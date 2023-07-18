381 miles. That's how far the 2024 GMC Hummer EV pickup can travel on a full charge, but there are a couple of asterisks next to that claim. First, the figure is only applicable to the 3X trim if you select the optional 24-module battery pack. (The 2024 Hummer EV will introduce lower-level 2 and 2X trims, and those plus the 3X will come standard with a new 20-module pack with less range.) Second, the figure is based on GM’s own estimate, not the industry-standard EPA figure. This also isn't applicable if you add the optional Extreme Off-Road package; doing so drops range to a GM-estimated 359 miles. Still, this is, as the automaker points out, a 30-mile increase over last year’s model with the same package. Sans Extreme Off-Road package, the GMC nets a 26-mile increase from last year.

The EPA does not actually publish the Hummer EV's range. The truck is so heavy that it falls into the same class of heavy-duty trucks that are not rated by the agency. As such, customers have nothing but GM’s word to go on until independent outlets test the truck. We tested the Hummer EV Edition 1 last year and found that it traveled 390 miles on a charge, far surpassing GM's estimate of 329 miles. It's possible that without the Extreme Off-Road package (which was standard on the Edition 1), our real-world range test of a Hummer EV 3X might pass the 400-mile mark. Stay tuned on that front ...

If the capability of this behemoth is more important than ultimate range, consider ordering the Extreme Off-Road package. This adds four more underbody cameras — bringing the total to 18 — with underbody armor, locking front and rear differentials, five skid plates and rocker protection with built-in steps. Two underbody shields are used to cover the truck’s drive units.

GM has also announced pricing for the 2024 Hummer EV pickup. When it goes on sale this fall, it will carry a starting price of $106,945, including destination charges. The 24-module battery pack and Extreme Off-Road package each tack on an extra $9,995.