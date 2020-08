Used 2009 HUMMER H3 for Sale Near Me

Dossett Buick GMC - Tupelo / Mississippi

New Inventory*** This Vehicle has less than 74k miles* 4 Wheel Drive!!! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee... Fun and sporty!! Climb into this mighty 2009 HUMMER H3 SUV SUV Luxury and experience the kind of driving excitment that keeps you smiling all the way home!!! Optional equipment includes: Luxury Package 1SC, Wheels: 18' Chrome (4) (LPO), Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System (LPO), Transmission: Electronic 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Extra Large Power Sunroof, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Chrome Appearance Package, Trailering Equipment, Universal Home Remote...

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5GTEN13E498110027

Stock: UV13115

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020