- Capable off-road performer, smooth ride on pavement, straightforward cabin layout, comfortable seating.
Features & Specs
|Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
3.7L 5cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|239 hp @ 5800 rpm
|4dr SUV 4WD
3.7L 5cyl 5M
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|239 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Alpha 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|13 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|300 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Adventure 4dr SUV 4WD
3.7L 5cyl 5M
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|239 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Acceptable
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
FAQ
Is the HUMMER H3 a good car?
Is the HUMMER H3 reliable?
Is the 2010 HUMMER H3 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2010 HUMMER H3?
The least-expensive 2010 HUMMER H3 is the 2010 HUMMER H3 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,390.
Other versions include:
- Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 4A) which starts at $38,365
- 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M) which starts at $33,390
- Alpha 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $41,705
- Adventure 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M) which starts at $35,960
What are the different models of HUMMER H3?
The Used 2010 HUMMER H3 is offered in the following submodels: H3 SUV. Available styles include Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 4A), 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M), Alpha 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), and Adventure 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2010 HUMMER H3?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2010 HUMMER H3 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2010 H3.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2010 HUMMER H3 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2010 H3 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Should I lease or buy a 2010 HUMMER H3?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
