Used 2010 HUMMER H3

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Capable off-road performer, smooth ride on pavement, straightforward cabin layout, comfortable seating.

If buff, Tonka Truck-inspired styling and incredible off-road ability are your two top priorities in your next vehicle, the 2010 Hummer H3 is tough to beat. The other 95 percent of you, however, will likely be turned off by the poor fuel economy, poor outward visibility and relative lack of utility offered by this SUV.

Vehicle overview

It doesn't seem that long ago when Hummers were the preferred status symbol of the celebrity set. Somehow, it was deemed cool to pilot the massive, 3-ton, gas-guzzling H2 SUV through crowded city streets on the way to Hollywood premieres and expensive restaurants. Hummer soon expanded its lineup to include the baby brother H3, which offered similar looks to the H2 but with a much lower price tag, a more reasonable size and a less gluttonous fuel appetite.

Then gas prices shot up and driving a Hummer became about as cool as having Kanye West host the Grammy awards. Making matters worse is the planned sale of the Hummer brand, which has left the future of the brand in limbo. Still, the 2010 Hummer H3 soldiers on, giving those who can't resist the Hummer's admittedly eye-catching Tonka Truck styling a chance to own a brand-new one.

Impressive off-road capability is still Hummer's forte, and the H3 doesn't disappoint. Short overhangs, generous ground clearance, massive tires and available locking differentials make it a force to be reckoned with on rugged trails. But the reality is most of them will never see anything more rugged than the edge of a soccer field.

In the end, there are just too many sacrifices made here in the name of style and off-road capability to make sense for most folks. With its small windows, the H3 provides outward visibility about equal to a Brink's truck, while its nearly 5,000-pound curb weight (that's nearly as much as a Tahoe) is too hefty a load for the standard five-cylinder engine. Yes, the Alpha version offers a powerful V8, but its thirst for fuel is second only to some celebrities' thirst for attention. On the upside, the H3 does provide a smooth ride and comfortable seating for four adults, though cargo capacity is on the meager side for this segment.

So yes, the 2010 Hummer H3 may be a good choice for those who venture off-road regularly or are so taken with its unique styling that they can live with the shortcomings. However, its rivals -- whether purpose-built machines such as the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and Toyota FJ Cruiser, or more traditional SUVs like the Jeep Grand Cherokee or Nissan Pathfinder -- offer greater overall value, performance, efficiency and quality for most consumers.

HUMMER H3 models

The 2010 Hummer H3 midsize sport-utility vehicle is available in two basic models: the base five-cylinder H3 and the more powerful Alpha.

The standard H3 features 16-inch alloy wheels, full skid plates, hill-start assist, air-conditioning, cruise control, foglamps, keyless entry, OnStar, Bluetooth and a six-speaker CD player with satellite radio. The Alpha model adds a V8 engine, polished 16-inch wheels, leather-trimmed seating and steering wheel, carpeted floor mats, heated and power-adjustable front seats and a universal garage door opener.

A Luxury package outfits the base model with many of the Alpha's extras plus a Monsoon audio system with a six-CD changer, while the Appearance package dresses up the H3 Alpha with a chrome fuel-filler cap, wheels and roof rack, plus other goodies. A sunroof, special metallic paints, a navigation system and a rearview camera system are also available.

Hummer H3s are offered with two suspension packages to suit different terrain requirements. The standard Z85 heavy-duty handling and trailering suspension provides more balanced on- and off-road performance, with 32-inch all-terrain tires and different rear-axle gearing. The optional Off-Road Adventure package is designed for more aggressive off-pavement capabilities, with taller 33-inch tires, specially tuned shock absorbers, a cast-iron front differential case, locking front and rear differentials and shorter transfer-case gearing for maximum control during hill climbs and descents. It also adds some of the Luxury package's items, like a power driver seat and the upgraded Monsoon sound system.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the Hummer H3 sees only minimal changes  the lower portion of the front bumper is now dark gray instead of silver, the 5.3-liter V8 adopts flexible-fuel capability and the H3X package is renamed the Appearance package.

Performance & mpg

All 2010 Hummer H3 models are equipped with full-time four-wheel drive and a two-speed transfer case. The standard engine is a 3.7-liter inline five-cylinder that generates 239 horsepower and 241 pound-feet of torque, backed by a standard five-speed manual transmission or optional four-speed automatic. Acceleration is lackluster thanks to the H3's nearly 5,000-pound weight, and the maximum towing capacity is rated at a modest 4,500 pounds. EPA estimated fuel economy checks in at 14 mpg city/18 mpg highway and 15 mpg combined with either transmission.

