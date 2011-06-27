  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(107)
2007 HUMMER H3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Very capable off-road, smooth highway ride, stable handling, stylish interior with simple controls, comfortable seats.
  • Tepid performance, low tow rating, lousy outward visibility for shorter drivers, below-average cargo space.
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
HUMMER H3 for Sale
List Price Range
$9,400 - $14,698
Used H3 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though it possesses an attractive combination of off-road capability and everyday comfort, the distinctive 2007 Hummer H3 is mainly let down by its lack of power.

Vehicle overview

Trading on the tough truck styling cues of its much larger H2 brother, the 2007 Hummer H3 is a lot more reasonable in terms of size and cost. Based loosely on the midsize Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon pickup platform, the H3 is more suited to tackling narrower trails than the broad-of-beam brutish H2.

Although it shares only about 15 percent of its components with the Colorado/Canyon, the H3 does have the same five-cylinder engine. This year sees a sorely needed boost in output, with horsepower increasing by 22 to 242 hp and torque increasing by 17 pound-feet, for a total of 242 lb-ft. Still, with a weight of 4,700 pounds, the portly H3 could really use a more powerful V6 or even a V8. As it stands, the H3 is downright sluggish compared to rivals such as the Nissan Xterra, Toyota FJ Cruiser and Jeep Grand Cherokee V8.

Although it may not be speedy, the 2007 Hummer H3 is not without its charms. Full-time four-wheel drive is standard with a two-speed transfer case. Available for hard-core off-roaders is an optional 4:1 low-range that allows the junior Hummer to creep down seriously steep trails without using the brakes. Lots of ground clearance, aggressive approach and departure angles, standard skid plates and optional 33-inch off-road tires further emphasize the H3's go-anywhere demeanor. Although outward visibility is compromised for style, the H3 seats five in relative comfort.

Logic would dictate that most of the H3's rivals are better choices due to their stronger performance, better fuel mileage, more generous cargo capacity and greater features availability. But the car-buying process has a heavy element of emotion as well. For those seeking a vehicle with impressive off-road capability and the image that only a Hummer can provide, the H3 is a solid choice.

2007 HUMMER H3 models

The 2007 Hummer H3 is a midsize SUV that's available in two trim levels. The standard H3 comes with air-conditioning, cruise control, OnStar telematics, keyless entry, full power accessories, a six-speaker CD stereo, 16-inch alloy wheels and full skid plates. The fancier H3X adds a Monsoon audio system with CD changer, leather seating, power and heated front seats, a host of chrome accents and 18-inch chrome wheels. There is also a pair of packages available for the base H3. The Adventure package adds an off-road suspension, a shorter-geared transfer case for better hill climbing and descending, a locking rear differential and 33-inch off-road tires. The Luxury Package adds leather upholstery, power/heated front seats and an MP3-compatible Monsoon stereo. Individual options include an in-dash six-disc CD changer, a navigation system and satellite radio.

2007 Highlights

The Hummer H3 sees both aesthetic and functional changes for 2007. A new "H3X" trim level includes chrome accents (including front brush guard and wheels), embroidered headrests and unique colors. Stability control becomes standard, the engine becomes more powerful and the powertrain warranty is extended to five years/100,000 miles.

Performance & mpg

A 3.7-liter inline five-cylinder engine that makes 242 hp and 242 lb-ft of torque is the sole power plant for the H3. It sends its power to all four wheels via a standard five-speed manual transmission or optional four-speed automatic. Although that output is respectable for a five-cylinder, the H3's near-5,000-pound mass takes its toll on performance, so acceleration is leisurely at best. Towing capacity is rated at 4,500 pounds and EPA fuel economy estimates for the automatic are 16 mpg city, 19 mpg highway.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, a tire-pressure monitor and the OnStar communications system are standard. Full-length side curtain airbags are optional. In NHTSA crash tests, the 2007 Hummer H3 scored five stars (out of five) for the driver and four stars for the front passenger in frontal impacts. Side impact testing by that agency resulted in five stars (without the side curtain airbags).

Driving

At low speeds, there is sufficient punch to handle the cut and thrust of city driving. But when faced with freeway merging and inclines, the H3 grows winded, a product of insufficient power for its 4,700 pounds and brick-like aerodynamics. Off-road, the smallest Hummer SUV is basically unstoppable. With 9.1 inches of ground clearance, loads of wheel travel, aggressive approach and departure angles, oversized all-terrain tires and standard skid plates, the H3 can pretty much go anywhere without taking damage. The baby Hummer also does fine on the blacktop. While there's no hiding its considerable curb weight in the corners, it feels surprisingly stable, with predictable body roll. The ride is smooth and comfortable, making this tough truck ideal for active families who indulge in the occasional road trip. The vehicle's small windows, however, do make outward visibility difficult.

