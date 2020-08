Used 2010 HUMMER H3 for Sale Near Me

Kelsey Chevrolet - Greendale / Indiana

** ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK**, **BLUETOOTH**, **ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL**, **HEATED SEATS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **LOTS OF SPACE**, **ONSTAR**, **RUNNING BOARDS**, **SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO**, **TONS OF CARGO ROOM**, **TOW PACKAGE**, H3 Luxury, 4D Sport Utility, 3.7L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Silver Stone Metallic, Ebony w/Morocco-Toned Piping w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Carpeted Cargo Area Oversized Floor Mat, Carpeted Front Oversized Floor Mats, Carpeted Rear Seat Oversized Floor Mats, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Exterior Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Fabric Cargo Cover, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Luxury Package 1SC, Uplevel Decor. 14/18 City/Highway MPGAt Kelsey Chevrolet we offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 HUMMER H3 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5GTMNJEEXA8119070

Stock: K8494ST

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020