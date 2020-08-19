Used 2006 HUMMER H3 for Sale Near Me
- 160,146 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,994$2,417 Below Market
Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio
@@@ TMU True Mile Unknown @@@ UP FOR SALE A 2006 hummer H3 with leather!!!seats!!drive good!!! AM/FM/CD PLAYER !!!! VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, PLEASE VISIT WWWAUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN136768297098
Stock: A181042A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,495 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$2,085 Below Market
Auto Solutions - Keansburg / New Jersey
WE FINANCE EVERYBODY. BAD CREDIT IS NO PROBLEM. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.VISIT OUT WEBSITE FOR MORE PHOTOS AND OUR FULL INVENTORY WWW.AUTOSOLUTIONSOFNJ.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN136X68172242
Stock: 172242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 174,623 milesFrame damage, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,994
Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio
UP FOR SALE A 2006 hummer H3 with leather!!!seats!!!sunroof!!!drive great!!! VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, PLEASE VISIT WWWAUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN136568254038
Stock: A200515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,907 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,495$1,494 Below Market
iAuto - Cincinnati / Ohio
Welcome to iAuto, where we've been proudly serving the Greater Cincinnati Area for over 10 years with our goal always being 100% Customer Satisfaction! We try and make the car buying process as easy and transparent as possible by offering unbeatable wholesale prices to both Auto Dealers and the Public alike. We understand that we do business a little differently than the traditional car dealer of the past and we hope streamlining the process and cutting out the sales gimmicks and middleman will not only let you buy a quality vehicle at a fraction of the price offered by most Auto Dealers but hopefully also leave you with a great feeling of an easy, quick, fun experience. That will bring you back for years to come. Be sure to visit our virtual showroom for available inventory at iAutoOhio.com There you'll find detailed information about each vehicle, additional pictures, online financing and a free Carfax, or call us today at 513-940-0075. We advertise all our vehicles at WHOLESALE PRICES, so please call us and confirm that the vehicle you’re interested in is still available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN136068207063
Stock: M207063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,025 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,411$1,845 Below Market
Faulkner Subaru - Harrisburg / Pennsylvania
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Slate Blue Metallic 2006 Hummer H3 Adventure 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC Non-Smoker, Local Trade, Adventure Package 1SB, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Carpeted Cargo Area Oversized Floormats, Carpeted Front Oversized Floormats, Carpeted Rear Seat Oversized Floormats, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Full Locking Rear Differential, Full-Time 4WD 2-Speed Transfer Case, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim, Luxury Package 1SC, Off-Road Adventure Suspension Package.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 39057 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN136168142823
Stock: 68142823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 165,322 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$8,095$779 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Check out this well maintained 2006 Hummer H3 3.7L 4x4. Over 30 Service Records Available! It has options including premium alloy wheels, leather sets, towing package, power seats, power sunroof, cruise control, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN136768328981
Stock: 18923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,830 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$11,755$639 Below Market
Elder Ford of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
AS-IS VEHICLE! WE ARE OFFERING IT TO YOU BEFORE WE TAKE IT TO THE AUCTION! PRICE HAS BEEN ADJUSTED TO AUCTION VALUE. PLEASE CALL TO ENSURE VEHICLE HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AND IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE AS OUR INVENTORY CHANGES BY THE HOUR. DOES NOT COME WITH OUR LIFETIME WARRANTY! Odometer is 20058 miles below market average! KBB Fair Market Range Low: $9,899 KBB Fair Market Range High: $14,608 Recent Arrival! * TOUGH TO FIND! WE SHIP ANYWHERE! **, ** SUPER SHARP H/3! 