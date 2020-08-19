Used 2006 HUMMER H3 for Sale Near Me

125 listings
H3 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 125 listings
  • 2006 HUMMER H3
    used

    2006 HUMMER H3

    160,146 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,994

    $2,417 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H3 in Black
    used

    2006 HUMMER H3

    137,495 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $2,085 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H3 in Black
    used

    2006 HUMMER H3

    174,623 miles
    Frame damage, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,994

    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H3 in Black
    used

    2006 HUMMER H3

    146,907 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $7,495

    $1,494 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H3 in Light Blue
    used

    2006 HUMMER H3

    90,025 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,411

    $1,845 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H3 in White
    used

    2006 HUMMER H3

    165,322 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $8,095

    $779 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H3 in Light Blue
    used

    2006 HUMMER H3

    131,830 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $11,755

    $639 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H3 in Black
    used

    2006 HUMMER H3

    142,287 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H3 in Black
    used

    2006 HUMMER H3

    90,344 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,000

    $1,120 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H3 in Gray
    used

    2006 HUMMER H3

    190,533 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H3 in White
    used

    2006 HUMMER H3

    173,589 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,000

    $814 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H3 in White
    used

    2006 HUMMER H3

    120,198 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Lease

    $11,389

    $651 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H3 in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 HUMMER H3

    193,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    $666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H3 in Yellow
    used

    2006 HUMMER H3

    38,821 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,980

    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H3 in White
    used

    2006 HUMMER H3

    148,239 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    $220 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H3 in Red
    used

    2006 HUMMER H3

    102,652 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,980

    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H3 in Black
    used

    2006 HUMMER H3

    168,575 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H3 in White
    used

    2006 HUMMER H3

    159,260 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,498

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the HUMMER H3

Overall Consumer Rating
4.6309 Reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Love the hummer
jdicataldo,08/05/2015
4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 5cyl 5M)
I owned a hummer h3 2006 for over 6 years. I drove over 150k miles on it. When I reached the 100k I took it to the mechanic asking to check it for any maintenance since the mileage of the car and basically just replaced the spark plugs. Nothing else. I change my first set of pads (brake pads, no rotors} on 110k miles on the front wheels, and on 130k miles on the rear wheels. Just had to believe but true. Sold it on 2013 with over 170k miles and running perfect. I missed it so much that I just bought my second h3 a month ago same year with just over 100k miles. Took it to the dealer to do whatever needed to have the peace of mind and runs incredible smooth (even better that my last one since I put four new Michelin on this one). Super smooth ride and very happy with it. I m just buying all the option that I used to have on my first one. I recommend this suv to anyone. The look is great, the comfort, the driving position, everything. Some complaint for poor visibility but with big rear mirrors as it has and back up camera that I added I feel very confident parking or anything. Not very powerful acceleration but small engine gives you better MPG so something has to give up. Anyway is enough power for everyday needs.
