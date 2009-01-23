Used 2009 HUMMER H3 for Sale Near Me

125 listings
H3 Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 HUMMER H3 in Black
    used

    2009 HUMMER H3

    73,047 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,650

    $3,603 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H3 in Red
    used

    2009 HUMMER H3

    76,879 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,998

    $540 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H3 in Red
    used

    2009 HUMMER H3

    98,135 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,800

    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H3 in Gray
    used

    2009 HUMMER H3

    110,247 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,881

    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H3 in Black
    used

    2009 HUMMER H3

    117,059 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,894

    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H3 in Gray
    used

    2009 HUMMER H3

    90,006 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H3 H3X in White
    used

    2009 HUMMER H3 H3X

    154,520 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H3 H3X in Red
    used

    2009 HUMMER H3 H3X

    116,166 miles

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H3 in White
    used

    2009 HUMMER H3

    152,373 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,987

    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H3 in Red
    used

    2009 HUMMER H3

    93,654 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,976

    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H3 in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 HUMMER H3

    107,570 miles

    $12,347

    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H3 in Black
    used

    2009 HUMMER H3

    146,574 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H3 H3X in Black
    used

    2009 HUMMER H3 H3X

    113,300 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H3 in Red
    used

    2009 HUMMER H3

    113,813 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,536

    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H3 in White
    used

    2008 HUMMER H3

    99,360 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    $2,390 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H3 in Black
    used

    2008 HUMMER H3

    214,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,991

    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H3 Alpha in Red
    used

    2008 HUMMER H3 Alpha

    119,955 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,500

    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H3 in Black
    used

    2008 HUMMER H3

    133,504 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,789

    $1,361 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 125 listings
Consumer Reviews for the HUMMER H3

Overall Consumer Rating
59 Reviews
59 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
2009 H3X Unstoppable!
SAR Duty,01/23/2009
Vehicle is unstoppable through record ice and snow storms this winter. Secure and extremely comfortable to drive. Heated seats are a must in our northern climate. SAR assignments in rough country, No problem! This unit can get 'er done! Superior build quality. The Monsoon sound system is wonderful. The HUMMER's vehicle hands- free calling phone works even in the most remote locations (even when our personal cell phone won't). Did we mention, we love this vehicle.
