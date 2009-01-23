Used 2009 HUMMER H3 for Sale Near Me
125 listings
- 73,047 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,650$3,603 Below Market
- 76,879 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$12,998$540 Below Market
- 98,135 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,800
- 110,247 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,881
- 117,059 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$12,894
- 90,006 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,999
- 154,520 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
- 116,166 miles
$13,990
- 152,373 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,987
- 93,654 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,976
- 107,570 miles
$12,347
- 146,574 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900
- 113,300 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$11,995
- 113,813 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,536
- 99,360 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$2,390 Below Market
- 214,000 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,991
- 119,955 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,500
- 133,504 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,789$1,361 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the HUMMER H3
Read recent reviews for the HUMMER H3
See all 9 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating59 Reviews
Report abuse
SAR Duty,01/23/2009
Vehicle is unstoppable through record ice and snow storms this winter. Secure and extremely comfortable to drive. Heated seats are a must in our northern climate. SAR assignments in rough country, No problem! This unit can get 'er done! Superior build quality. The Monsoon sound system is wonderful. The HUMMER's vehicle hands- free calling phone works even in the most remote locations (even when our personal cell phone won't). Did we mention, we love this vehicle.
