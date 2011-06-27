I have owned many vehicles, but I have to say that my H2 was my favorite. I owned mine while in Kuwait, driving in high heat and rough conditions in the desert, and the H2 handled like a champ. I've driven Jeeps, H1s, etc..., so I know about true off-roading, and while the H2 has a reputation as an 'urban assault vehicle', it is incredibly tough when put to the challenge. First of all, the entire under-carriage is built like a semi truck underneath, so you can't break it. You can take speed bumps at 70 miles an hour, and all you feel is a blip beneath your tires. Passengers don't even feel the bump (priceless). You must test drive 'hard' to appreciate. Trust me, it can take it :)

Read more