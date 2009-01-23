Used 2009 HUMMER H3 for Sale Near Me

Colonial Motor Mart - Indiana / Pennsylvania

Our 2009 Hummer H3 4X4 SUV brought to you in Red is ready to please. Powered by a 3.7 Liter 5 Cylinder that generates 239hp while connected to a smooth Automatic transmission. Our Four Wheel Drive SUV boasts the performance to take you places you have never been to until now. This H3 has striking good looks, with its running boards, unique wheels, rear swing gate, fog lamps, and luggage rack side rails. Our H3 delivers power, maneuverability, and rugged good looks. Enjoy features such as an impressive audio system and Bluetooth that will let you stream your tunes. Convenience is at your fingertips with a full complement of power accessories. To keep you safe and sound, this Hummer comes with ABS, a rear camera, hill start assist, traction control and stability control as well as plenty of airbags. So Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! If you have income we have options!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5GTEN13E298118482

Stock: J4195A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-09-2020