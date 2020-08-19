Used 2006 HUMMER H3 for Sale Near Me

Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia

BEST SELLING CROSSOVER SUV YEAR AFTER YEARTHIS HUMMER H2 IS SLEEKSPORTY AND GREAT ON GAS WITH LUXURIOUS OPTIONS --WHITE exterior and BLACK LEATHER Interior .Steering wheel audio controls++....Bluethooth....CD player ..power sunroof..power window power doorlock keyless entry alarm A/C Heat See the Owner's Manual for more safety information.)Air conditioning front driver and right front passengerAlternator 125 ampsAssist handles 5 total 1 A-pillar mounted for front passenger 2 B-pillar and 2 overhead mounted for outboard rear seatsBattery heavy-duty 690 cold-cranking amps includes rundown protectionBody swing gate driver side-hinged fixed glassBrakes 4-wheel disc 4-wheel ABS with unique calibration for 4LoBumpers front and rear painted single colorConsole floor front multi-use (With 1SC Preferred Equipment Group Includes removable console tray.)Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed includes telltale in instrument panel clusterCupholders 2 front and 1 rearDefogger rear-window electricEngine 3.5L DOHC 5-cylinder MFI (220 HP [164.1 kW] @ 5600 rpm 225 lb.-ft. [303.7 N-m] @ 2800 rpm)Floor covering color-keyed carpeting includes Tufloor in rear cargo areaFog lamps front halogenGlass Solar-Ray deep tinted (all windows except light tinted glass on windshield driver and front passenger)Glovebox passenger sideGrille chrome 7-slotGVWR 5850 lbs. Headlamps dual composite halogen includes automatic lamp controlHorn single noteLicense plate provision front (includes bolts)Lighting front and interior dome reading cargo IP courtesy door switches and illuminated entryLuggage rack provisions side railsMirror inside rearview electrochromic (light-sensitive auto dimming) 8-point compass and outside temperature indicatorMirrors outside rearview power adjustable manual foldingPaint solidPower outlets auxiliary covered 2 front and 1 in rear cargo area 12-voltRear axle 4.56 ratioRecovery hooks 2 front and 1 rearRetained accessory powerSkid Plate Package includes skid plates for front and steering/suspensionSound system feature 6-speaker systemSteering column Tilt-Wheel adjustable includes brake/transmission shift interlockSteering wheel vinylSteering power rack-and-pinionSuspension Package Handling/Trailering heavy-dutySuspension front independent torsion bar heavy-dutySuspension rear semi-floating axle with 2-stage multi-leaf springsTheft-deterrent system PASSlock IITire spare full-size rear swing-gate mountedWindows powerWiper rear wiper/washerWipers intermittent front variable wiper/washer We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>ALL VEHICLES COME WITH WARRANTY !!!!! ask sales associate for details.... DON'T PAY RETAIL PRICE FOR A CAR PAY OUTLET PRICE AT ELLAS AUTO OUTLET....... with our new off site mechanical facility we are providing our customers with better cars at lower prices because we service our own vehicles and we cut the middle man IF WE SAVE MONEY YOU SAVE MONEY so don't waste time and come take a look at the vehicle of your choice we have over 250 cars in stock at all times for you to choose from. Hope to see you soon have a SAFE DRIVE.....and please BUCKLE UP.. HOURS....MONDAY - SATURDAY 9 am to 6 pm. DIRECTIONS RICHMOND or surrounding area take I95 North to Exit #118 make left at stop sign come down to first traffic light make left on Jefferson Davis Hwy come down 1/4 mile you will see Ellas Auto Outlet Inc on the left. WASHINGTONMARYLANDOR NORTHERN VA take I95 South to Exit #118 make right at stop sign come down to first traffic light make left on Jefferson Davis Hwy come down 1/4 mile you will see Ellas Auto Outlet Inc on the left. .price exlcudes $299 processing fee we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change without notice. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! .prices may change with out notice price excludes $299 processing fee we do not accept personal check. we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change with out notice prices may change at any time with out notice . financing down payment interest rate and monthly payments depend on your credit....We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! we are the only dealer with most cars under $5000 For More Great Prices Check Us Out At www.ELLASAUTOOUTLET.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

VIN: 5GTDN136468259697

Stock: E1EL56T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