35 SERVICE RECORDS! NAVIGATION! LUXURY PKG. PLEASE SEE WINDOW STICKER AS WELL AS STUNNING CARFAX! **, **MONSOON STEREO **, 4x4, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Carpeted Cargo Area Oversized Floormats, Carpeted Front Oversized Floormats, Carpeted Rear Seat Oversized Floormats, CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim, LIFETIME NATIONWIDE WARRANTY, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Package 1SC, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, UPGRADED WHEELS, Variably intermittent wipers.Online price does not include dealer installed options, upgrades or up-fits. Final vehicle sale price is subject to value added accessories installed by the dealership, safety inspection costs, certification costs and other reconditioning repair costs. All Prices are plus tax, tag, title, $899 dealer fee and electronic filing fees. All offers are mutually exclusive. Lifetime Warranty only applicable to non-commercial use vehicles and other special vehicle exclusions. See dealer for details. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any pricing errors or pricing and information omissions contained on these pages. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please call or email dealer for complete details, to verify availability and to verify all online information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN136568299318
Stock: K7117B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 142,287 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,950
AMD Auto - San Antonio / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN136168275940
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,344 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,000$1,120 Below Market
Bob Jass Chevrolet - Elburn / Illinois
This Hummer H3 features 8-way power front seats, AM/FM stereo with 6-disc in-dash CD changer, heated front seats, leather upholstery, Monsoon 7-speaker premium sound system, remote keyless entry system, Stabilitrak stability enhancement system, front and rear recovery hooks, and much more!! This vehicle has space for passengers and cargo!! Call today for an appointment to test drive!! Bob Jass Chevrolet is a family owned and operated dealership with longstanding ties to the community. We are located in downtown Elburn, IL, in the western part of Kane County. We succeed at putting the customer first, and we are committed to making your experience one of satisfaction and confidence in our employees and our services. We offer you: convenient hours, a friendly accommodating staff, a no-pressure sales atmosphere, service loaner cars, and the all new Chevrolet My Rewards Program. At Bob Jass Chevrolet , everyone will feel comfortable buying their next vehicle. And as we continue to grow and serve, How Can We Help You Today? SPEND LESS DRIVE WEST!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN136768146634
Stock: 2122A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 190,533 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,990
Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland - Miami / Florida
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Silver 2006 Hummer H3 4WDWe offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, then for More information about our low prices and or factory incentives please visit us at www.bomninchevrolet.com or contact us at 877.351.7065 We offer you the best service with the lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN136168108705
Stock: R105617A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 173,589 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,000$814 Below Market
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE.....We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT++ WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES....BEST SELLING CROSSOVER SUV YEAR AFTER YEARTHIS HUMMER H2 IS SLEEKSPORTY AND GREAT ON GAS WITH LUXURIOUS OPTIONS --WHITE exterior and BLACK LEATHER Interior .Steering wheel audio controls++....Bluethooth....CD player ..power sunroof..power window power doorlock keyless entry alarm A/C Heat ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle OptionsTire Pressure MonitorAir bags frontal driver and right front passenger includes passenger sensing system (Always use safety belts and proper child restraints even with air bags. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat. See the Owner's Manual for more safety information.)Air conditioning front driver and right front passengerAlternator 125 ampsAssist handles 5 total 1 A-pillar mounted for front passenger 2 B-pillar and 2 overhead mounted for outboard rear seatsBattery heavy-duty 690 cold-cranking amps includes rundown protectionBody swing gate driver side-hinged fixed glassBrakes 4-wheel disc 4-wheel ABS with unique calibration for 4LoBumpers front and rear painted single colorConsole floor front multi-use (With 1SC Preferred Equipment Group Includes removable console tray.)Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed includes telltale in instrument panel clusterCupholders 2 front and 1 rearDefogger rear-window electricEngine 3.5L DOHC 5-cylinder MFI (220 HP [164.1 kW] @ 5600 rpm 225 lb.