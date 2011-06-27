I really wasn't in the market for another vehicle, but when my wife kept up how she found the "perfect" vehicle for me I went for a look-see. That said, my Wrangler YJ is sitting outside getting jealous, as I haven't driven it since getting my H3. Regardless of others reviews, it is a true "Hummer" tried and true, just in a slightly smaller package. Weighing in at 5,885 lbs it has a very solid drive feel, but is extremely nimble when cornering or having to maneuver through traffic. The exterior draws looks in parking lots and I've had people come up and say, "I didn't know that they still made these?". That's when my pride shows through as I tell them it's a 2007. On the mechanical side the 5 cyl engine coupled with the 5 speed Automatic gives peppy performance for such a heavy vehicle. If it had a larger V6, well that would have been nice, but I've had it on the highway up to 85 without any issue. Mileage is what should be expected for a "tank" of an SUV and I go nearly 410 miles on a 23 gal tank, so 16-18 mpg. With the off road package it has two locked diff settings one 4W Hi / one 4W Lo and take it from me 4W Lo will take you ANYWHERE you dare to go. Approach and side slope angles are better than the Wrangler as it has a lower center of gravity given the short windows. Interior comfort is great with deep, contoured seats in front (mine are charcoal/tan bulletproof cloth) and reasonably deep seats in the rear. Truly, won't use them as "NO KIDS" so they will spend time flipped and folded which is a great little feature giving more room to the cargo area. Overall, I wouldn't trade my H3, unless that is they do start making them here in the USA again.!

Read more