Interior

Surprisingly, the Hummer H3 has one of the best layouts we've seen in a GM vehicle. A two-tone color scheme, metallic accents and contrasting piping on the optional leather seats give the H3's cabin more than a dash of class. The materials quality is respectable as well, unlike the tacky plastic environs of the Chevy Colorado on which the H3 is loosely based. Seat comfort is very good, but shorter drivers may not care for the seating position that, due to the high beltline and low-profile window design, doesn't offer the commanding view of the road they might expect from an SUV. Rear-seat passengers will find ample legroom and decent support. Cargo capacity is below average for this class, but a side-hinged cargo door provides easy access to the 29.5-cubic-foot bay (55.7 with the seats folded).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 HUMMER H3.

5(73%)
4(20%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
107 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my H3
craigsdead,02/16/2012
I bought my H3 a few months ago, and i love it. All i want to do is drive! It's sleek and rugged at the same time. I believe it will be a collectors car some day. I traded my 07 Mustang GT and have had no regrets. The car was too small, and sucked in the winter. The H3 can drive anywhere. I mean anywhere. It has plenty of room for my wife, kids and dog. It's great to take on long trips. The gas milage isn't great, but it's the same as a lot of the minivans. But it's a Hummer. It's much cooler. Clearly. If you are thinking about buying an H3, just do it already. You will love it!
My Wrangler is getting JEALOUS..!
C Elliott,04/01/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M)
I really wasn't in the market for another vehicle, but when my wife kept up how she found the "perfect" vehicle for me I went for a look-see. That said, my Wrangler YJ is sitting outside getting jealous, as I haven't driven it since getting my H3. Regardless of others reviews, it is a true "Hummer" tried and true, just in a slightly smaller package. Weighing in at 5,885 lbs it has a very solid drive feel, but is extremely nimble when cornering or having to maneuver through traffic. The exterior draws looks in parking lots and I've had people come up and say, "I didn't know that they still made these?". That's when my pride shows through as I tell them it's a 2007. On the mechanical side the 5 cyl engine coupled with the 5 speed Automatic gives peppy performance for such a heavy vehicle. If it had a larger V6, well that would have been nice, but I've had it on the highway up to 85 without any issue. Mileage is what should be expected for a "tank" of an SUV and I go nearly 410 miles on a 23 gal tank, so 16-18 mpg. With the off road package it has two locked diff settings one 4W Hi / one 4W Lo and take it from me 4W Lo will take you ANYWHERE you dare to go. Approach and side slope angles are better than the Wrangler as it has a lower center of gravity given the short windows. Interior comfort is great with deep, contoured seats in front (mine are charcoal/tan bulletproof cloth) and reasonably deep seats in the rear. Truly, won't use them as "NO KIDS" so they will spend time flipped and folded which is a great little feature giving more room to the cargo area. Overall, I wouldn't trade my H3, unless that is they do start making them here in the USA again.!
Owned since 2009
Andy,12/04/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M)
Great vehicle that is just at home in the urban crawl as the mountain trail. Great traction, ride , capability and while not an economy car...I did get 21 mpg on a road trip. The sunroof is huge and the turning radius is awesome. It looks good, runs good and while it's not an H1 or H2 , it's quite as impressive in a smaller package.
Love our Hummer
WayneTonette McCoy,03/04/2015
H3X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M)
Bought ours a month ago. It's deep maroon and fully loaded. Like the chrome package and stereo system. Day after we got it drove 3200 miles to Florida and back. Our backs and bottoms didn't hurt at all. It drove and handled great. We stopped to eat and a guy came in asking who owned the hummer. Thought oh no-he backed into it. He wanted to tell me how awesome it looked and if he could look in the windows. Took him out and showed it to him. Two others came over to look at it. At drive up window here the young man said, sir love your hummer. Makes you proud to drive. Great ride.
See all 107 reviews of the 2007 HUMMER H3
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
242 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2007 HUMMER H3 Overview

The Used 2007 HUMMER H3 is offered in the following submodels: H3 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M), and H3X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 HUMMER H3?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 HUMMER H3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 HUMMER H3 Base is priced between $9,495 and$14,698 with odometer readings between 70721 and105303 miles.
  • The Used 2007 HUMMER H3 H3X is priced between $9,995 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 130526 and130526 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 HUMMER H3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 HUMMER H3 for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2007 H3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,400 and mileage as low as 70721 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 HUMMER H3.

Can't find a used 2007 HUMMER H3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used HUMMER H3 for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,988.

Find a used HUMMER for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,982.

Find a used certified pre-owned HUMMER H3 for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,744.

Find a used certified pre-owned HUMMER for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,210.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 HUMMER H3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

