffers further, with a thirsty 13 mpg city/16 mpg highway rating and 14 mpg combined.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, hill-start assist, OnStar and full-length side curtain airbags are standard on all H3s. In government crash tests, the H3 scored a perfect five out of five stars for driver protection and four stars for protection of the front passenger in frontal impacts. Side-impact testing resulted in five-star protection ratings for both front and rear passengers. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the Hummer H3 was awarded a second-highest "Acceptable" rating in both frontal-offset and side-impact crash testing.

Driving

The standard inline-5 generally manages to keep up with traffic when tooling around town, but the Hummer H3's 4,700 pounds cause it to strain when tackling inclines and high-speed passing situations. The solution to this problem, of course, is the V8 engine found in the Alpha model. With it, the H3's character undergoes a transformation of sorts, with a muscular and much more promising exhaust note, and improved throttle response at all speeds. Off the road, the junior Hummer comes into its element and can overcome just about any terrain you encounter, owing to 9 inches of ground clearance, ample wheel travel, standard skid plates and impressive approach and departure angles. Given this off-road capability, the H3 performs admirably on pavement, with decent stability at speed. The ride is surprisingly smooth and belies the H3's tough-truck nature, but we would still advise you to steer clear of the 2009 Hummer H3 if you never intend to take it off the beaten path.

Interior

The cabin is handsome in a utilitarian kind of way, which makes it seem a bit plain when compared to the Hummer H3's bold exterior design. The available leather seating livens things up a bit with a two-tone color scheme and contrasting piping. Build quality is passable, but check out the competition if you seek finer appointments. Also, stereo and climate interfaces aren't as user-friendly as those found in other GM vehicles. The seats are comfortable, though outward visibility is compromised for shorter drivers and passengers owing to the H3's high beltline and low-profile window design. Rear-seat occupants have plenty of room to stretch out once inside, but ingress and egress through the smallish door openings can be a challenge, and taller individuals may find headroom somewhat tight. Cargo capacity lags behind some rivals, at just 63 cubic feet with the seats folded. The cargo-floor liftover is also quite high, but easily accessed though the side-hinged rear door.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 HUMMER H3.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2009 H3X Unstoppable!
SAR Duty,01/23/2009
Vehicle is unstoppable through record ice and snow storms this winter. Secure and extremely comfortable to drive. Heated seats are a must in our northern climate. SAR assignments in rough country, No problem! This unit can get 'er done! Superior build quality. The Monsoon sound system is wonderful. The HUMMER's vehicle hands- free calling phone works even in the most remote locations (even when our personal cell phone won't). Did we mention, we love this vehicle.
The H3 is a great truck.
Elripster,03/01/2009
Why I bought it: Needed a purpose built off road and expedition vehicle with high capability that can also handle daily driving/road trips. The fit and finish are better than it's only equivalent, the Jeep Rubicon, which makes it better for 15 hour trips. I'm getting 16 MPG mixed during the Chicago winter. My 94 4runner is getting 12 MPG. 72 MPH = 18 MPG. 65 MPH = 20 MPG. 4Runner=15MPG tops. Ride: Very nice. Amazing a truck with 33" tires can ride this well. Inclement weather: Outstanding. 4800 lb means standing water on the freeway is a non-issue. It does not get blown into ditches on icy roads. Summary: Awesome purpose built vehicle. There's a reason there are no 2WD Hummers.
So far, I love this vehicle!
Bayrat,11/10/2009
This vehicle is quiet and comfortable. With the V8, it performs well and returns a mixed driving average around 18 MPG. Visibility is not as good as some vehicles but better than others, you decide. I always back with my mirrors, so the rear window thing does not bother me. In fact, it nicely blocks the headlights of idiots that tailgate and blind you. I would like to see Hummer make the footwell a bit more user friendly i.e. indenting the transmission tunnel a bit more where you need to rest your right foot. The left foot has a nice rest. The base stereo is quite sufficient. This vehicle is a beast and although its only been mine for a month, I anticipate that it will hold up well.
I Like This Vehicle
Hemato,01/27/2010
With V8 it performs very well as a beast defeating I Think all its competitor in its category it has solid built Also its not that bad in fuel economy it depend in how you drive it and its better than allot of off road vehicles in fuel economy it has standard quality appearance of interior which I prefer it simple and solid I like this car its all I need
See all 9 reviews of the 2009 HUMMER H3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
242 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
242 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2009 HUMMER H3 Overview

The Used 2009 HUMMER H3 is offered in the following submodels: H3 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M), H3X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 4A), and Alpha 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