The Alpha model picks up the pace with a 5.3-liter V8 cranking out 300 horses and, more importantly, 320 lb-ft of mass-moving torque mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. Overall performance is noticeably improved, with 0-60 sprints in the 8-second range, and maximum towing capacity shoots up to 6,000 pounds. As expected, estimated fuel mileage suffers further, rating 13 mpg city/16 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, hill-start assist, OnStar and full-length side curtain airbags are standard on all H3s.

In government crash testing, the 2010 Hummer H3 scored a perfect five out of five stars for driver protection and four stars for passenger protection in frontal impact tests. Side-impact testing resulted in five-star protection ratings for both front and rear passengers. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the Hummer H3 earned a second-highest "Acceptable" rating in both frontal-offset and side-impact crash testing.

Driving

The standard inline-5 generally manages to keep up with traffic when tooling around town, but the 2010 Hummer H3's near-5,000-pound mass causes it to strain when faced with steeper inclines and high-speed passing situations. The Alpha's burly V8 solves this problem, of course, and is accompanied by a muscular exhaust note and improved throttle response at all speeds.

Off the road, the junior Hummer comes into its element and can overcome just about any terrain you encounter, owing to 9 inches of ground clearance, ample wheel travel, standard skid plates and impressive approach and departure angles. Given this off-road capability, the H3 performs admirably on pavement, with decent stability at speed. The ride is surprisingly smooth and belies the H3's tough-truck nature.

Interior

The H3's cabin is handsome in a utilitarian kind of way, but a bit plain when compared to the Hummer H3's bold exterior design. The available leather seating livens things up a bit with a two-tone color scheme and contrasting piping. Build quality is acceptable, though most rivals offer finer appointments. Also, stereo and climate interfaces aren't as user-friendly as those found in other GM vehicles.

The seats are comfortable, though outward visibility is compromised for shorter drivers and passengers due to the H3's high beltline and low-profile window design. Rear-seat occupants have plenty of room to stretch out once inside, but ingress and egress through the smallish door openings can be a challenge, and taller individuals may find headroom somewhat tight. Cargo capacity lags behind some rivals, at just 63 cubic feet with the seats folded. The cargo-floor liftover is also quite high, but easily accessed though the side-hinged rear door.

Used 2010 HUMMER H3 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

    Features & Specs

    Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
    3.7L 5cyl 4A
    MPG 14 city / 18 hwy
    Seats 5
    4-speed automatic
    Gas
    239 hp @ 5800 rpm
    4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    4dr SUV 4WD
    3.7L 5cyl 5M
    MPG 14 city / 18 hwy
    Seats 5
    5-speed manual
    Gas
    239 hp @ 5800 rpm
    Alpha 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    Alpha 4dr SUV 4WD
    5.3L 8cyl 4A
    MPG 13 city / 16 hwy
    Seats 5
    4-speed automatic
    Flex-fuel (ffv)
    300 hp @ 5200 rpm
    Adventure 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    Adventure 4dr SUV 4WD
    3.7L 5cyl 5M
    MPG 14 city / 18 hwy
    Seats 5
    5-speed manual
    Gas
    239 hp @ 5800 rpm
    See all Used 2010 HUMMER H3 features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
    Roof Strength TestNot Tested
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
    FAQ

    Is the HUMMER H3 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2010 H3 both on the road and at the track. The H3 gets an EPA-estimated 14 mpg to 16 mpg, depending on the configuration. The H3 has 25.0 cubic feet of trunk space.

    Is the HUMMER H3 reliable?

    To determine whether the HUMMER H3 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the H3. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the H3's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2010 HUMMER H3 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2010 HUMMER H3 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2010 H3 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2010 HUMMER H3?

    The least-expensive 2010 HUMMER H3 is the 2010 HUMMER H3 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,390.

    Other versions include:

    • Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 4A) which starts at $38,365
    • 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M) which starts at $33,390
    • Alpha 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $41,705
    • Adventure 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M) which starts at $35,960
    Learn more

    What are the different models of HUMMER H3?

    If you're interested in the HUMMER H3, the next question is, which H3 model is right for you? H3 variants include Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 4A), 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M), Alpha 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), and Adventure 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M).

    More about the 2010 HUMMER H3

    Used 2010 HUMMER H3 Overview

    The Used 2010 HUMMER H3 is offered in the following submodels: H3 SUV. Available styles include Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 4A), 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M), Alpha 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), and Adventure 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M).

    What do people think of the 2010 HUMMER H3?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2010 HUMMER H3 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2010 H3.

