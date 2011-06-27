  1. Home
Used 2006 HUMMER H3 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2006 H3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,935
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,935
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,935
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,935
Torque225 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,935
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,935
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,935
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,935
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,935
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,935
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,935
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,935
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity55.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4700 lbs.
Gross weight5850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach37.5 degrees
Maximum payload1150 lbs.
Angle of departure35.5 degrees
Length186.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height73.7 in.
Wheel base111.9 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track65.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,935
Exterior Colors
  • Shadow Green Metallic
  • Birch White
  • Yellow
  • Black
  • Slate Blue Metallic
  • Superior Blue
  • Victory Red
  • Boulder Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Pewter, cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony/Morocco, leather
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, cloth
  • Light Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony/Shadow Green, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,935
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P265/75R16 tiresyes
16 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,935
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,935
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