-ft. [303.7 N-m] @ 2800 rpm)Floor covering color-keyed carpeting includes Tufloor in rear cargo areaFog lamps front halogenGlass Solar-Ray deep tinted (all windows except light tinted glass on windshield driver and front passenger)Glovebox passenger sideGrille chrome 7-slotGVWR 5850 lbs. (2654 kg)Headlamps dual composite halogen includes automatic lamp controlHorn single noteLicense plate provision front (includes bolts)Lighting front and interior dome reading cargo IP courtesy door switches and illuminated entryLuggage rack provisions side railsMirror inside rearview electrochromic (light-sensitive auto dimming) 8-point compass and outside temperature indicatorMirrors outside rearview power adjustable manual foldingPaint solidPower outlets auxiliary covered 2 front and 1 in rear cargo area 12-voltRear axle 4.56 ratioRecovery hooks 2 front and 1 rearRetained accessory powerSkid Plate Package includes skid plates for front and steering/suspensionSound system feature 6-speaker systemSteering column Tilt-Wheel adjustable includes brake/transmission shift interlockSteering wheel vinylSteering power rack-and-pinionSuspension Package Handling/Trailering heavy-dutySuspension front independent torsion bar heavy-dutySuspension rear semi-floating axle with 2-stage multi-leaf springsTheft-deterrent system PASSlock IITire spare full-size rear swing-gate mountedWindows powerWiper rear wiper/washerWipers intermittent front variable wiper/washer DELIVERY AVAILABLE NATION WIDE AND OVER SEAS PLEASE ASK FOR DETAIL *T DELIVERY AVAILABLE NATION WIDE AND OVER SEAS PLEASE ASK FOR DETAIL *TAX ID PROGRAM AVAILABLE.......GUARANTEED credit approval **** 6 month/6000 mile warranty on all please ask for details certain exclusions apply .. .... .prices may change with out notice price exlcudes $299 processing fee we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change with out notice. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>ALL VEHICLES COME WITH WARRANTY !!!!! ask sales associate for details.... DON'T PAY RETAIL PRICE FOR A CAR PAY OUTLET PRICE AT ELLAS AUTO OUTLET....... with our new off site mechanical facility we are providing our customers with better cars at lower prices because we service our own vehicles and we cut the middle man IF WE SAVE MONEY YOU SAVE MONEY so don't waste time and come take a look at the vehicle of your choice we have over 250 cars in stock at all times for you to choose from. Hope to see you soon have a SAFE DRIVE.....and please BUCKLE UP.. HOURS....MONDAY - SATURDAY 9 am to 6 pm. DIRECTIONS RICHMOND or surrounding area take I95 North to Exit #118 make left at stop sign come down to first traffic light make left on Jefferson Davis Hwy come down 1/4 mile you will see Ellas Auto Outlet Inc on the left. WASHINGTONMARYLANDOR NORTHERN VA take I95 South to Exit #118 make right at stop sign come down to first traffic light make left on Jefferson Davis Hwy come down 1/4 mile you will see Ellas Auto Outlet Inc on the left. .price exlcudes $299 processing fee we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change without notice. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! .prices may change with out notice price excludes $299 processing fee we do not accept personal check. we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change with out notice prices may change at any time with out notice . financing down payment interest rate and monthly payments depend on your credit....We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! we are the only dealer with most cars under $5000 For More Great Prices Check Us Out At www.ELLASAUTOOUTLET.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN136468259697
Stock: E1EL56T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,198 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Lease
$11,389$651 Below Market
Pella Motors Buick Chevrolet GMC - Pella / Iowa
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Emergency communication system, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.At Pella Motors our vast selection of Pre-Owned vehicles along with competitive pricing and financing options equals great deals and savings for you!Odometer is 41491 miles below market average! 2006 Hummer H3 Luxury Birch White 2006 Hummer H3 4D Sport Utility Luxury 3.5L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WDAs the owner of Pella Motors, Craig Ford strives to be an active member of the surrounding communities and is constantly active in different community events. Pella Motors is a family owned dealership, which is shown in our small town atmosphere at the dealership. Craig is a Veteran of the U.S. Army and proudly supports our troops and veterans.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN136968272347
Stock: 150117A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 193,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999$666 Below Market
Posen Motors - Posen / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN136068147589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,821 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,980
Moyer Nissan - Wernersville / Pennsylvania
MOYER NISSAN is proud to offer this. 2006 Hummer H3 Yellow Luxury Odometer is 84057 miles below market average! 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 16' x 7.5' Aluminum Wheels, 4.56 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Tubular Assist Steps, Carpeted Cargo Area Oversized Floormats, Carpeted Front Oversized Floormats, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Extra Large Power Sunroof, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Full Locking Rear Differential, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Package 1SC, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Adventure Suspension Package, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, StabiliTrak Vehicle Stability Enhancement System, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Luxury Package 1SC (Carpeted Cargo Area Oversized Floormats, Carpeted Front Oversized Floormats, and ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer), Off-Road Adventure Suspension Package (Full Locking Rear Differential), 16' x 7.5' Aluminum Wheels, 4.56 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Tubular Assist Steps, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Extra Large Power Sunroof, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, StabiliTrak Vehicle Stability Enhancement System, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter ALL NON CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 90 DAY MOYER NISSAN ASSURANCE PACKAGE. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONAL TEST DRIVE APPOINTMENT!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN136368148638
Stock: 190811B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 148,239 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999$220 Below Market
Expressway Chevrolet Buick GMC - Mount Vernon / Indiana
4 Wheel Drive!!!4X4!!!4WD* Just lowered by $321! Optional equipment includes: Luxury Package 1SC, Transmission: Electronic 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Wheels: 16' x 7.5' Chromed-Aluminum (5), Radio: ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Player, Chrome Tubular Assist Steps, Chrome Appearance Package, Trailering Equipment, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature, Carpeted Front Oversized Floormats, Universal Home Remote...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN136168118151
Stock: 68118151C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 102,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,980
Lynnwood Honda - Edmonds / Washington
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Victory Red, Ebony Cloth. Odometer is 28452 miles below market average! Proudly Serving The Northwest for 96 Years!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN136868319724
Stock: 200932A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 168,575 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
Phoenix Auto Group - Belton / Texas
3.5L Inline 5-cylinder engine, 5-speed manual transmission, 4x4, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, 16in chrome alloy wheels, cold a/c, 4th gear has a scratch, runs and drives great. Stop by and test drive it for yourself! We have 80 plus cars and trucks on the lot to choose from. Visit us online at www.pagcar.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN136168101009
Stock: 11838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 159,260 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,498
Prestige Autos - Corona / California
*** EVERY VEHICLE IS DISINFECTED WERE OPEN , ONLINE INQUIRIES ARE RESPONDED TO 7DAYS A WEEK 10am-6pm PLEASE TEXT 951.316.3901 IF NEEDED ~~~ PRICE UPDATE 08.19.20 Expires close of business 08.23.20 ~~~~~ NO SOCIAL NEEDED TO GET APPROVED @ www.PrestigeCorona.com **** Dealer installed options are not reflected in pricing.* **** Get Instantly Approved @ www.PRESTIGECORONA.com --- NEVER UNDERSOLD AND PROUD TO BE THE NATIONS LOW PRICED LEADER! --- Come experience the Prestige difference where you will always find a knowledgeable and friendly staff paired with easy no haggle pricing. Please note that vehicles labeled as Just In or Pre-Inspection Photo are vehicles that are waiting for our service department to certify them. You can come still visit and purchase the vehicle but we may need a couple days to expedite the safety inspection of the vehicle. The pricing is guaranteed to be extremely aggressive and allows us to provide a stress free purchase environment. 3.5L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC, Ebony/Morocco w/Leather Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Emergency communication system, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.2006 Hummer H3 Luxury New Price!Birch White *** GET PRE APPROVED WITHOUT A HARD INQUIRY.. Welcome to Prestige Autos. Doesn't matter if you're looking for a price quote on a one of our No-Haggle vehicles, researching for an used car, or researching our interest rates as low as 3.9%, our friendly, professional staff is ready to provide you with all the help you need. Rest assured we take pride in the vehicles we sell and all our vehicles go through a 118 point inspection. If you have any questions or just want a direct line to someone who can make decision, please email your comments or requests to Wecare@prestigeautonet.com.Recent Arrival!Hummer 2006 H3 Luxury 3.5L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC 4WD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTDN136468163293
Stock: 141689A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
